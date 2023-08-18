There's no need for a long-winded intro in today's newsletter, because today is all about utility. We're less than three weeks away from the start of the NFL season, officially, and that means Fantasy Football draft season is starting to pick up, so the next three Fridays are going to be all about making sure you've got everything you need to draft.
That means all of the latest from the Fantasy Football Today team all right here in one place. We'll be back next week with everything you need to know from Preseason Week 2, plus the latest rankings risers and fallers, a look at how things could go wrong for some of the top players in Fantasy, and more as we continue to prep for the 2023 season.
But for now, here's everything the FFT crew's got for your drafts:
Sleepers, Breakouts & Busts
- Jamey Eisenberg: Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts | AFC Deep Sleepers | NFC Deep Sleepers
- Heath Cummings: Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts
- Chris Towers: Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts
- Dave Richard: Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts
- FFT: Sleepers | Busts
SportsLine Fantasy Draft Prep
QB Preview
- State of the Position
- Tiers
- Rankings: Jamey | Dave | Heath | Chris | Dynasty
- Preseason Film Review | Early-Round QB Strategies | Meet the Rookies
- FFT: QB Preview | Breakout QBs
RB Preview
- State of the Position
- Position Preview
- Tiers | Dynasty
- Rankings: Jamey | Dave | Heath | Chris | Dynasty
- Preseason Film Review | All 32 depth charts | Best/Worst offenses | The Value of Targets | Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts | Meet the Rookies
- FFT: RB Preview Part 1 | RB Preview Part 2 | Breakout RBs
WR Preview
- State of the Position
- Position Preview
- Tiers | Dynasty
- Rankings: Jamey | Dave | Heath | Chris | Dynasty
- Sleepers | Breakouts | Meet the Rookies
- FFT: WR Preview Part 1 | WR Preview Part 2 | Breakout WRs
TE Preview
- Position Preview
- Tiers
- Rankings: Jamey | Dave | Heath | Chris
- Meet the Rookies
- FFT: TE Preview | Breakout TEs
Team Previews
- AFC East: Bills | Jets | Patriots | Dolphins
- NFC East: Giants | Cowboys | Eagles | Commanders
- AFC South: Colts | Texans | Jaguars | Titans
- NFC South: Panthers | Buccaneers | Falcons | Saints
- AFC North: Ravens | Steelers | Browns | Bengals
- NFC North: Packers | Vikings | Bears | Lions
- AFC West: Chiefs | Broncos | Raiders | Chargers
- NFC West: Seahawks | 49ers | Rams | Cardinals
Pick-by-Pick Strategies
- Picking from No. 1
- Picking from No. 2
- Picking from No. 3
- Picking from No. 4
- Picking from No. 5
- Picking from No. 6
- Picking from No. 7
- Picking from No. 8
- Picking from No. 9
- Picking from No. 10
- Picking from No. 11
- Picking from No. 12
Mock Drafts
- PPR: 12-team | Salary Cap | Superflex | Superflex/TE Premium | 10-team | Salary Cap Draft Tips | FFT: Live Draft
- Half-PPR: 12-team
- Non-PPR: 12-team
ADP Review
Dynasty Corner
Rankings
Quarterback Rankings
Running Back Rankings
Wide Receiver Rankings
Tight End Rankings
Trade Chart and Top 150
Rookie-Only Rankings
Tiers
Quarterback Tiers
Running Back Tiers
Wide Receiver Tiers
Tight End Tiers
Mock Drafts
One-QB Start-Up Mock
Superflex Start-up Mock
Superflex Rookie-Only Mock
One-QB Rookie-Only Mock
Superflex Rookie-Only Mock
