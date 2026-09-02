As draft season unfolded, I noticed that some average draft positions aren't in tune with reality. When that happens, value appears.

You'll probably roll through the first seven rounds of your Fantasy draft without many concerns, but the few rounds after are pretty important, especially if you can find mispriced players who can easily outperform their draft costs.

These are my favorites among players with an ADP of 100th or later.

Blake Corum LAR • RB • #24 Att 145 Yds 746 TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Last year: Was on the short end of a split with Kyren Williams, averaging 7.4 PPR points for the season but 8.8 in 11 games (playoffs included) when he played at least 30% of the snaps from Week 7 on.

Why you should draft him: There's been jitters about Williams' role this year, just like last year, just like the year before that. This time I think it's warranted: Corum has been a bright spot in camp for the Rams, displaying improved agility and explosiveness. There have been reports that L.A. could be one of those offenses that could move to a 50-50 split between its backs. And if the Rams' offseason additions on defenses mean anything, that could lead to more rushing opportunities for the team as a whole. Sean McVay's lip service that Corum will be "a big factor in what we're going to do this year and love everything he's about" certainly doesn't hurt.

Current ADP: 100th on Yahoo, 103rd on CBS, 123rd on FantasyPros, 126th on ESPN

I'd draft him: Round 9 in PPR, Round 8 in non-PPR. I don't even think we can call Corum a "backup" because any relevant improvement in workload would put him more into the "1B" category of running back. And he might be the "1A" if Williams can't move like Corum can. He's exactly the kind of RB stash to target when you love the rushers you took earlier.

Jared Goff DET • QB • #16 CMP% 68.0 YDs 4564 TD 34 INT 8 YD/Att 7.9 View Profile

Last year: 10th in Fantasy points per game (21.5), sixth in pass attempts per game (34.0). Thirty-four passing touchdowns were the second-most in a season in his career.

Why you should draft him: Quality quarterback with track record of providing a high floor. Incredible receiving corps highlighted by four teammates being taken with top-75 picks in Fantasy (including two in Round 1). Arguably the easiest projected schedule of any quarterback. Just six outdoor games on the schedule -- two in Weeks 17 and 18; since arriving in Detroit Goff has averaged 22.2 Fantasy points in 53 indoor games versus 17.7 in 29 outdoor games. Jahmyr Gibbs is amazing but the Lions will be careful not to overload him, which will mean more short throws for Goff unless/until they find an efficient second running back. Lastly, the Lions secondary has some serious concerns as does the pass rush past Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill -- the situation is such that Goff will have to throw a lot in order for the Lions to win a bunch of games.

Current ADP: 109th on CBS, 113th on Yahoo, 123rd on FantasyPros, 136th on ESPN

I'd draft him: Early Round 10. He is the quarterback to wait on. Would rather roster him than Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford and Brock Purdy.

Jordan Addison MIN • WR • #3 TAR 79 REC 42 REC YDs 610 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Last year: A disaster -- 9.7 PPR points per game thanks to poor quarterback play, although he did average 16 PPR points on 7.5 targets per game in four games with Carson Wentz. Addison's previous career-low was 12.8 PPR points per game as a rookie. He also sat out the first three weeks with a suspension.

Why you should draft him: For the same reason why you're drafting Justin Jefferson with an early round pick: The Vikings should be a better passing team. Kyler Murray is the starter with Wentz as the backup, and while neither of them should get you that fired up, both figure to be better than J.J. McCarthy was last season. Wentz was better in 2025 until he got hurt. Of note for this year: Murray worked out with Addison for two months in preparation for this year. Minnesota faces maybe one daunting pass rush within its first five games, and maybe six all season. That further helps the quarterback play.

Current ADP: 108th on FantasyPros, 110th on CBS, 115th on Yahoo, 120th on ESPN

I'd draft him: Early Round 8, way ahead of consensus. He's good enough to start as a flex or No. 3 receiver with the potential to finish as a top-24 wideout, just as he did among qualifying WRs in 2024. His current late Round 9 ADP is preposterous; he should get picked ahead of the Steelers WRs, the Packers WRs not named Christian Watson, Stefon Diggs, Josh Downs and every single rookie wideout.

Why you should draft him: He's Cleveland's only QB-proof wide receiver, and the Browns figure to be one of those teams that has to throw a lot. Todd Monken taking over the offensive playcalling is a big plus -- he just helped Zay Flowers to the best year of his career, and Concepcion's game is very similar to Flowers'. The rook has already proved this preseason that he can line up everywhere, work all areas of the field and even deliver on an end-around. Monken can design screens, slants and other easy short-area touches for Concepcion, making it simple for any of the Browns' quarterbacks to get him the ball, and Concepcion has the speed and agility to extend plays.

Current ADP: 116th on CBS, 123rd on FantasyPros, 124th on Yahoo, 146th on ESPN

I'd draft him: Round 8 in PPR, Round 9 otherwise. He's the Browns pass-catcher I trust the most, more than fellow rookie Denzel Boston, more than second-year tight end Harold Fannin. I'd also draft Concepcion over rookies Carnell Tate and Makai Lemon (and Stribling), Josh Downs and both Steelers WRs in full-PPR.

Dalton Kincaid BUF • TE • #86 TAR 49 REC 39 REC YDs 571 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Last year: He finally had a double-digit PPR average at 10.5 in the regular season, blossoming to 11.3 when you include the Bills' two postseason games, all while still seeing minimal targets (4.1 in the regular season, 4.3 when you include the playoffs).

Why you should draft him: If 2025 was the new floor for Kincaid, then there's nothing but upside. All the reports out of Buffalo suggest they'll throw more. The team added one quality receiver in DJ Moore, has another in Khalil Shakir, but otherwise can focus on using Kincaid as a mismatch weapon. Further, beat reporters have noticed Kincaid looking a little stronger and more importantly active every day in practice. He dominated the Browns in a recent joint practice. His Week 1 matchup against Houston is decent too since his coverage figures to be a little more favorable than his receivers' coverage will be.

Current ADP: 98th on Yahoo, 117th on FantasyPros, 118th on CBS, 131st on ESPN

I'd draft him: Early Round 10, a shade ahead of most of his ADP. The idea here is that he can begin the season as a breakout candidate, and if that plan doesn't happen you can move on from him and add someone else off waivers. I'm willing to take the chance on a Kincaid breakout over hoping Travis Kelce has something left, or over another sleeper tight end with a nice early-season schedule like Juwan Johnson or Greg Dulcich.