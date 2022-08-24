cooper-kupp-1400-us.jpg

Whether you've spent the last few months reading up on every team's depth chart or you're trying to get some last-minute cramming in before your draft, this is the right place to be before your Fantasy Football draft. We've got the latest rankings, tiers, sleepers/breakouts/busts, team previews, and more from the Fantasy Football Today team to make sure you're ready for your draft. 

That includes our position preview podcasts and articles for each position, plus rankings for PPR, non-PPR, SuperFlex, Two-QB, and Dynasty leagues. We've also got tons of examples of mock drafts of every kind, our latest Dynasty rankings – including rookie-only leagues – and so much more. 

Sleepers, Breakouts & Busts

Here's where we're planting our flags this season.

QB Preview

The old guard is still hanging around, but the new class of do-it-all quarterbacks dominate the scene now.

RB Preview

You need elite running backs to compete in Fantasy, but does that mean you have to pay top dollar for them?

WR Preview

Wide receiver has received a huge injection of talent in the past two years. Does that mean the elite options aren't as valuable? 

TE Preview

Is this finally the year tight end isn't a mess? That's the question we're trying to answer for 2022. 

Team Previews

Get to know every team heading into the 2022 season with our team previews, focusing on the biggest questions, numbers to know, sleepers, breakouts, and busts, and more for each team:

Pick-by-Pick Strategies

The first step to a good draft is knowing where you're going to draft and what to expect. No matter where you're picking, we've got a strategy for you:

Mock Drafts

Do as we say and as we do. Here's how we've been drafting for 2022:

Dynasty Corner

If you play in a Dynasty league, Heath Cummings has spent the offseason focusing on everything you need for 2022 and beyond: 

Rankings

Dynasty Quarterback Rankings 7/18
Dynasty Running Back Rankings 7/18
Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings 7/19
Dynasty Tight End Rankings 7/19
Dynasty Top 150 and Trade Chart 7/21
Dynasty Rookie-Only Rankings 6/11

Tiers

Dynasty Quarterback Tiers 6/22
Dynasty Running Back Tiers 6/22
Dynasty Wide Receiver Tiers 6/23
Dynasty Tight End Tiers 6/24

Mock Drafts

Superflex start-up mock 7/13
One-QB Start-up mock 7/1
One-QB start-up mock 5/19
Superflex start-up mock 5/12 
One-QB rookie-only mock 5/3
Superflex rookie-only mock 4/19
Rookie-only mock 4/12
Superflex start-up mock 4/1
One-QB start-up mock 3/30
Superflex start-up mock 2/17
One-QB start-up mock 2/10