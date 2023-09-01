We had a couple of prominent players return to practice over the past few days, most notably Joe Burrow (calf), who looks like he's on track for a Week 1 debut after an early training camp scare. That's excellent news for the Bengals offense and for those of us who have Burrow as our QBs for our Fantasy teams. This weekend, it looks like you can draft him without concern.

We got worse news on Cooper Kupp, who suffered a setback of some sort in his recovery from a hamstring injury, according to Rams head coach Sean McVay. They're calling Kupp "day to day," but given the recurring nature of this injury – first suffered early in training camp – I don't see how we can be as optimistic as that.

Maybe Kupp will be fine for Week 1. I certainly hope so, given how often I've hyped him up in this space and drafted him to my own teams this season. But, without more clarity than "day to day," you've got to downgrade him in your drafts I still think he is the highest upside player in Fantasy this season, but there's real risk now that this injury is going to continue to linger and just wreck his season. I'm hoping that isn't the case – and, to be clear, I'd still take him in the late second round or early third – but I've got to move him down now.

I've dropped Kupp to 25th in my overall rankings, to WR13, just behind Jaylen Waddle, Tee Higgins, and Devonta Smith. If you get him in the third and he stays healthy, it could be the steal of the draft; if this injury lingers, it could hurt even at that kind of discount. It's not a worst-case scenario, but it's not good.

You can find my latest full top-200 rankings at the bottom of today's newsletter, but first: Everything you need to prepare for your drafts this weekend from the whole FFT team.

