The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs should be awesome, and we have all your Fantasy needs covered here with starts, sits, and sleepers for each game. We also have DFS lineups you can use on DraftKings and FanDuel.



It should be an exciting weekend, and hopefully, we get some close matchups like we saw in the Wild-Card Round with Rams-Panthers, Bears-Packers, Bills-Jaguars, and 49ers-Eagles. And there were plenty of great Fantasy performances as well.



These teams are ready to go. We're getting closer to finding out who will play in Super Bowl LX, and it should be a lot of fun in the Divisional Round.



Bills at Broncos

Start: RJ Harvey



Harvey's last game in Week 18 against the Chargers wasn't great with just 4.3 PPR points, but prior to that, he scored at least 18.6 PPR points in four of his previous five games. He scored six total touchdowns over that span, and he had three games with at least four catches. This week, he should do well against the Bills, who just allowed Travis Etienne and Bhayshul Tuten to combine for 14 carries for 118 yards, and Etienne had five catches for 49 yards and a touchdown on five targets. For the season, Buffalo was No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, so Harvey should be the focal point of Denver's offense in this game.



Sit: Bo Nix



Nix comes into the playoffs having scored 18.4 Fantasy points or less in six of his past eight games, including four of his past five games at home. He played Buffalo in his lone playoff game in 2024 and was 13-of-22 passing for 144 yards and a touchdown, and four carries for 43 yards for 16.1 Fantasy points. The Bills just allowed Trevor Lawrence to score 25.4 Fantasy points in the Wild-Card Round, and Buffalo is dealing with several injuries on defense. That said, the Bills finished the season No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and I'm not expecting a huge game from Nix in this matchup.



Sleeper: Dalton Kincaid



Kincaid had three catches for 28 yards and a touchdown on five targets in the victory against Jacksonville last week, and I'm hopeful he'll be more involved in this matchup with Denver. We know wide receivers struggle against the Broncos, who are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to the position, although I still like Khalil Shakir since he should avoid Patrick Surtain II. Tight ends have fared better against Denver this season, and four guys in the past seven games (Travis Kelce in Week 11, Zach Ertz in Week 13, Brock Bowers in Week 14, and Brenton Strange in Week 16) scored at least 14.6 PPR points against the Broncos. Kincaid should be a go-to target for Josh Allen in this game.

49ers at Seahawks

Start: Zach Charbonnet



Charbonnet is hot coming into this game against the 49ers with at least 17.4 PPR points in each of his past three games. One of those outings was at San Francisco in Week 18 when he had 17 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 23 yards on four targets. He'll continue to share touches with Kenneth Walker III, but Charbonnet has played more snaps than Walker in each of the past four games. Saquon Barkley just had 26 carries for 106 yards and three catches for 25 yards on six targets against the 49ers last week, and seven running backs in the past six games against San Francisco have scored at least 13.9 PPR points. Walker also has the chance to play well in this matchup -- he had 16 carries for 97 yards and four catches for 36 yards on four targets against the 49ers in Week 18 -- but I like Charbonnet more given his touchdown potential.



Sit: Brock Purdy



Purdy had a solid performance in the playoff win against the Eagles with 20.9 Fantasy points, but it's tough to trust him against the Seahawks. In Week 18 against Seattle, Purdy struggled with 19-of-27 passes for 127 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception, along with 21 rushing yards. The Seahawks finished the season No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only one guy in the past six games against Seattle scored more than 8.9 Fantasy points. While I like Jake Tonges as a sleeper, we'll see how Purdy does in this matchup without George Kittle (Achilles), although Ricky Pearsall (knee) will hopefully play. Purdy should score more than the 5.2 Fantasy points he had in Week 18, but playing in Seattle will be a tough task for him this week.



Sleeper: Jake Tonges



Kittle missed Week 17 against Chicago with an ankle injury, and Tonges stepped up with seven catches for 60 yards and a touchdown on nine targets against Chicago. Kittle is out for this game at Seattle, and Tonges is worth using as a sleeper. The Seahawks struggled with tight ends this season, and 12 guys scored at least 10.1 PPR points against Seattle. Tonges had three catches for 15 yards and a touchdown on three targets in Week 1 at the Seahawks in the game where Kittle injured his hamstring, and hopefully Tonges will be just as good -- if not better -- in the playoffs.



Texans at Patriots

Start: Rhamondre Stevenson



Stevenson is hot coming into this matchup with Houston, and he's worth using as a starter in all formats. He has scored at least 15.8 PPR points in four games in a row, and he has six total touchdowns over that span. He also has 12 catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets as well, and I'm expecting him to remain involved in the passing game against the Texans. Houston has also allowed three running backs in the past five games to score at least 13.4 PPR points (Michael Carter in Week 15, Ashton Jeanty in Week 16, and Omarion Hampton in Week 17), and all three had at least 7.8 PPR points with just their receiving totals alone. Stevenson will continue to share touches with TreVeyon Henderson, but I like Stevenson more, given his recent level of production, especially as a receiver.



Sit: Woody Marks



Marks had the first 100-yard game of his career in the playoff win against Pittsburgh last week with 19 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown, which was great. But he should struggle in this matchup with the Patriots. New England is tough to run on with defensive lineman Milton Williams on the field, and the Miami backfield in Week 18 and the Chargers backfield in the Wild-Card Round combined for 34 carries for 62 yards and six catches for 42 yards on eight targets in the past two games since Williams returned from a five-game absence with an ankle injury. And in the first 11 games of the season, when Williams was healthy, the Patriots allowed just two rushing touchdowns to running backs. I would avoid Marks in this game.



Sleeper: Xavier Hutchinson



Nico Collins (concussion) is in the concussion protocol, and if he's ruled out, then Hutchinson has the chance for an expanded role. Collins missed two games this season in Week 8 against San Francisco and Week 18 against Indianapolis, and Hutchinson scored at least 13.4 PPR points in each outing. He had five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown on six targets against the 49ers, and he had five catches for 84 yards on nine targets against the Colts. Christian Kirk just led the Texans in the victory against the Steelers with eight catches for 144 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and Jayden Higgins has two touchdowns in his past three games. Both of them will also get a bump if Collins is out, but Hutchinson should benefit the most, given what he's done this season in the previous games that Collins has missed.



Rams at Bears

Start: Caleb Williams



Williams is hot right now with at least 20.6 Fantasy points in five games in a row, and he had 26.4 Fantasy points in the playoff victory against Green Bay last week. We might see the best of Williams until the fourth quarter, but he finds a way to get the points we need -- while helping Chicago win. The Rams have been awful against quarterbacks to close the season, and five of the past seven guys against Los Angeles have scored at least 22.9 Fantasy points, including Bryce Young in the Wild-Card Round last week. I love the connection Williams has with Colston Loveland right now, and he's a must-start tight end with at least 21.4 PPR points in three games in a row. This should be a fun matchup with Williams and Matthew Stafford going head-to-head.



Sit: Colby Parkinson



Parkinson scored the game-winning touchdown last week against the Panthers, but he only had three targets and finished with two catches for 34 yards and the score. It was the fewest targets for Parkinson since Week 11, and it coincided with Davante Adams being back after a three-game absence with a hamstring injury. Tyler Higbee is also a factor once again for the Rams, and Terrance Ferguson will play in this game at Chicago after missing the past two outings with a hamstring injury. I wouldn't be shocked if Parkinson scores another touchdown, but he'll be tough to trust with everyone healthy for the Rams in this game.



Sleeper: Luther Burden III



Burden had a down game in the playoff victory against Green Bay with only three catches for 42 yards on seven targets, but I expect him to rebound against the Rams. Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan each scored at least 13.1 PPR points against Los Angeles last week, and eight receivers in the past seven games against the Rams have reached that total, with 10 touchdowns. I like D.J. Moore in this game also, and he has scored at least 17.9 PPR points in three of his past five games. And, hopefully, Rome Odunze can take advantage of this matchup as well, although he was limited to just two catches for 44 yards on six targets against the Packers in his first game back from a five-game absence with a foot injury. Burden, along with Loveland, has the most upside in Chicago's passing game, and I expect Burden to stand out this week.



DFS Lineups

Saturday Only

DraftKings

QB: Sam Darnold (vs. SF) $5,400

RB: RJ Harvey (vs. BUF) $6,200

RB: Zach Charbonnet (vs. SF) $5,300

WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (vs. SF) $8,500

WR: Khalil Shakir (at DEN) $5,100

WR: Rashid Shaheed (vs. SF) $4,200

TE: Jake Tonges (at SEA) $3,400

FLEX: James Cook (at DEN) $7,300

DST: Seahawks (vs. SF) $3,200



FanDuel

QB: Josh Allen (at DEN) $9,000

RB: Christian McCaffrey (at SEA) $9,800

RB: RJ Harvey (vs. BUF) $7,000

WR: Courtland Sutton (vs. BUF) $7,300

WR: Khalil Shakir (at DEN) $6,600

WR: Ricky Pearsall (at SEA) $6,000

TE: Dalton Kincaid (at DEN) $5,300

FLEX: Pat Bryant (vs. BUF) $5,000

DEF: 49ers (at SEA) $4,000



Sunday Only

DraftKings

QB: Matthew Stafford (at CHI) $6,600

RB: D'Andre Swift (vs. LAR) $6,000

RB: Rhamondre Stevenson (vs. HOU) $5,800

WR: Puka Nacua (at CHI) $9,000

WR: Davante Adams (at CHI) $6,500

WR: Christian Kirk (at NE) $4,100

TE: Dalton Schultz (at NE) $4,200

FLEX: Luther Burden III (vs. LAR) $4,700

DST: Rams (at CHI) $3,000



FanDuel

QB: Drake Maye (vs. HOU) $8,100

RB: Kyren Williams (at CHI) $7,900

RB: D'Andre Swift (vs. LAR) $6,700

WR: Puka Nacua (at CHI) $9,900

WR: Stefon Diggs (vs. HOU) $6,600

WR: D.J. Moore (vs. LAR) $6,400

TE: Tyler Higbee (at CHI) $5,000

FLEX: Xavier Hutchinson (at NE) $5,400

DEF: Bears (vs. LAR) $3,900



Full Slate (Saturday and Sunday)

DraftKings

QB: Caleb Williams (vs. LAR) $6,100

RB: RJ Harvey (vs. BUF) $6,200

RB: Zach Charbonnet (vs. SF) $5,300

WR: Puka Nacua (at CHI) $9,000

WR: Courtland Sutton (vs. BUF) $5,900

WR: Luther Burden III (vs. LAR) $4,700

TE: Colston Loveland (vs. LAR) $5,500

FLEX: Jake Tonges (at SEA) $3,400

DST: Seahawks (vs. SF) $3,200



FanDuel

QB: Matthew Stafford (at CHI) $8,300

RB: Blake Corum (at CHI) $5,800

RB: Kyle Monangai (vs. LAR) $5,600

WR: Puka Nacua (at CHI) $9,800

WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (vs. SF) $9,400

WR: Luther Burden III (vs. LAR) $5,800

TE: Colston Loveland (vs. LAR) $6,000

FLEX: Xavier Hutchinson (at NE) $5,400

DEF: Bills (at DEN) $3,700