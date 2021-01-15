We had a fun Super Wild-Card Weekend to start the playoffs, and now we'll see what happens with the divisional round. All four games -- Rams at Packers, Ravens at Bills, Browns at Chiefs and Buccaneers at Saints -- have the chance to be special, and we're going to break it down for you. Here are my overall playoff rankings, but we wanted to give you rankings for this weekend, as well as some DFS suggestions for DraftKings and FanDuel.



Here are the divisional round PPR rankings:

Quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes

2. Lamar Jackson

3. Josh Allen

4. Drew Brees

5. Tom Brady

6. Aaron Rodgers

7. Baker Mayfield

8. Jared Goff

Running backs

1. Alvin Kamara

2. Cam Akers

3. Nick Chubb

4. Aaron Jones

5. J.K. Dobbins

6. Kareem Hunt

7. Devin Singletary

8. Leonard Fournette

9. Clyde Edwards-Helaire

10. Ronald Jones

11. Darrel Williams

12. Jamaal Williams

13. Latavius Murray

14. Gus Edwards

15. Le'Veon Bell

16. Malcolm Brown

17. A.J. Dillon

18. T.J. Yeldon

19. Ke'Shawn Vaughn

20. LeSean McCoy

Wide receivers

1. Tyreek Hill

2. Stefon Diggs

3. Davante Adams

4. Michael Thomas

5. Jarvis Landry

6. Chris Godwin

7. Mike Evans

8. Marquise Brown

9. Antonio Brown

10. Robert Woods

11. Cole Beasley

12. John Brown

13. Cooper Kupp

14. Rashard Higgins

15. Allen Lazard

16. Sammy Watkins

17. Marquez Valdes-Scantling

18. Gabriel Davis

19. Emmanuel Sanders

20. Mecole Hardman

21. Deonte Harris

22. Willie Snead

23. Scott Miller

24. Dez Bryant

25. Demarcus Robinson

26. Miles Boykin

27. Josh Reynolds

28. Donovan Peoples-Jones

29. Van Jefferson

30. Isaiah McKenzie

Tight ends

1. Travis Kelce

2. Mark Andrews

3. Jared Cook

4. Robert Tonyan

5. Austin Hooper

6. Rob Gronkowski

7. Tyler Higbee

8. Dawson Knox

9. Cameron Brate

10. Gerald Everett

Defense

1. Packers

2. Saints

3. Rams

4. Chiefs

5. Ravens

6. Buccaneers

7. Bills

8. Browns

Kickers

1. Harrison Butker

2. Wil Lutz

3. Mason Crosby

4. Tyler Bass

5. Justin Tucker

6. Ryan Succop

7. Matt Gay

8. Cody Parkey

Good Buys

Players listed with DraftKings price first, then Fanduel.

Quarterbacks

Drew Brees $5,600/$7,300

Baker Mayfield $5,300/$7,400

This could be the last game ever for Brees in New Orleans, and hopefully he goes out with a big performance. He passed for 265 yards and two touchdowns against the Bears in the wild-card round, and he averaged 24.0 Fantasy points per game in two meetings with Tampa Bay this year.

Mayfield threw three touchdown passes against the Steelers in the wild-card round and finally had more than 200 passing yards for the first time in six career meetings against Pittsburgh. Seven of the past eight quarterbacks the Chiefs have faced, including four in a row, have scored at least 24 Fantasy points, and Mayfield will likely be chasing points on the road.

Running backs

J.K. Dobbins $6,000/$6,500

Cam Akers $5,700/$7,000

Leonard Fournette $4,900/$6,300

Kareem Hunt $4,900/$6,200

Devin Singletary $4,500/$5,700

Darrel Williams $4,000/$4,800

Dobbins only had nine carries in Baltimore's victory against the Titans in the wild-card round, but he had 43 yards and a touchdown. He's now scored a touchdown in seven games in a row, with eight touchdowns scored over that span. The Colts running backs of Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines had 27 carries for 153 yards and a touchdown against Buffalo last week, and the Bills have now allowed five rushing touchdowns in their past four games.

Akers was the offensive star for the Rams against the Seahawks in the wild-card round with 28 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 45 yards on two targets. He now has at least 22 total touches in four of his past five games. Green Bay was No. 8 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and in the Packers' last game in Week 17, David Montgomery went for 27 PPR points.

It appears that Ronald Jones (quad) will play this week after not touching the ball in the wild-card round against Washington, but I still like Fournette better given the potential health risk for Jones. Against Washington, Fournette was a star with 19 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown, along with four catches for 39 yards on four targets. You have to wonder if that earned him a bigger role even if Jones plays.

Hunt is playing up the revenge game narrative against the Chiefs, but that's not why he's listed here. With Chubb on the field, Hunt has been better in games where the Browns are chasing the score, and that is likely the case this week on the road. Hunt had a solid game in the wild-card victory against the Steelers with eight carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns, along with one catch for 13 yards.

Singletary will be the lead running back for the Bills with Zack Moss (ankle) out, and hopefully that leads to a quality workload. Moss missed three games during the season, and Singletary had at least 17 total touches in two of those outings. He scored at least 16 PPR points in two of those three games as well, and the Bills have had a running back score in three of their past four games overall.

It appears that Edwards-Helaire (ankle) could play this week against the Browns, but if he's out or limited then look for Darrel Williams to be a sneaky option in your lineups this week. In Week 16 against Atlanta, in the first game without Edwards-Helaire, Williams had 10 carries for 46 yards, as well as four catches for 27 yards on six targets. I have no problem playing Edwards-Helaire ($5,500/$6,100) if he's starting, but Williams could be great at his price with an increased workload.

Wide receivers

Jarvis Landry $5,600/$6,900

Antonio Brown $5,400/$6,400

Marquise Brown $5,200/$6,500

John Brown $4,600/$5,500

Rashard Higgins $4,100/$5,300

Marquez Valdes-Scantling $3,800/$5,500

Landry had an excellent game against the Steelers with five catches for 92 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He's now scored at least 16 PPR points in five of his past six games, and he could be in a good spot facing the Chiefs in the divisional round with the Browns likely chasing points. Higgins is also worth a look with Cleveland likely throwing a lot at Kansas City, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past five games.

It's hard to completely ignore Evans and Godwin this week, but I like Antonio Brown the best based on his price and opportunity. Brown only had two catches for 49 yards on three targets against Washington in the wild-card round, but he scored a touchdown and has now scored in four games in a row, with five total touchdowns during that stretch. Brown only faced New Orleans once this season and had six PPR points, but he's a bigger part of the offense now compared to Week 9, which was his first game with the Buccaneers this season.

Marquise Brown continued his strong play against the Titans in the wild-card round with seven catches for 109 yards on nine targets, and he's now scored at least 12 PPR points in seven games in a row. Since Week 13, seven receivers have scored at least 11 PPR points against the Bills, including Michael Pittman and Zach Pascal last week in the wild-card round.

I'm going right back to John Brown this week even after he had no catches on four targets in the wild-card round against the Colts. He ran a route on 40 of Allen's 41 dropbacks, and this should be a game where he has more involvement. Diggs and Beasley are more trustworthy, but I still like Brown a lot at his price.

Valdes-Scantling is the type of player who could help win you a tournament if he has a big play or two, and maybe Rodgers leans on Valdes-Scantling more with Jalen Ramsey trying to take away Adams. Lazard ($3,900/$5,300) is also worth a look, but Valdes-Scantling has the higher ceiling. He has two games with at least 16 PPR points in his past four outings.

Tight ends

Robert Tonyan $4,200/$6,200

Jared Cook $4,000/$5,600

Austin Hooper $3,800/$5,500

Tonyan has scored a touchdown in six of his past seven games, and Rodgers might lean on Tonyan more given how well the Rams' cornerbacks have played this season. The Rams have also allowed a tight end to score three touchdowns in their past six games.

Cook tied for the team lead in targets in the wild-card round against the Bears with seven, and he had four catches for 40 yards. In two games against Tampa Bay, Cook combined for seven catches for 110 yards on 10 targets. Also, in Week 9 against the Buccaneers, the Saints had touchdowns from Adam Trautman and Josh Hill.

Hooper stayed hot against the Steelers in the wild-card round with seven catches for 46 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and he's now scored at least 13 PPR points in four games in a row. He's become a standout tight end to close the season as the No. 2 option in the passing game behind Landry. The Chiefs have also allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in their past four games.

Bad Buys

Players listed with DraftKings price first, then Fanduel.

Quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers $6,900/$8,400

Tom Brady $6,300/$7,700

Rodgers is the likely NFL MVP this season, and it's hard to bet against him, even at home. But he doesn't have an easy matchup against the Rams, who allowed an average of just 14.6 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year in the regular season. Rodgers only had two games with fewer than 23 Fantasy points all season, so he should be OK. But I'm not sure he's going to be great given the matchup.

Brady stayed hot against Washington in the wild-card round with 381 passing yards and two touchdowns, and he closed the regular season with at least 27 Fantasy points in three games in a row. Brady scored 23 Fantasy points at New Orleans in Week 1, but he only scored two Fantasy points against the Saints at home in Week 9. New Orleans has allowed one touchdown and five interceptions in the past two games against the Panthers and Bears.

Running backs

Aaron Jones $6,800/$7,800

Ronald Jones $5,200/$6,300

Le'Veon Bell $5,100/$6,000

Darwin Thompson $4,300/$4,900

Latavius Murray $4,300/$5,300

Gus Edwards $4,200/$5,300

The Rams pass defense is awesome, but the run defense isn't far behind. They have allowed just one rushing touchdown to a running back since Week 14, and Aaron Jones might not have a monster game to justify his price tag. You also have to worry about Jamaal Williams and potentially A.J. Dillon stealing touches, especially Williams in the passing game.

As stated above, Ronald Jones (ankle) might be able to play against the Saints, but we don't know how effective he'll be. And he could lose touches to Fournette after his performance against Washington in the wild-card round when Jones was out. In two meetings with the Saints, Jones has 12 PPR points combined.

If Edwards-Helaire plays then it's easy to fade Bell and Thompson, but I would avoid both even if Edwards-Helaire is out. Bell will be in a timeshare with Darrel Williams, and in Week 16 against Atlanta, Bell had fewer touches than Williams (14 to eight), which could easily happen again this week. Thompson was great in Week 17 against the Chargers with 21 total touches (seven catches), scoring 29 PPR points, but that was with everyone resting for the playoffs. I doubt we see much of Thompson this week.

Murray scored last week against the Bears in the wild-card round on a reception, but he only had six total touches (two catches) for 20 yards. He also is dealing with a thigh bruise suffered in that game. This should be a huge game for Kamara since Tampa Bay allowed the most receptions to running backs this year, and he had 38 combined PPR points against the Buccaneers in two meetings. Murray, meanwhile, only had nine PPR points over that same span.

Edwards is always a threat to score, but he's only found the end zone in one game since Week 12. While he ran well against the Titans in the wild-card round at 4.8 yards per carry, he only had eight carries in that game and no catches. And Edwards has single digits in carries in seven of his past 10 games coming into this week.

Wide receivers

Davante Adams $8,600/$9,000

Michael Thomas $6,700/$7,200

Mike Evans $6,400/$7,100

Cooper Kupp $5,300/$6,100

Emmanuel Sanders $4,500/$5,700

Adams could end up like DK Metcalf last week where his production is solid despite a difficult matchup against Ramsey, and Metcalf had five catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns in the wild-card loss for Seattle on 11 targets. But when you're factoring in price, Adams might be someone to avoid, unless you view him as a contrarian play. I did that in one lineup, which you can view below.

It might not be fair to judge Thomas based on his two games against Tampa Bay because he was injured in Week 1 -- although he played most of the game -- and the second meeting in Week 9 was his first action since the season-opener. But in those two games, Thomas combined for just 14 PPR points on eight catches for 68 yards on 11 targets. Tampa Bay cornerback Carlton Davis could make things tough on Thomas this week.

Evans does not have a good history against the Saints, mostly because of cornerback Marshon Lattimore. In his last five games against New Orleans, Evans has combined for 13 catches for 221 yards and a touchdown. Godwin ($6,100/$7,500) has fared better in this matchup with 19 catches for 292 yards and three touchdowns in his past four meetings with the Saints, and I like Antonio Brown as well. But I would fade Evans this week given his price.

Kupp is dealing with a knee injury, but he's expected to play against the Packers. Last week against Seattle in the wild-card round, Kupp had four catches for 89 yards on nine targets. He only has one touchdown since Week 4, but he has scored at least 12 PPR points in four of his past five games. Still, this Packers defense has been tough lately, allowing just one touchdown to a receiver in their past five games. Keep that in mind when it comes to Woods ($5,900/$6,600) this week as well.

Sanders struggled in the wild-card round against the Bears with two catches for three yards on three targets, and he hasn't played well when Thomas has been active this year. Now, Sanders does have two touchdowns against Tampa Bay, but he's combined for seven catches for 53 yards and 10 targets in those two outings.

Tight ends

Rob Gronkowski $3,600/$5,600

Tyler Higbee $3,000/$5,200



Gronkowski was outplayed by Brate ($2,900/$4,900) in the wild-card round at Washington, but I'll still lean toward Gronkowski as the No. 1 tight end for the Buccaneers. However, against Washington, Brate had four catches for 80 yards on six targets, while Gronkowski had no catches on one target. In two games against the Saints, Gronkowski combined for four PPR points, and Brate had no points, so this won't be an easy matchup for either tight end.

Higbee and Everett struggled in the wild-card round against Seattle with a combined one catch for four yards on four targets. There's limited upside for either guy with Goff at less than 100 percent, and the Packers only allowed five touchdowns to tight ends all season. Higbee also has scored just twice since Week 2.

DraftKings Weekend Lineup

QB: Patrick Mahomes $8,000

RB: Cam Akers $5,700

RB: Darrel Williams $4,000

WR: Tyreek Hill $8,000

WR: Antonio Brown $5,400

WR: Rashard Higgins $4,100

TE: Travis Kelce $7,800

FLEX: Robert Tonyan $4,200

DST: Rams $2,600

DraftKings Saturday Lineup

QB: Lamar Jackson $7,600

RB: J.K. Dobbins $6,000

RB: Devin Singletary $4,500

WR: Stefon Diggs $7,300

WR: Marquise Brown $5,200

WR: John Brown $4,600

TE: Mark Andrews $5,000

FLEX: Cam Akers $5,700

DST: Packers $3,900

DraftKings Sunday Lineup

QB: Drew Brees $5,500

RB: Alvin Kamara $7,600

RB: Kareem Hunt $4,800

WR: Tyreek Hill $7,900

WR: Jarvis Landry $5,200

WR: Antonio Brown $5,100

TE: Jared Cook $3,800

FLEX: Nick Chubb $6,500

DST: Saints $3,100

FanDuel Weekend Lineup

QB: Baker Mayfield $7,400

RB: Alvin Kamara $9,000

RB: J.K. Dobbins $6,500

WR: Jarvis Landry $6,900

WR: Marquise Brown $6,500

WR: Antonio Brown $6,400

TE: Austin Hooper $5,500

FLEX: Mark Andrews $6,600

DEF: Packers $4,600

FanDuel Saturday Lineup

QB: Lamar Jackson $8,000

RB: Cam Akers $7,000

RB: J.K. Dobbins $6,500

WR: Marquise Brown $6,500

WR: John Brown $5,500

WR: Marquez Valdes-Scantling $5,500

TE: Mark Andrews $6,600

FLEX: Davante Adams $9,000

DEF: Packers $4,600

FanDuel Sunday Lineup

QB: Patrick Mahomes $9,200

RB: Kareem Hunt $6,200

RB: Leonard Fournette $6,300

WR: Tyreek Hill $8,800

WR: Antonio Brown $6,400

WR: Rashard Higgins $5,300

TE: Travis Kelce $8,500

FLEX: Jared Cook $5,600

DEF: Buccaneers $3,500