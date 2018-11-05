Fantasy Football: Cordarrelle Patterson is now eligible at running back

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Over the past two weeks Cordarrelle Patterson has 22 carries for 99 yards and a rushing touchdown. He's lined up as a running back and been used as one by Bill Belichick. Starting in Week 10, Fantasy owners will be able to make the same decision. Patterson has become dual-eligible in CBS leagues and can be used at running back or wide receiver.

If you're in a CBS free or prize league, Patterson will automatically become eligible for use at both positions. If you're using our commissioner product, you'll have to check your league's settings. As the commissioner you can go to Player & Policies and choose the eligibility requirement for your league. Patterson can either be eligible at both running back and receiver or if you choose the 'primary position' option he will only be eligible at wide receiver.

How much this matters for Fantasy will be determined by the health of Sony Michel. Over the past two weeks, Patterson ranks as the No. 21 receiver and the No. 25 running back in non-PPR leagues. If you're desperate at either position heading into Week 10, he is available in 96 percent of leagues.

Michel was questionable this week and not ruled out until the last minute, but this is the Patriots, so we don't really know what that means. Their next two games are against the Titans and Jets, so I wouldn't expect to see Michel until he's absolutely 100 percent. If Michel misses the next two games, Patterson would be a low-end No. 2 running back in non-PPR and a low-end flex in PPR. His value in a given week will likely come down to whether he scores a touchdown, as it does with most borderline startable running backs, but his lack of involvement in the passing game really hampers his floor.

Once Michel returns, Patterson's eligibility won't likely matter, but with 10 teams on a bye over the next two weeks, he could salvage a week for a team that needs help.

Some players are exciiting because of their immediate opportunity. Others are more upside plays in case they get that opportunity. Adam Humphries is neither, but he still needs to be owned in more than four percent of leagues. The diminutive slot receiver scored a pair of touchdowns on Sunday and led the Buccaneers with eight catches and 82 yards. I would still expect this to be an offense focused on Mike Evans, but Humphries is an add in any PPR league with more than 12 teams.

