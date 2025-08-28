Fantasy football Draft-A-Thon PPR recap for August 28: Top analysts reveal their best strategies for St. Jude
Whether reaching for running backs or landing league-winning wide receivers, each pick helped fuel support for St. Jude
This is the best mock draft you will read. And it's not close.
I can stop there and just let you look at the results. You'll see some of the best Fantasy analysts in the industry making picks in a 12-team, PPR league. You know the names -- Joe Pisapia of FantasyPros, Andy Holloway of The Fantasy Footballers, The Scott Fish himself, Nando Di Fino of Fantasy Life, professional wrestler Eric Young, Jake Ciely of The Athletic, and Adam Rank and Marcas Grant of the NFL Network -- joining me, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings.
But it gets even better. This league is part of our Draft-A-Thon to benefit the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. James Ahn made a generous donation to participate in this league, and we are extremely grateful. And because of people like James and all of you who donated, we raised just shy of $190,000 for St. Jude.
It's just amazing, and we're blown away. And if you want to continue to donate to our Draft-A-Thon to benefit St. Jude, you can click here.
As for the draft, it was great to see some of these incredible analysts make picks. You should study the results in depth.
And if you like rookies, check out what Scott Fish did with Ashton Jeanty at No. 5 overall, TreVeyon Henderson in Round 3, Emeka Egbuka in Round 5, Travis Hunter in Round 6, Ollie Gordon II in Round 9, Isaac TeSlaa in Round 11, and Dont'e Thornton Jr. in Round 12. Scott is all in on these rookies, which is awesome.
I had the No. 4 overall pick, and I started my team with CeeDee Lamb, Josh Jacobs, Kyren Williams, Tyreek Hill, and Joe Burrow with my first five picks. I felt somewhat fortunate to get Jacobs in late Round 2, Williams in Round 3, and Hill in Round 4, and often you need luck to win your Fantasy leagues, so I'll take it.
In Round 6, I wanted a third receiver, and I couldn't believe that George Pickens was still on the board. Even though I already had Lamb, I decided to see how this would work out with both Cowboys, so I selected Pickens.
David Montgomery felt like another gift in Round 7, and I want to leave every draft with Braelon Allen, so I reached for him in Round 8. I also took a flier on Brian Robinson Jr. in Round 12, and he's a lottery ticket in case something happens to Christian McCaffrey this season.
I got T.J. Hockenson as my tight end in Round 11 -- another gift -- and the rest of my draft was about padding my receiver depth with Christian Kirk in Round 9, Darnell Mooney in Round 10, Romeo Doubs in Round 13, and Xavier Legette in Round 14. We'll see if Legette benefits now that Adam Thielen was traded to Minnesota, and Legette is a good late-round flier in all leagues.
This will be a tough league to win with all of these amazing analysts. But, more importantly, we did our job by how much money we raised for St. Jude. And hopefully, we'll continue to raise much more for a worthy cause.
As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), DST, and K with six reserves for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Joe Pisapia
2. Andy Holloway
3. Dave Richard
4. Jamey Eisenberg
5. Scott Fish
6. Nando Di Fino
7. James Ahn
8. Eric Young
9. Jake Ciely
10. Adam Rank
11. Marcas Grant
12. Heath Cummings
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|3
|Dave Richard
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|4
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|5
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|A. Jeanty RB LV
|6
|Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life
|S. Barkley RB PHI
|7
|James Ahn
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|8
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|D. Henry RB BAL
|9
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|10
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|M. Nabers WR NYG
|11
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|12
|Heath Cummings
|N. Collins WR HOU
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Heath Cummings
|D. Achane RB MIA
|14
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|15
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|B. Irving RB TB
|16
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|17
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|J. Allen QB BUF
|18
|James Ahn
|D. London WR ATL
|19
|Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life
|A. Brown WR PHI
|20
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|C. Brown RB CIN
|21
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Jacobs RB GB
|22
|Dave Richard
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|23
|Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers
|J. Taylor RB IND
|24
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|B. Bowers TE LV
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|L. McConkey WR LAC
|26
|Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|27
|Dave Richard
|T. McBride TE ARI
|28
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Williams RB LAR
|29
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|T. Henderson RB NE
|30
|Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life
|J. Cook RB BUF
|31
|James Ahn
|O. Hampton RB LAC
|32
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|33
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|A. Kamara RB NO
|34
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|35
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|M. Evans WR TB
|36
|Heath Cummings
|J. Daniels QB WAS
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Heath Cummings
|G. Kittle TE SF
|38
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|J. Conner RB ARI
|39
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|40
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|D. Adams WR LAR
|41
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|42
|James Ahn
|T. McMillan WR CAR
|43
|Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life
|M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|44
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|45
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Hill WR MIA
|46
|Dave Richard
|J. Williams WR DET
|47
|Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers
|D. Metcalf WR PIT
|48
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|R. Harvey RB DEN
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|T. Pollard RB TEN
|50
|Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|51
|Dave Richard
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|52
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|53
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|E. Egbuka WR TB
|54
|Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life
|X. Worthy WR KC
|55
|James Ahn
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|56
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|C. Ridley WR TEN
|57
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|D. Moore WR CHI
|58
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|D. Smith WR PHI
|59
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|60
|Heath Cummings
|D. Swift RB CHI
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Heath Cummings
|R. Rice WR KC
|62
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|63
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|J. Jeudy WR CLE
|64
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|65
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|S. Diggs WR NE
|66
|James Ahn
|R. Pearsall WR SF
|67
|Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life
|R. Odunze WR CHI
|68
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|T. Hunter WR JAC
|69
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Pickens WR DAL
|70
|Dave Richard
|M. Golden WR GB
|71
|Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers
|T. Warren TE IND
|72
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|D. Samuel WR WAS
|74
|Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|75
|Dave Richard
|K. Coleman WR BUF
|76
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|77
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|J. Addison WR MIN
|78
|Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life
|C. Olave WR NO
|79
|James Ahn
|J. Mason RB MIN
|80
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|J. Warren RB PIT
|81
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|C. Kupp WR SEA
|82
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|A. Jones RB MIN
|83
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|A. Ekeler RB WAS
|84
|Heath Cummings
|J. Meyers WR LV
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Heath Cummings
|T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|86
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|87
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|Eagles DST PHI
|88
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|T. Kelce TE KC
|89
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|M. Pittman WR IND
|90
|James Ahn
|K. Johnson RB PIT
|91
|Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life
|J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
|92
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|J. Coker WR CAR
|93
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Allen RB NYJ
|94
|Dave Richard
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|95
|Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers
|J. Reed WR GB
|96
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|C. Godwin WR TB
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|C. Skattebo RB NYG
|98
|Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers
|J. Downs WR IND
|99
|Dave Richard
|B. Mayfield QB TB
|100
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Kirk WR HOU
|101
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|O. Gordon II RB MIA
|102
|Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life
|J. Williams RB DAL
|103
|James Ahn
|E. Engram TE DEN
|104
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|T. Bigsby RB JAC
|105
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|N. Chubb RB HOU
|106
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|107
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|108
|Heath Cummings
|L. Burden III WR CHI
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jennings WR SF
|110
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|J. Blue RB DAL
|111
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|J. Mixon RB HOU
|112
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|D. Sampson RB CLE
|113
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|Q. Judkins RB CLE
|114
|James Ahn
|B. Nix QB DEN
|115
|Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life
|K. Murray QB ARI
|116
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|D. Maye QB NE
|117
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Mooney WR ATL
|118
|Dave Richard
|B. Tuten RB JAC
|119
|Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|120
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|D. Douglas WR NE
|122
|Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers
|J. Dobbins RB DEN
|123
|Dave Richard
|T. Kraft TE GB
|124
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|125
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|I. TeSlaa WR DET
|126
|Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|127
|James Ahn
|R. Davis RB BUF
|128
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|129
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|130
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|131
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|Ravens DST BAL
|132
|Heath Cummings
|T. Benson RB ARI
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Heath Cummings
|T. Spears RB TEN
|134
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|R. Shaheed WR NO
|135
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|A. Cooper WR LV
|136
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|137
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|J. Palmer WR BUF
|138
|James Ahn
|C. Loveland TE CHI
|139
|Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life
|M. Mims WR DEN
|140
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|D. Thornton Jr. WR LV
|141
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Robinson Jr. RB SF
|142
|Dave Richard
|K. Allen WR LAC
|143
|Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers
|T. Horton WR SEA
|144
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|C. Rodriguez Jr. RB WAS
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|C. Tillman WR CLE
|146
|Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers
|J. Love QB GB
|147
|Dave Richard
|J. Ford RB CLE
|148
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Doubs WR GB
|149
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|J. McCarthy QB MIN
|150
|Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life
|J. Higgins WR HOU
|151
|James Ahn
|W. Marks RB HOU
|152
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|N. Harris RB LAC
|153
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|B. Purdy QB SF
|154
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|R. White RB TB
|155
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|M. Brown WR KC
|156
|Heath Cummings
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Heath Cummings
|K. Miller RB NO
|158
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|J. Fields QB NYJ
|159
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|160
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|R. Wilson WR PIT
|161
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|W. Shipley RB PHI
|162
|James Ahn
|T. Brooks RB CIN
|163
|Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|164
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|165
|Jamey Eisenberg
|X. Legette WR CAR
|166
|Dave Richard
|Broncos DST DEN
|167
|Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers
|K. Hunt RB KC
|168
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|Vikings DST MIN
|170
|Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers
|Steelers DST PIT
|171
|Dave Richard
|B. Aubrey K DAL
|172
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Bates K DET
|173
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|Texans DST HOU
|174
|Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life
|Packers DST GB
|175
|James Ahn
|Bills DST BUF
|176
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|Jets DST NYJ
|177
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|49ers DST SF
|178
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|Z. Ertz TE WAS
|179
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|T. Bass K BUF
|180
|Heath Cummings
|Cardinals DST ARI
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Heath Cummings
|C. Dicker K LAC
|182
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|R. Mostert RB LV
|183
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|M. Gay K WAS
|184
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|W. Lutz K DEN
|185
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|Y. Koo K ATL
|186
|James Ahn
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|187
|Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life
|C. McLaughlin K TB
|188
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|C. Little K JAC
|189
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Chiefs DST KC
|190
|Dave Richard
|M. Lloyd RB GB
|191
|Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers
|C. Boswell K PIT
|192
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|J. Elliott K PHI
