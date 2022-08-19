It's Draft Day and you haven't done enough studying. No, it's not a recurring nightmare. It's just how Fantasy Football goes for some of us. There's a lot to keep up with and it can sneak up on you. No worries. That's why we're here with everything you need to make sure you're ready to draft like a pro, and that's what today's newsletter is all about.
For your last-minute cramming needs, we have our latest rankings, positional tiers and sleeper/breakout/bust picks right here. Our Draft Day Cheat Sheet has links to everything you need in one place, including our pick-by-pick walkthrough of every spot in the draft, our previews for all 32 NFL teams, mock drafts for every league type, and an expanded offering of Dynasty content for those of you in long-term leagues.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Sleepers, Breakouts & Busts
Here's where we're planting our flags this season.
- Jamey Eisenberg's: Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts
- Heath Cummings': Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts | Deep sleepers for all 32 teams
- Chris Towers: Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts
QB Preview
The old guard is still hanging around, but the new class of do-it-all quarterbacks dominate the scene now.
- State of the Position
- Position Preview
- Tiers
- Rankings: Jamey | Dave | Heath | Chris | Superflex/2QB | Dynasty
- Preseason Film Review
RB Preview
You need elite running backs to compete in Fantasy, but does that mean you have to pay top dollar for them?
- State of the Position
- Position Preview
- Tiers | Dynasty
- Rankings: Jamey | Dave | Heath | Chris | Dynasty
- Preseason Film Review | All 32 depth charts | Best/Worst offenses | Bust-case scenarios | Zero-RB Strategies
WR Preview
Wide receiver has received a huge injection of talent in the past two years. Does that mean the elite options aren't as valuable?
- State of the Position
- Position Preview
- Tiers | Dynasty
- Rankings: Jamey | Dave | Heath | Chris | Dynasty
- Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts
- All 32 depth charts | Best/Worst Offenses for WR | Bust-case scenarios
TE Preview
Is this finally the year tight end isn't a mess? That's the question we're trying to answer for 2021.
Team Previews
Get to know every team heading into the 2021 season with our team previews, focusing on the biggest questions, numbers to know, sleepers, breakouts, and busts, and more for each team:
- AFC East: Bills | Jets | Patriots | Dolphins
- NFC East: Giants | Cowboys | Eagles | Commanders
- AFC South: Colts | Texans | Jaguars | Titans
- NFC South: Panthers | Buccaneers | Falcons | Saints
- AFC North: Ravens | Steelers | Browns | Bengals
- NFC North: Packers | Vikings | Bears | Lions
- AFC West: Chiefs | Broncos | Raiders | Chargers
- NFC West: Seahawks | 49ers | Rams | Cardinals
Pick-by-Pick Strategies
The first step to a good draft is knowing where you're going to draft and what to expect. No matter where you're picking, we've got a strategy for you:
- Picking from No. 1
- Picking from No. 2
- Picking from No. 3
- Picking from No. 4
- Picking from No. 5
- Picking from No. 6
- Picking from No. 7
- Picking from No. 8
- Picking from No. 9
- Picking from No. 10
- Picking from No. 11
- Picking from No. 12
Mock Drafts
Do as we say and as we do. Here's how we've been drafting for 2021:
- PPR: 12-team | Salary Cap | 2QB | Superflex | Superflex/TE Premium
Dynasty Corner
If you play in a Dynasty league, Heath Cummings has spent the offseason focusing on everything you need for 2021 and beyond:
Rankings
Dynasty Quarterback Rankings 7/18
Dynasty Running Back Rankings 7/18
Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings 7/19
Dynasty Tight End Rankings 7/19
Dynasty Top 150 and Trade Chart 7/21
Dynasty Rookie-Only Rankings 6/11
Tiers
Dynasty Quarterback Tiers 6/22
Dynasty Running Back Tiers 6/22
Dynasty Wide Receiver Tiers 6/23
Dynasty Tight End Tiers 6/24
Mock Drafts
Superflex start-up mock 7/13
One-QB Start-up mock 7/1
One-QB start-up mock 5/19
Superflex start-up mock 5/12
One-QB rookie-only mock 5/3
Superflex rookie-only mock 4/19
Rookie-only mock 4/12
Superflex start-up mock 4/1
One-QB start-up mock 3/30
Superflex start-up mock 2/17
One-QB start-up mock 2/10