It's Draft Day and you haven't done enough studying. No, it's not a recurring nightmare. It's just how Fantasy Football goes for some of us. There's a lot to keep up with and it can sneak up on you. No worries. That's why we're here with everything you need to make sure you're ready to draft like a pro, and that's what today's newsletter is all about.

For your last-minute cramming needs, we have our latest rankings, positional tiers and sleeper/breakout/bust picks right here. Our Draft Day Cheat Sheet has links to everything you need in one place, including our pick-by-pick walkthrough of every spot in the draft, our previews for all 32 NFL teams, mock drafts for every league type, and an expanded offering of Dynasty content for those of you in long-term leagues.

Sleepers, Breakouts & Busts

Here's where we're planting our flags this season.

QB Preview

The old guard is still hanging around, but the new class of do-it-all quarterbacks dominate the scene now.

RB Preview

You need elite running backs to compete in Fantasy, but does that mean you have to pay top dollar for them?

WR Preview

Wide receiver has received a huge injection of talent in the past two years. Does that mean the elite options aren't as valuable?

TE Preview

Is this finally the year tight end isn't a mess? That's the question we're trying to answer for 2021.

Team Previews

Get to know every team heading into the 2021 season with our team previews, focusing on the biggest questions, numbers to know, sleepers, breakouts, and busts, and more for each team:

AFC East: Bills Jets Patriots Dolphins

NFC East: Giants Cowboys Eagles Commanders

AFC South: Colts Texans Jaguars Titans

NFC South: Panthers Buccaneers Falcons Saints

AFC North: Ravens Steelers Browns Bengals

NFC North: Packers Vikings Bears Lions

AFC West: Chiefs Broncos Raiders Chargers

NFC West: Seahawks 49ers Rams Cardinals

Pick-by-Pick Strategies

The first step to a good draft is knowing where you're going to draft and what to expect. No matter where you're picking, we've got a strategy for you:

Mock Drafts

Do as we say and as we do. Here's how we've been drafting for 2021:

Dynasty Corner

If you play in a Dynasty league, Heath Cummings has spent the offseason focusing on everything you need for 2021 and beyond:

Rankings

Dynasty Quarterback Rankings 7/18

Dynasty Running Back Rankings 7/18

Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings 7/19

Dynasty Tight End Rankings 7/19

Dynasty Top 150 and Trade Chart 7/21

Dynasty Rookie-Only Rankings 6/11

Tiers

Dynasty Quarterback Tiers 6/22

Dynasty Running Back Tiers 6/22

Dynasty Wide Receiver Tiers 6/23

Dynasty Tight End Tiers 6/24

Mock Drafts

Superflex start-up mock 7/13

One-QB Start-up mock 7/1

One-QB start-up mock 5/19

Superflex start-up mock 5/12

One-QB rookie-only mock 5/3

Superflex rookie-only mock 4/19

Rookie-only mock 4/12

Superflex start-up mock 4/1

One-QB start-up mock 3/30

Superflex start-up mock 2/17

One-QB start-up mock 2/10