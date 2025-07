Our 2025 Fantasy Football Today Draft-A-Thon is underway, and our goal is to once again raise more than $100,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. We appreciate all of your donations in helping us make that happen, and you can continue to donate by going here.

One way you can contribute to our Draft-A-Thon while also helping your Fantasy Football prep for this season is to take part in one of our mock drafts. We held the first one Tuesday night -- a 12-team PPR league -- and it was an awesome experience.

I encourage you to check out all the results below, and it was interesting to see what Andy Gottfried did with the No. 1 overall pick. After drafting Ja'Marr Chase in Round 1, he then selected Chase Brown in Round 2 and Joe Burrow in Round 4.

Andy had the opportunity to go all-in on the Bengals with Tee Higgins in Round 3, but Andy opted for Kyren Williams instead. Andy said the Cincinnati stack "was nice" but that "no, it wasn't planned."

The rest of Andy's roster includes Jaylen Waddle, Stefon Diggs, Josh Downs and Cedric Tillman at receiver, and the reserve running backs are Jordan Mason, Tank Bigsby and Roschon Johnson. Sam LaPorta is at tight end, and Andy also drafted J.J. McCarthy as a backup quarterback.

I like this team a lot, and Andy said his only regret was maybe drafting LaPorta too soon in Round 5. Andy also said he's expecting a big season for Diggs, who he selected in Round 7.

"If healthy, he could be the No. 1 (receiver) with New England and maybe a steal late," Andy said.

As for my team from the No. 4 spot, my only regret was waiting too long on a quarterback, and I ended up with Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa. I could have drafted Burrow or Jalen Hurts in Round 4, but I opted for DK Metcalf instead.

I also thought I could get Bo Nix or Dak Prescott in Round 11, but both went right before me. Then Brock Purdy, Jared Goff, Drake Maye and Caleb Williams all went before my selection in Round 12, which left me with Lawrence, who will hopefully (finally) have a breakout campaign with Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter leading the way.

Aside from quarterback, I love this roster. I have Josh Jacobs, Joe Mixon, Kaleb Johnson, Quinshon Judkins and Rachaad White at running back, and CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill, Metcalf, Cooper Kupp and Michael Pittman at receiver. David Njoku is my tight end, and I should have the chance to do well in this league if Lawrence or Tagovailoa can finish as a top-12 quarterback this year.

As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 13-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Andy Gottfried

2. Eddie Ventura

3. Alejandro Escobar

4. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports Senior Fantasy Writer

5. David Price

6. Eddie Cook

7. Fred Warren

8. Michael Quensel

9. Josh Aponte

10. Aaron Propst

11. Alan Sentel

12. Jack Grzenia