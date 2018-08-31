Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet: Everything you need in one convenient place
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
If you're preparing for a draft this weekend — or just frantically searching for some last-minute help — you've come to the right place. We've spent the last five months going as deep as possible to get ready for the upcoming season, and we've got everything you need to dominate your draft right here.
That means projections powered by SportsLine.com's model, plus analysis and more from our trio of experts, Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard. We've got rankings, mock drafts, and, well ... you'll see it all just below. Here's what you need on Draft Day.
Fantasy Football Cheat Sheets
- SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and predicted every player's true performance.
Rankings
Jamey, Dave, and Heath have their rankings fine-tuned for the final draft weekend.
Mock Drafts
We've done dozens of mock drafts over the last few months. Here are the most recent ones you need to see.
Positional Tiers
Dave provides his last round of positional tiers with the preseason action in the books.
- Quarterback Tiers 5.0 | Running Back Tiers 5.0 | Wide Receiver Tiers 5.0 | Tight End Tiers 5.0 | Kicker and DST Tiers
Want to see them all in one place? Click here for a Google Sheets version of Dave's tiers that you can download yourself.
Sleepers, Breakouts, and Busts
Jamey and Heath have their last batch of preseason picks ready for you.
- Jamey's Sleepers 3.0 | Breakouts 3.0 | Busts 3.0
- Heath's Sleepers 3.0 | Breakouts 3.0 | Busts 3.0
- Heath's Deep Sleepers | Dave's Deep Sleepers
Pick-by-Pick Advice for PPR
Jamey, Dave, and Heath went through every draft slot to show you how to approach it.
- Picking No. 1 overall
- Picking No. 2 overall
- Picking No. 3 overall
- Picking No. 4 overall
- Picking No. 5 overall
- Picking No. 6 overall
- Picking No. 7 overall
- Picking No. 8 overall
- Picking No. 9 overall
- Picking No. 10 overall
- Picking No. 11 overall
- Picking No. 12 overall
Pick-by-Pick advice for Non-PPR
