Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet: Rankings, projections, mock drafts, positional tiers, and more strategy for you to dominate your league
One day left to draft a winner, and we've got everything you need to win.
Wednesday is one of the biggest Draft days of the year for a reason: It's the last one. In this instance, procrastination is a virtue, because you won't be blindsided by any of the injuries that have already impacted so many players. Plus, you know that Ezekiel Elliott will be playing in Week 1, and that the Dolphins and Buccaneers won't be. There are benefits to waiting!
Our trio of experts -- Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings -- has spent the NFL offseason analyzing everything under to sun to make sure they can provide the best analysis possible. We've got rankings, mock drafts, pick-by-pick, sleepers, breakouts, busts... everything you need to win your league, along with projections powered by SportsLine.com's model.
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and knows where you should draft every player. It called LeGarrette Blount's huge year, Allen Robinson's face-plant, and Tyrod Taylor's breakout. They're rankings go way beyond tier and traditional rankings to show you overvalued and undervalued players by position, which players are head and shoulders above the rest, and how big the gap is between players. See who it's picking this year.
We want to be your one-stop shop for Fantasy football draft preparation, and once the season starts, you'll want to make sure you bookmark us for the best in-season coverage too. Without further ado, here's everything you need to win:
Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Rankings
Our trio of experts gives you their top-200 for the season, plus rankings for each position.
PPR: Top-200 | QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST
Standard: Top-200 | QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST
SportsLine: Optimal Rankings
Average Draft Position
Trying to get a feel for when to move on a player. Consult the ADP.
Standard | SportsLine simulation
ADP Review
Jamey Eisenberg goes through the ADP data every week to look for risers, fallers, and the best values
The best values at CBS, ESPN, and Yahoo
Fantasy Football Today podcast
Adam, Jamey, Dave, and Heath break down all the latest in the world of Fantasy, Monday through Friday.
Subscribe for free: iTunes | Stitcher
Who's No. 1?
Got the No. 1 pick? Great. Now what? Jamey looks at the debate at the top of the draft.
Pick-By-Pick Standard
Our trio of experts go through their strategy for every pick in the draft.
Picking No. 1 | Picking No. 2 | Picking No. 3 | Picking No. 4 | Picking No. 5 | Picking No. 6 | Picking No. 7 | Picking No. 8 | Picking No. 9 | Picking No. 10 | Picking No. 11 | Picking No. 12
Pick-By-Pick PPR
Picking No. 1 | Picking No. 2 | Picking No. 3 | Picking No. 4 | Picking No. 5 | Picking No. 6 | Picking No. 7 | Picking No. 8 | Picking No. 9 | Picking No. 10 | Picking No. 11 | Picking No. 12
Tiers
Dave Richard breaks down each position, tier by tier.
QB 5.0 | RB 5.0 | WR 5.0 | TE 5.0
Mock Drafts
Check out the latest results from the best experts in the industry.
12-team PPR | 12-team Standard | 12-team Auction | 12-team IDP | 14-team Standard
Sleepers
Looking for the best draft-day values? Try these on for size.
Jamey Eisenberg's v3.0 | Heath Cummings' v2.0 | SportsLine's | Dave's Deep Sleepers
Breakouts
Want to find a player who can take his game to a new level? Here are our experts' picks.
Jamey Eisenberg's v3.0 | Heath Cummings' v2.0 | SportsLine's
Busts
Don't want your draft ruined? Avoid these guys at all costs.
Jamey Eisenberg's v3.0 | Heath Cummings' v2.0 | SportsLine's
SportsLine Top WRs
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some surprising top WRs.
SportsLine Top QBs
SportsLine's computer model has a surprise top-five quarterback you need to be all over in your draft.
SportsLine Top RBs
Jordan Howard is a top-five fantasy football running back? SportsLine's model says he is.
Fantasy Team Names
A good roster doesn't mean anything without a good name. Be the envy of your league.
50-most popular | Our favorites
Deep Sleepers
We dove deep on every roster to find a late-round pick worth targeting.
Everything else you need
We're covering everything, 24/7, through the first game of the season. Don't miss anything
Dave's Don't-Draft List | QB bye week cheat sheet | Preseason trade values | Spencer Ware injury reaction | Julian Edelman injury reaction | Cameron Meredith injury reaction | Latest on Ezekiel Elliott's suspension
-
Week 1 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Marcus Mariota highlights our first Start 'Em and Sit 'Em of the 2017 season.
-
Podcast: Chiefs-Pats preview
One more day until football season! Let’s preview Kansas City-New England and give you some...
-
Bucs-Dolphins canceled: What to know
With the Dolphins and Buccaneers' game pushed back to Week 11, Chris Towers runs through what...
-
Fantasy sleepers: Coleman, Ginn, Rivers
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
What you missed Tuesday
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news around the NFL, and puts it into the context Fantasy...
-
Week 1 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
Add a Comment