We had a couple of prominent players return to practice over the past few days, most notably Joe Burrow (calf), who looks like he's on track for a Week 1 debut after an early training camp scare. That's excellent news for the Bengals offense and for those of us who have Burrow as our QBs for our Fantasy teams. This weekend, it looks like you can draft him without concern.
We got worse news on Cooper Kupp, who suffered a setback of some sort in his recovery from a hamstring injury, according to Rams head coach Sean McVay. They're calling Kupp "day to day," but given the recurring nature of this injury – first suffered early in training camp – I don't see how we can be as optimistic as that.
Maybe Kupp will be fine for Week 1. I certainly hope so, given how often I've hyped him up in this space and drafted him to my own teams this season. But, without more clarity than "day to day," you've got to downgrade him in your drafts I still think he is the highest upside player in Fantasy this season, but there's real risk now that this injury is going to continue to linger and just wreck his season. I'm hoping that isn't the case – and, to be clear, I'd still take him in the late second round or early third – but I've got to move him down now.
I've dropped Kupp to 25th in my overall rankings, to WR13, just behind Jaylen Waddle, Tee Higgins, and Devonta Smith. If you get him in the third and he stays healthy, it could be the steal of the draft; if this injury lingers, it could hurt even at that kind of discount. It's not a worst-case scenario, but it's not good.
You can find my latest full top-200 rankings at the bottom of today's newsletter, but first: Everything you need to prepare for your drafts this weekend from the whole FFT team.
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Sleepers, Breakouts & Busts
- Jamey Eisenberg: Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts | AFC Deep Sleepers | NFC Deep Sleepers
- Heath Cummings: Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts
- Chris Towers: Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts
- Dave Richard: Sleepers | Breakouts | Don't-Wanna-Draft List
- FFT: Sleepers | Busts
- SportsLine's Draft Bible
QB Preview
- State of the Position
- Position Preview
- Tiers
- Rankings: Jamey | Dave | Heath | Chris | Dynasty | SuperFlex/2QB
- Preseason Film Review | Early-Round QB Strategies | Meet the Rookies | Jamey's Sleepers, Breakouts, and Busts | Strength of Schedule
- FFT: QB Preview | Breakout QBs
RB Preview
- State of the Position
- Position Preview
- Tiers | Dynasty
- Rankings: Jamey | Dave | Heath | Chris | Dynasty
- Preseason Film Review | All 32 depth charts | Best/Worst offenses | The Value of Targets | Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts | Meet the Rookies | Strength of Schedule | How to Handle Jonathan Taylor
- FFT: RB Preview Part 1 | RB Preview Part 2 | Breakout RBs
WR Preview
- State of the Position
- Position Preview
- Tiers | Dynasty
- Rankings: Jamey | Dave | Heath | Chris | Dynasty
- Sleepers | Breakouts | Busts | Meet the Rookies | Preseason Recap
- FFT: WR Preview Part 1 | WR Preview Part 2 | Breakout WRs
TE Preview
- Position Preview
- Tiers
- Rankings: Jamey | Dave | Heath | Chris
- Meet the Rookies | Jamey's Sleepers, Breakouts, and Busts | Preseason Recap
- FFT: TE Preview | Breakout TEs
Team Previews
- AFC East: Bills | Jets | Patriots | Dolphins
- NFC East: Giants | Cowboys | Eagles | Commanders
- AFC South: Colts | Texans | Jaguars | Titans
- NFC South: Panthers | Buccaneers | Falcons | Saints
- AFC North: Ravens | Steelers | Browns | Bengals
- NFC North: Packers | Vikings | Bears | Lions
- AFC West: Chiefs | Broncos | Raiders | Chargers
- NFC West: Seahawks | 49ers | Rams | Cardinals
Mock Drafts
- PPR: 12-team | Salary Cap | Superflex | Superflex/TE Premium | 10-team | Salary Cap Draft Tips | IDP | 14-team
- Half-PPR: 12-team
- Non-PPR: 12-team
ADP Review
- Preseason Week 3 Review
- Best Values at CBS, ESPN, and Yahoo
- Worst Values at CBS, ESPN, and Yahoo
- Risers and Fallers
- FFT Draft Guide
Dynasty Corner
Rankings
Quarterback Rankings
Running Back Rankings
Wide Receiver Rankings
Tight End Rankings
Trade Chart and Top 150
Rookie-Only Rankings
Tiers
Quarterback Tiers
Running Back Tiers
Wide Receiver Tiers
Tight End Tiers
Mock Drafts
Dynasty Superflex Start-up Draft
One-QB Start-Up Mock
Superflex Start-up Mock
Superflex Rookie-Only Mock
One-QB Rookie-Only Mock
Superflex Rookie-Only Mock
Superflex Start-up Mock
One-QB Start-up Mock
Top-200 Rankings
- Justin Jefferson, Vikings – $36
- Christian McCaffrey, 49ers – $36
- Austin Ekeler, Chargers – $33
- Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals – $29
- Tyreek Hill, Dolphins – $29
- Travis Kelce, Chiefs – $26
- Josh Jacobs, Raiders – $26
- Bijan Robinson, Falcons – $25
- Saquon Barkley, Giants – $25
- Stefon Diggs, Bills – $25
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions – $24
- Derrick Henry, Titans – $22
- Nick Chubb, Browns – $21
- Tony Pollard, Cowboys – $21
- CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys – $19
- A.J. Brown, Eagles – $19
- Davante Adams, Raiders – $18
- Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs – $17
- Josh Allen, Bills – $16
- Garrett Wilson, Jets – $16
- Joe Mixon, Bengals – $14
- Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins – $14
- Tee Higgins, Bengals – $14
- Devonta Smith, Eagles – $14
- Cooper Kupp, Rams – $13
- Travis Etienne, Jaguars – $13
- Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions – $13
- Alexander Mattison, Vikings – $13
- Jalen Hurts, Eagles – $12
- Miles Sanders, Panthers – $12
- Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots – $12
- Keenan Allen, Chargers – $11
- DK Metcalf, Seahawks – $11
- Mark Andrews, Ravens – $11
- Dameon Pierce, Texans – $11
- Kenneth Walker, Seahawks – $11
- Calvin Ridley, Jaguars – $11
- Chris Olave, Saints – $11
- Aaron Jones, Packers – $11
- Javonte Williams, Broncos – $10
- Deebo Samuel, 49ers – $10
- James Cook, Bills – $10
- Chris Godwin, Buccaneers – $10
- Amari Cooper, Browns – $10
- DeAndre Hopkins, Titans – $9
- Tyler Lockett, Seahawks – $9
- Najee Harris, Steelers – $9
- David Montgomery, Lions – $8
- Rachaad White, Buccaneers – $8
- Breece Hall, Jets – $8
- Lamar Jackson, Ravens – $8
- T.J. Hockenson, Vikings – $7
- Darren Waller, Giants – $7
- J.K. Dobbins, Ravens – $7
- Joe Burrow, Bengals – $7
- Justin Herbert, Chargers – $7
- Terry McLaurin, Commanders – $7
- Christian Watson, Packers – $7
- James Conner, Cardinals – $7
- Cam Akers, Rams – $7
- DJ Moore, Bears – $6
- Diontae Johnson, Steelers – $6
- Jerry Jeudy, Broncos – $7
- Dallas Goedert, Eagles – $6
- Kyle Pitts, Falcons – $6
- George Kittle, 49ers – $5
- Drake London, Falcons – $5
- Dalvin Cook, Jets – $5
- Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers – $5
- Skyy Moore, Chiefs – $4
- Alvin Kamara, Saints – $4
- Justin Fields, Bears – $4
- Jordan Addison, Vikings – $4
- Khalil Herbert, Bears – $4
- Jonathan Taylor, Colts – $4
- Jahan Dotson, Commanders – $4
- Marquise Brown, Cardinals – $4
- Mike Evans, Buccaneers – $4
- Mike Williams, Chargers – $4
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, Patriots – $4
- Michael Thomas, Saints – $4
- Brandin Cooks, Cowboys – $4
- Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars – $4
- Christian Kirk, Jaguars – $4
- Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs – $4
- AJ Dillon, Packers – $4
- Antonio Gibson, Commanders – $3
- George Pickens, Steelers – $3
- Gabe Davis, Bills – $3
- D'Andre Swift, Eagles – $3
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks – $3
- Evan Engram, Jaguars – $3
- David Njoku, Browns – $3
- Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins – $3
- Tyler Higbee, Rams – $3
- Brian Robinson, Commanders – $3
- Michael Pittman, Colts – $3
- Treylon Burks, Titans – $3
- Anthony Richardson, Colts – $3
- Deshaun Watson, Browns – $3
- Dak Prescott, Cowboys – $2
- Elijah Moore, Browns – $2
- Romeo Doubs, Packers – $2
- Geno Smith, Seahawks – $2
- Courtland Sutton, Broncos – $2
- Marvin Mims, Broncos – $2
- Samaje Perine, Broncos – $2
- Raheem Mostert, Dolphins – $1
- Kadarius Toney, Chiefs – $2
- Kirk Cousins, Vikings – $2
- Gerald Everett, Chargers – $2
- De'von Achane, Dolphins – $1
- Rondale Moore, Cardinals – $2
- Juwan Johnson, Saints – $2
- Aaron Rodgers, Jets – $2
- Jaylen Warren, Steelers – $2
- Zack Moss, Colts – $2
- Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks – $2
- Jakobi Meyers, Raiders – $2
- Adam Thielen, Panthers – $2
- Dalton Schultz, Texans – $1
- Dalton Kincaid, Bills – $1
- Daniel Jones, Giants – $1
- Zay Jones, Jaguars – $1
- Devin Singletary, Texans – $1
- Pat Freiermuth, Steelers – $1
- Jerick McKinnon, Chiefs – $1
- Jamaal Williams, Saints – $1
- Kendre Miller, Saints – $1
- Sam LaPorta, Lions – $1
- Allen Lazard, Jets – $1
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs – $1
- Chigoziem Okonkwo, Titans – $1
- Quentin Johnston, Chargers – $1
- Rashaad Penny, Eagles – $1
- Luke Musgrave, Packers – $1
- Cole Kmet, Bears – $1
- Rashod Bateman, Ravens – $1
- Matthew Stafford, Rams – $1
- Zach Ertz, Cardinals – $1
- Odell Beckham, Ravens – $1
- Zay Flowers, Ravens – $1
- Roschon Johnson, Bears – $1
- Tank Dell, Texans – $1
- Kyler Murray, Cardinals – $1
- Ty Chandler, Vikings – $0
- Nico Collins, Texans – $1
- Jonathan Mingo, Panthers – $1
- Deon Jackson, Colts – $1
- Jameson Williams, Lions – $1
- Hayden Hurst, Panthers – $1
- Dawson Knox, Bills – $1
- Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles – $1
- Russell Wilson, Broncos – $1
- Curtis Samuel, Commanders – $1
- Jared Goff, Lions – $1
- Michael Wilson, Cardinals – $1
- Derek Carr, Saints – $1
- Ryan Tannehill, Titans – $0
- DJ Chark, Panthers – $0
- Donovan Peoples-Jones, Browns – $0
- John Metchie, Texans – $0
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chiefs – $0
- Jordan Love, Packers – $0
- Ezekiel Elliott, Patriots – $0
- Tyler Boyd, Bengals – $1
- Jake Ferguson, Cowboys – $0
- Mecole Hardman, Jets – $0
- Darnell Mooney, Bears – $0
- Sam Howell, Commanders – $0
- Greg Dulcich, Broncos – $0
- Wan'Dale Robinson, Giants – $0
- K.J. Osborn, Vikings – $0
- Irv Smith, Bengals – $0
- Zamir White, Raiders – $0
- Taysom Hill, Saints – $0
- Chuba Hubbard, Panthers – $0
- Brock Purdy, 49ers – $0
- Jeff Wilson, Dolphins – $1
- Kenny Pickett, Steelers – $0
- Allen Robinson, Steelers – $0
- Alec Pierce, Colts – $0
- Hunter Henry, Patriots – $0
- Elijah Mitchell, 49ers – $0
- Michael Mayer, Raiders – $0
- Desmond RIdder, Falcons – $0
- Mac Jones, Patriots – $0
- Hunter Renfrow, Raiders – $0
- Robert Woods, Texans – $0
- Chase Claypool, Bears – $0
- Cade Otton, Buccaneers – $0
- Tyler Conklin, Jets – $0
- Mike Gesicki, Patriots – $0
- Ben Skowronek, Rams – $0
- D'Onta Foreman, Bears – $0
- Tank Bigsby, Jaguars – $0
- Rico Dowdle, Cowboys – $0
- DeVante Parker, Patriots – $0
- Parris Campbell, Giants – $0
- C.J. Stroud, Texans – $0