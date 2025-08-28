henderson.jpg
Imagn Images

This is the best mock draft you will read. And it's not close.

I can stop there and just let you look at the results. You'll see some of the best Fantasy analysts in the industry making picks in a 12-team, PPR league. You know the names -- Joe Pisapia of FantasyPros, Andy Holloway of The Fantasy Footballers, The Scott Fish himself, Nando Di Fino of Fantasy Life, professional wrestler Eric Young, Jake Ciely of The Athletic, and Adam Rank and Marcas Grant of the NFL Network -- joining me, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings.

But it gets even better. This league is part of our Draft-A-Thon to benefit the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. James Ahn made a generous donation to participate in this league, and we are extremely grateful. And because of people like James and all of you who donated, we raised just shy of $190,000 for St. Jude.

It's just amazing, and we're blown away. And if you want to continue to donate to our Draft-A-Thon to benefit St. Jude, you can click here.

As for the draft, it was great to see some of these incredible analysts make picks. You should study the results in depth.

And if you like rookies, check out what Scott Fish did with Ashton Jeanty at No. 5 overall, TreVeyon Henderson in Round 3, Emeka Egbuka in Round 5, Travis Hunter in Round 6, Ollie Gordon II in Round 9, Isaac TeSlaa in Round 11, and Dont'e Thornton Jr. in Round 12. Scott is all in on these rookies, which is awesome.

I had the No. 4 overall pick, and I started my team with CeeDee Lamb, Josh Jacobs, Kyren Williams, Tyreek Hill, and Joe Burrow with my first five picks. I felt somewhat fortunate to get Jacobs in late Round 2, Williams in Round 3, and Hill in Round 4, and often you need luck to win your Fantasy leagues, so I'll take it.

In Round 6, I wanted a third receiver, and I couldn't believe that George Pickens was still on the board. Even though I already had Lamb, I decided to see how this would work out with both Cowboys, so I selected Pickens.

David Montgomery felt like another gift in Round 7, and I want to leave every draft with Braelon Allen, so I reached for him in Round 8. I also took a flier on Brian Robinson Jr. in Round 12, and he's a lottery ticket in case something happens to Christian McCaffrey this season.

I got T.J. Hockenson as my tight end in Round 11 -- another gift -- and the rest of my draft was about padding my receiver depth with Christian Kirk in Round 9, Darnell Mooney in Round 10, Romeo Doubs in Round 13, and Xavier Legette in Round 14. We'll see if Legette benefits now that Adam Thielen was traded to Minnesota, and Legette is a good late-round flier in all leagues.

This will be a tough league to win with all of these amazing analysts. But, more importantly, we did our job by how much money we raised for St. Jude. And hopefully, we'll continue to raise much more for a worthy cause.

As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), DST, and K with six reserves for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Joe Pisapia
2. Andy Holloway
3. Dave Richard
4. Jamey Eisenberg
5. Scott Fish
6. Nando Di Fino
7. James Ahn
8. Eric Young
9. Jake Ciely
10. Adam Rank
11. Marcas Grant
12. Heath Cummings

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros J. Chase WR CIN
2 Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers B. Robinson RB ATL
3 Dave Richard J. Gibbs RB DET
4 Jamey Eisenberg C. Lamb WR DAL
5 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl A. Jeanty RB LV
6 Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life S. Barkley RB PHI
7 James Ahn J. Jefferson WR MIN
8 Eric Young - Professional Wrester D. Henry RB BAL
9 Jake Ciely - The Athletic C. McCaffrey RB SF
10 Adam Rank - NFLN M. Nabers WR NYG
11 Marcas Grant - NFLN A. St. Brown WR DET
12 Heath Cummings N. Collins WR HOU
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Heath Cummings D. Achane RB MIA
14 Marcas Grant - NFLN P. Nacua WR LAR
15 Adam Rank - NFLN B. Irving RB TB
16 Jake Ciely - The Athletic B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
17 Eric Young - Professional Wrester J. Allen QB BUF
18 James Ahn D. London WR ATL
19 Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life A. Brown WR PHI
20 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl C. Brown RB CIN
21 Jamey Eisenberg J. Jacobs RB GB
22 Dave Richard T. Higgins WR CIN
23 Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers J. Taylor RB IND
24 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros B. Bowers TE LV
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros L. McConkey WR LAC
26 Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
27 Dave Richard T. McBride TE ARI
28 Jamey Eisenberg K. Williams RB LAR
29 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl T. Henderson RB NE
30 Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life J. Cook RB BUF
31 James Ahn O. Hampton RB LAC
32 Eric Young - Professional Wrester K. Walker III RB SEA
33 Jake Ciely - The Athletic A. Kamara RB NO
34 Adam Rank - NFLN L. Jackson QB BAL
35 Marcas Grant - NFLN M. Evans WR TB
36 Heath Cummings J. Daniels QB WAS
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Heath Cummings G. Kittle TE SF
38 Marcas Grant - NFLN J. Conner RB ARI
39 Adam Rank - NFLN B. Hall RB NYJ
40 Jake Ciely - The Athletic D. Adams WR LAR
41 Eric Young - Professional Wrester T. McLaurin WR WAS
42 James Ahn T. McMillan WR CAR
43 Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
44 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl C. Sutton WR DEN
45 Jamey Eisenberg T. Hill WR MIA
46 Dave Richard J. Williams WR DET
47 Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers D. Metcalf WR PIT
48 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros R. Harvey RB DEN
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros T. Pollard RB TEN
50 Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers G. Wilson WR NYJ
51 Dave Richard C. Hubbard RB CAR
52 Jamey Eisenberg J. Burrow QB CIN
53 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl E. Egbuka WR TB
54 Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life X. Worthy WR KC
55 James Ahn J. Waddle WR MIA
56 Eric Young - Professional Wrester C. Ridley WR TEN
57 Jake Ciely - The Athletic D. Moore WR CHI
58 Adam Rank - NFLN D. Smith WR PHI
59 Marcas Grant - NFLN S. LaPorta TE DET
60 Heath Cummings D. Swift RB CHI
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Heath Cummings R. Rice WR KC
62 Marcas Grant - NFLN J. Hurts QB PHI
63 Adam Rank - NFLN J. Jeudy WR CLE
64 Jake Ciely - The Athletic I. Pacheco RB KC
65 Eric Young - Professional Wrester S. Diggs WR NE
66 James Ahn R. Pearsall WR SF
67 Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life R. Odunze WR CHI
68 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl T. Hunter WR JAC
69 Jamey Eisenberg G. Pickens WR DAL
70 Dave Richard M. Golden WR GB
71 Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers T. Warren TE IND
72 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros Z. Flowers WR BAL
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros D. Samuel WR WAS
74 Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers P. Mahomes QB KC
75 Dave Richard K. Coleman WR BUF
76 Jamey Eisenberg D. Montgomery RB DET
77 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl J. Addison WR MIN
78 Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life C. Olave WR NO
79 James Ahn J. Mason RB MIN
80 Eric Young - Professional Wrester J. Warren RB PIT
81 Jake Ciely - The Athletic C. Kupp WR SEA
82 Adam Rank - NFLN A. Jones RB MIN
83 Marcas Grant - NFLN A. Ekeler RB WAS
84 Heath Cummings J. Meyers WR LV
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Heath Cummings T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
86 Marcas Grant - NFLN Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
87 Adam Rank - NFLN Eagles DST PHI
88 Jake Ciely - The Athletic T. Kelce TE KC
89 Eric Young - Professional Wrester M. Pittman WR IND
90 James Ahn K. Johnson RB PIT
91 Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
92 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl J. Coker WR CAR
93 Jamey Eisenberg B. Allen RB NYJ
94 Dave Richard T. Etienne RB JAC
95 Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers J. Reed WR GB
96 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros C. Godwin WR TB
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros C. Skattebo RB NYG
98 Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers J. Downs WR IND
99 Dave Richard B. Mayfield QB TB
100 Jamey Eisenberg C. Kirk WR HOU
101 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl O. Gordon II RB MIA
102 Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life J. Williams RB DAL
103 James Ahn E. Engram TE DEN
104 Eric Young - Professional Wrester T. Bigsby RB JAC
105 Jake Ciely - The Athletic N. Chubb RB HOU
106 Adam Rank - NFLN D. Njoku TE CLE
107 Marcas Grant - NFLN R. Stevenson RB NE
108 Heath Cummings L. Burden III WR CHI
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Heath Cummings J. Jennings WR SF
110 Marcas Grant - NFLN J. Blue RB DAL
111 Adam Rank - NFLN J. Mixon RB HOU
112 Jake Ciely - The Athletic D. Sampson RB CLE
113 Eric Young - Professional Wrester Q. Judkins RB CLE
114 James Ahn B. Nix QB DEN
115 Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life K. Murray QB ARI
116 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl D. Maye QB NE
117 Jamey Eisenberg D. Mooney WR ATL
118 Dave Richard B. Tuten RB JAC
119 Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers D. Pierce RB HOU
120 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros D. Prescott QB DAL
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros D. Douglas WR NE
122 Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers J. Dobbins RB DEN
123 Dave Richard T. Kraft TE GB
124 Jamey Eisenberg T. Hockenson TE MIN
125 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl I. TeSlaa WR DET
126 Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life K. Pitts TE ATL
127 James Ahn R. Davis RB BUF
128 Eric Young - Professional Wrester J. Ferguson TE DAL
129 Jake Ciely - The Athletic K. Shakir WR BUF
130 Adam Rank - NFLN M. Andrews TE BAL
131 Marcas Grant - NFLN Ravens DST BAL
132 Heath Cummings T. Benson RB ARI
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Heath Cummings T. Spears RB TEN
134 Marcas Grant - NFLN R. Shaheed WR NO
135 Adam Rank - NFLN A. Cooper WR LV
136 Jake Ciely - The Athletic B. Aiyuk WR SF
137 Eric Young - Professional Wrester J. Palmer WR BUF
138 James Ahn C. Loveland TE CHI
139 Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life M. Mims WR DEN
140 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl D. Thornton Jr. WR LV
141 Jamey Eisenberg B. Robinson Jr. RB SF
142 Dave Richard K. Allen WR LAC
143 Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers T. Horton WR SEA
144 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros C. Rodriguez Jr. RB WAS
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros C. Tillman WR CLE
146 Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers J. Love QB GB
147 Dave Richard J. Ford RB CLE
148 Jamey Eisenberg R. Doubs WR GB
149 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl J. McCarthy QB MIN
150 Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life J. Higgins WR HOU
151 James Ahn W. Marks RB HOU
152 Eric Young - Professional Wrester N. Harris RB LAC
153 Jake Ciely - The Athletic B. Purdy QB SF
154 Adam Rank - NFLN R. White RB TB
155 Marcas Grant - NFLN M. Brown WR KC
156 Heath Cummings W. Robinson WR NYG
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Heath Cummings K. Miller RB NO
158 Marcas Grant - NFLN J. Fields QB NYJ
159 Adam Rank - NFLN R. Bateman WR BAL
160 Jake Ciely - The Athletic R. Wilson WR PIT
161 Eric Young - Professional Wrester W. Shipley RB PHI
162 James Ahn T. Brooks RB CIN
163 Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life T. Allgeier RB ATL
164 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl D. Kincaid TE BUF
165 Jamey Eisenberg X. Legette WR CAR
166 Dave Richard Broncos DST DEN
167 Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers K. Hunt RB KC
168 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros A. Thielen WR MIN
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros Vikings DST MIN
170 Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers Steelers DST PIT
171 Dave Richard B. Aubrey K DAL
172 Jamey Eisenberg J. Bates K DET
173 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl Texans DST HOU
174 Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life Packers DST GB
175 James Ahn Bills DST BUF
176 Eric Young - Professional Wrester Jets DST NYJ
177 Jake Ciely - The Athletic 49ers DST SF
178 Adam Rank - NFLN Z. Ertz TE WAS
179 Marcas Grant - NFLN T. Bass K BUF
180 Heath Cummings Cardinals DST ARI
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Heath Cummings C. Dicker K LAC
182 Marcas Grant - NFLN R. Mostert RB LV
183 Adam Rank - NFLN M. Gay K WAS
184 Jake Ciely - The Athletic W. Lutz K DEN
185 Eric Young - Professional Wrester Y. Koo K ATL
186 James Ahn K. Fairbairn K HOU
187 Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life C. McLaughlin K TB
188 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl C. Little K JAC
189 Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs DST KC
190 Dave Richard M. Lloyd RB GB
191 Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers C. Boswell K PIT
192 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros J. Elliott K PHI
Team by Team
Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Chase WR CIN
2 24 B. Bowers TE LV
3 25 L. McConkey WR LAC
4 48 R. Harvey RB DEN
5 49 T. Pollard RB TEN
6 72 Z. Flowers WR BAL
7 73 D. Samuel WR WAS
8 96 C. Godwin WR TB
9 97 C. Skattebo RB NYG
10 120 D. Prescott QB DAL
11 121 D. Douglas WR NE
12 144 C. Rodriguez Jr. RB WAS
13 145 C. Tillman WR CLE
14 168 A. Thielen WR MIN
15 169 Vikings DST MIN
16 192 J. Elliott K PHI
Andy Holloway - Fantasy Footballers
Rd Pk Player
1 2 B. Robinson RB ATL
2 23 J. Taylor RB IND
3 26 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
4 47 D. Metcalf WR PIT
5 50 G. Wilson WR NYJ
6 71 T. Warren TE IND
7 74 P. Mahomes QB KC
8 95 J. Reed WR GB
9 98 J. Downs WR IND
10 119 D. Pierce RB HOU
11 122 J. Dobbins RB DEN
12 143 T. Horton WR SEA
13 146 J. Love QB GB
14 167 K. Hunt RB KC
15 170 Steelers DST PIT
16 191 C. Boswell K PIT
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 3 J. Gibbs RB DET
2 22 T. Higgins WR CIN
3 27 T. McBride TE ARI
4 46 J. Williams WR DET
5 51 C. Hubbard RB CAR
6 70 M. Golden WR GB
7 75 K. Coleman WR BUF
8 94 T. Etienne RB JAC
9 99 B. Mayfield QB TB
10 118 B. Tuten RB JAC
11 123 T. Kraft TE GB
12 142 K. Allen WR LAC
13 147 J. Ford RB CLE
14 166 Broncos DST DEN
15 171 B. Aubrey K DAL
16 190 M. Lloyd RB GB
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 4 C. Lamb WR DAL
2 21 J. Jacobs RB GB
3 28 K. Williams RB LAR
4 45 T. Hill WR MIA
5 52 J. Burrow QB CIN
6 69 G. Pickens WR DAL
7 76 D. Montgomery RB DET
8 93 B. Allen RB NYJ
9 100 C. Kirk WR HOU
10 117 D. Mooney WR ATL
11 124 T. Hockenson TE MIN
12 141 B. Robinson Jr. RB SF
13 148 R. Doubs WR GB
14 165 X. Legette WR CAR
15 172 J. Bates K DET
16 189 Chiefs DST KC
Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
Rd Pk Player
1 5 A. Jeanty RB LV
2 20 C. Brown RB CIN
3 29 T. Henderson RB NE
4 44 C. Sutton WR DEN
5 53 E. Egbuka WR TB
6 68 T. Hunter WR JAC
7 77 J. Addison WR MIN
8 92 J. Coker WR CAR
9 101 O. Gordon II RB MIA
10 116 D. Maye QB NE
11 125 I. TeSlaa WR DET
12 140 D. Thornton Jr. WR LV
13 149 J. McCarthy QB MIN
14 164 D. Kincaid TE BUF
15 173 Texans DST HOU
16 188 C. Little K JAC
Nando Di Fino - Fantasy Life
Rd Pk Player
1 6 S. Barkley RB PHI
2 19 A. Brown WR PHI
3 30 J. Cook RB BUF
4 43 M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
5 54 X. Worthy WR KC
6 67 R. Odunze WR CHI
7 78 C. Olave WR NO
8 91 J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
9 102 J. Williams RB DAL
10 115 K. Murray QB ARI
11 126 K. Pitts TE ATL
12 139 M. Mims WR DEN
13 150 J. Higgins WR HOU
14 163 T. Allgeier RB ATL
15 174 Packers DST GB
16 187 C. McLaughlin K TB
James Ahn
Rd Pk Player
1 7 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 18 D. London WR ATL
3 31 O. Hampton RB LAC
4 42 T. McMillan WR CAR
5 55 J. Waddle WR MIA
6 66 R. Pearsall WR SF
7 79 J. Mason RB MIN
8 90 K. Johnson RB PIT
9 103 E. Engram TE DEN
10 114 B. Nix QB DEN
11 127 R. Davis RB BUF
12 138 C. Loveland TE CHI
13 151 W. Marks RB HOU
14 162 T. Brooks RB CIN
15 175 Bills DST BUF
16 186 K. Fairbairn K HOU
Eric Young - Professional Wrester
Rd Pk Player
1 8 D. Henry RB BAL
2 17 J. Allen QB BUF
3 32 K. Walker III RB SEA
4 41 T. McLaurin WR WAS
5 56 C. Ridley WR TEN
6 65 S. Diggs WR NE
7 80 J. Warren RB PIT
8 89 M. Pittman WR IND
9 104 T. Bigsby RB JAC
10 113 Q. Judkins RB CLE
11 128 J. Ferguson TE DAL
12 137 J. Palmer WR BUF
13 152 N. Harris RB LAC
14 161 W. Shipley RB PHI
15 176 Jets DST NYJ
16 185 Y. Koo K ATL
Jake Ciely - The Athletic
Rd Pk Player
1 9 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 16 B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
3 33 A. Kamara RB NO
4 40 D. Adams WR LAR
5 57 D. Moore WR CHI
6 64 I. Pacheco RB KC
7 81 C. Kupp WR SEA
8 88 T. Kelce TE KC
9 105 N. Chubb RB HOU
10 112 D. Sampson RB CLE
11 129 K. Shakir WR BUF
12 136 B. Aiyuk WR SF
13 153 B. Purdy QB SF
14 160 R. Wilson WR PIT
15 177 49ers DST SF
16 184 W. Lutz K DEN
Adam Rank - NFLN
Rd Pk Player
1 10 M. Nabers WR NYG
2 15 B. Irving RB TB
3 34 L. Jackson QB BAL
4 39 B. Hall RB NYJ
5 58 D. Smith WR PHI
6 63 J. Jeudy WR CLE
7 82 A. Jones RB MIN
8 87 Eagles DST PHI
9 106 D. Njoku TE CLE
10 111 J. Mixon RB HOU
11 130 M. Andrews TE BAL
12 135 A. Cooper WR LV
13 154 R. White RB TB
14 159 R. Bateman WR BAL
15 178 Z. Ertz TE WAS
16 183 M. Gay K WAS
Marcas Grant - NFLN
Rd Pk Player
1 11 A. St. Brown WR DET
2 14 P. Nacua WR LAR
3 35 M. Evans WR TB
4 38 J. Conner RB ARI
5 59 S. LaPorta TE DET
6 62 J. Hurts QB PHI
7 83 A. Ekeler RB WAS
8 86 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
9 107 R. Stevenson RB NE
10 110 J. Blue RB DAL
11 131 Ravens DST BAL
12 134 R. Shaheed WR NO
13 155 M. Brown WR KC
14 158 J. Fields QB NYJ
15 179 T. Bass K BUF
16 182 R. Mostert RB LV
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 12 N. Collins WR HOU
2 13 D. Achane RB MIA
3 36 J. Daniels QB WAS
4 37 G. Kittle TE SF
5 60 D. Swift RB CHI
6 61 R. Rice WR KC
7 84 J. Meyers WR LV
8 85 T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
9 108 L. Burden III WR CHI
10 109 J. Jennings WR SF
11 132 T. Benson RB ARI
12 133 T. Spears RB TEN
13 156 W. Robinson WR NYG
14 157 K. Miller RB NO
15 180 Cardinals DST ARI
16 181 C. Dicker K LAC