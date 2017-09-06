Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet: Rankings, projections, mock drafts, positional tiers, and more strategy for you to dominate your league

Wednesday is one of the biggest Draft days of the year for a reason: It's the last one. In this instance, procrastination is a virtue, because you won't be blindsided by any of the injuries that have already impacted so many players. Plus, you know that Ezekiel Elliott will be playing in Week 1, and that the Dolphins and Buccaneers won't be. There are benefits to waiting!

Our trio of experts -- Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings -- has spent the NFL offseason analyzing everything under to sun to make sure they can provide the best analysis possible. We've got rankings, mock drafts, pick-by-pick, sleepers, breakouts, busts... everything you need to win your league, along with projections powered by SportsLine.com's model.

SportsLine's proven computer model simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and knows where you should draft every player. It called LeGarrette Blount's huge year, Allen Robinson's face-plant, and Tyrod Taylor's breakout. They're rankings go way beyond tier and traditional rankings to show you overvalued and undervalued players by position, which players are head and shoulders above the rest, and how big the gap is between players. See who it's picking this year.

We want to be your one-stop shop for Fantasy football draft preparation, and once the season starts, you'll want to make sure you bookmark us for the best in-season coverage too. Without further ado, here's everything you need to win:

Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet

Rankings

Our trio of experts gives you their top-200 for the season, plus rankings for each position.

PPR: Top-200 | QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Standard: Top-200 | QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

SportsLine: Optimal Rankings

Average Draft Position

Trying to get a feel for when to move on a player. Consult the ADP.

Standard | SportsLine simulation

ADP Review

Jamey Eisenberg goes through the ADP data every week to look for risers, fallers, and the best values

The best values at CBS, ESPN, and Yahoo

Fantasy Football Today podcast

Adam, Jamey, Dave, and Heath break down all the latest in the world of Fantasy, Monday through Friday.

Subscribe for free: iTunes | Stitcher

Who's No. 1?

Got the No. 1 pick? Great. Now what? Jamey looks at the debate at the top of the draft.

Bell vs. Johnson

Pick-By-Pick Standard

Our trio of experts go through their strategy for every pick in the draft.

Picking No. 1 | Picking No. 2 | Picking No. 3 | Picking No. 4 | Picking No. 5 | Picking No. 6 | Picking No. 7 | Picking No. 8 | Picking No. 9 | Picking No. 10 | Picking No. 11 | Picking No. 12

Pick-By-Pick PPR

Picking No. 1 | Picking No. 2 | Picking No. 3 | Picking No. 4 | Picking No. 5 | Picking No. 6 | Picking No. 7 | Picking No. 8 | Picking No. 9 | Picking No. 10 | Picking No. 11 | Picking No. 12

Tiers

Dave Richard breaks down each position, tier by tier.

QB 5.0 | RB 5.0 | WR 5.0 | TE 5.0

Mock Drafts

Check out the latest results from the best experts in the industry.

12-team PPR | 12-team Standard | 12-team Auction | 12-team IDP | 14-team Standard

Sleepers

Looking for the best draft-day values? Try these on for size.

Jamey Eisenberg's v3.0 | Heath Cummings' v2.0 | SportsLine's | Dave's Deep Sleepers

Breakouts

Want to find a player who can take his game to a new level? Here are our experts' picks.

Jamey Eisenberg's v3.0 | Heath Cummings' v2.0 | SportsLine's

Busts

Don't want your draft ruined? Avoid these guys at all costs.

Jamey Eisenberg's v3.0 | Heath Cummings' v2.0 | SportsLine's

SportsLine Top WRs

SportsLine's proven computer model simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some surprising top WRs.

SportsLine Top QBs

SportsLine's computer model has a surprise top-five quarterback you need to be all over in your draft.

SportsLine Top RBs

Jordan Howard is a top-five fantasy football running back? SportsLine's model says he is.

Fantasy Team Names

A good roster doesn't mean anything without a good name. Be the envy of your league.



50-most popular | Our favorites

Deep Sleepers

We dove deep on every roster to find a late-round pick worth targeting.

One for all 32 teams

Everything else you need

We're covering everything, 24/7, through the first game of the season. Don't miss anything

Dave's Don't-Draft List | QB bye week cheat sheet | Preseason trade values | Spencer Ware injury reaction | Julian Edelman injury reaction | Cameron Meredith injury reaction | Latest on Ezekiel Elliott's suspension