I wanted to try something different with the 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft we did Tuesday afternoon on Fantasy Football Today. And I ended up altering my plans a couple of times. That's OK because you want to be flexible, especially in a mock.
When I found out that I had the No. 4 pick, my plan was to take a Zero RB approach, starting with Michael Thomas in the first round. That plan was scrapped after Tommy Tran drafted Thomas at No. 3 overall.
Then, I thought about drafting a modified Zero RB team after selecting Alvin Kamara. I took George Kittle in Round 2 and Calvin Ridley in Round 3, and I was on my way.
But in Round 4, things changed again. I didn't love the receivers on the board — Keenan Allen, T.Y Hilton, Courtland Sutton and A.J. Green were the next four drafted — and I felt like David Johnson was a better value selection. His Average Draft Position is No. 39 overall, and I got him at No. 45. If he hits as the featured running back for the Texans, then this pick is great.
In Round 5, I pivoted again. I was planning to select D.J. Chark, who I love, but I wanted to draft another running back and went with Leonard Fournette. Now, I have Fournette as a bust candidate, but that's based on his ADP at No. 32 overall. At No. 52 overall, as my third running back, he's a steal.
So instead of shying away from running backs with this team, I now had three through five rounds. It was a different approach, but hopefully I made the right choice if Johnson and Fournette are good.
My receiving corps needed some work now, and in Round 6, I went with another player that I have as a bust candidate in DeVante Parker. I'm expecting Parker to regress this season, especially if Tua Tagovailoa starts more games than Ryan Fitzpatrick, but No. 69 overall is a good spot for Parker given the construction of this team.
Russell Wilson was an easy selection in Round 7, and I finished my starting lineup in Round 8 with Sterling Shepard. He's not the ideal No. 3 receiver, but he could be the No. 1 receiving option for the Giants this year.
I was thrilled with my how my bench filled out with Kerryon Johnson, Jalen Reagor, Chase Edmonds, Steven Sims, Ryquell Armstead and Malcolm Brown. And this team should be competitive in this format.
In looking at my bench, I've recently started moving Johnson up in my rankings. With the NFL not allowing any offseason work because of the coronavirus pandemic — and now there will be no preseason games — it will be tough on the rookies to make a significant impact early in the year. As a result, Johnson should benefit, while D'Andre Swift could suffer. I would still draft Swift ahead of Johnson, but I'm more interested in the veteran than I was initially following the NFL Draft.
As for my other reserves, we'll find out if Reagor can play a prominent role in Philadelphia's receiving corps right away, but he's a good receiver to stash on your bench with the hope he's a top target for Carson Wentz. And Sims is one of my favorite sleepers as the slot receiver in Washington.
Edmonds is a lottery ticket in case something happens to Kenyan Drake, and Armstead is essentially a handcuff for Fournette. As for Brown, there's a chance he could have a bigger role in the Rams' backfield than we expect in helping to replace Todd Gurley.
Rams coach Sean McVay said on NFL Network host Dan Hellie's podcast that Brown, Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson will form a committee, and McVay will "see how these guys do." I like Akers and Henderson, in that order, better than Brown, but he's a good flier in Round 14 in all leagues.
For a full breakdown of this mock draft, you can listen to Wednesday's Fantasy Football Today Podcast. We did the draft while recording, so you can get all of our thoughts in real time. Be sure to subscribe for nonstop Fantasy analysis through the season.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
2. Michael Kiser, Director, VOD and Video Optimization
3. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
4. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
5. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
6. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
7. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
8. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer
9. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
10. R.J. White, NFL Editor
11. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
12. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Meron Berkson
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|Michael Kiser
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|Tommy Tran
|M. Thomas WR NO
|4
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Kamara RB NO
|5
|Adam Aizer
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|6
|Heath Cummings
|D. Henry RB TEN
|7
|Ben Gretch
|D. Cook RB MIN
|8
|Ben Schragger
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|9
|Dave Richard
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|10
|R.J. White
|J. Jones WR ATL
|11
|Chris Towers
|D. Adams WR GB
|12
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Hill WR KC
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Drake RB ARI
|14
|Chris Towers
|T. Kelce TE KC
|15
|R.J. White
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|16
|Dave Richard
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|17
|Ben Schragger
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|18
|Ben Gretch
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|19
|Heath Cummings
|D. Moore WR CAR
|20
|Adam Aizer
|C. Godwin WR TB
|21
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Kittle TE SF
|22
|Tommy Tran
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|23
|Michael Kiser
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|24
|Meron Berkson
|A. Jones RB GB
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Meron Berkson
|M. Evans WR TB
|26
|Michael Kiser
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|27
|Tommy Tran
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|28
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|29
|Adam Aizer
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|30
|Heath Cummings
|C. Carson RB SEA
|31
|Ben Gretch
|J. Taylor RB IND
|32
|Ben Schragger
|K. Golladay WR DET
|33
|Dave Richard
|J. Conner RB PIT
|34
|R.J. White
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|35
|Chris Towers
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|36
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Brown WR TEN
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|38
|Chris Towers
|R. Woods WR LAR
|39
|R.J. White
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|40
|Dave Richard
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|41
|Ben Schragger
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|42
|Ben Gretch
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|43
|Heath Cummings
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|44
|Adam Aizer
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|45
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|46
|Tommy Tran
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|47
|Michael Kiser
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|48
|Meron Berkson
|K. Allen WR LAC
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Meron Berkson
|T. Hilton WR IND
|50
|Michael Kiser
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|51
|Tommy Tran
|D. Swift RB DET
|52
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|53
|Adam Aizer
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|54
|Heath Cummings
|A. Green WR CIN
|55
|Ben Gretch
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|56
|Ben Schragger
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|57
|Dave Richard
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|58
|R.J. White
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|59
|Chris Towers
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|60
|Andrew Baumhor
|R. Jones RB TB
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Akers RB LAR
|62
|Chris Towers
|D. Watson QB HOU
|63
|R.J. White
|R. Mostert RB SF
|64
|Dave Richard
|D. Chark WR JAC
|65
|Ben Schragger
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|66
|Ben Gretch
|M. Brown WR BAL
|67
|Heath Cummings
|D. Williams RB KC
|68
|Adam Aizer
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|69
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Parker WR MIA
|70
|Tommy Tran
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|71
|Michael Kiser
|J. Landry WR CLE
|72
|Meron Berkson
|D. Waller TE LV
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Meron Berkson
|J. Edelman WR NE
|74
|Michael Kiser
|E. Engram TE NYG
|75
|Tommy Tran
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|76
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|77
|Adam Aizer
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|78
|Heath Cummings
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|79
|Ben Gretch
|K. Murray QB ARI
|80
|Ben Schragger
|M. Mack RB IND
|81
|Dave Richard
|H. Henry TE LAC
|82
|R.J. White
|M. Jones WR DET
|83
|Chris Towers
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|84
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Vaughn RB TB
|86
|Chris Towers
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|87
|R.J. White
|D. Guice RB WAS
|88
|Dave Richard
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|89
|Ben Schragger
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|90
|Ben Gretch
|D. Samuel WR SF
|91
|Heath Cummings
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|92
|Adam Aizer
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|93
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|94
|Tommy Tran
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|95
|Michael Kiser
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|96
|Meron Berkson
|J. Howard RB MIA
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Meron Berkson
|M. Breida RB MIA
|98
|Michael Kiser
|J. White RB NE
|99
|Tommy Tran
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|100
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Johnson RB DET
|101
|Adam Aizer
|A. Miller WR CHI
|102
|Heath Cummings
|T. Coleman RB SF
|103
|Ben Gretch
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|104
|Ben Schragger
|S. Michel RB NE
|105
|Dave Richard
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|106
|R.J. White
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|107
|Chris Towers
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|108
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|110
|Chris Towers
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|111
|R.J. White
|M. Williams WR LAC
|112
|Dave Richard
|D. Brees QB NO
|113
|Ben Schragger
|J. Brown WR BUF
|114
|Ben Gretch
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|115
|Heath Cummings
|A. Lazard WR GB
|116
|Adam Aizer
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|117
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|118
|Tommy Tran
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|119
|Michael Kiser
|J. Allen QB BUF
|120
|Meron Berkson
|T. Brady QB TB
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Meron Berkson
|P. Williams WR MIA
|122
|Michael Kiser
|N. Hines RB IND
|123
|Tommy Tran
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|124
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|125
|Adam Aizer
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|126
|Heath Cummings
|L. Murray RB NO
|127
|Ben Gretch
|B. Scott RB PHI
|128
|Ben Schragger
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|129
|Dave Richard
|A. Dillon RB GB
|130
|R.J. White
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|131
|Chris Towers
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|132
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Evans RB TEN
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|134
|Chris Towers
|M. Hardman WR KC
|135
|R.J. White
|E. Sanders WR NO
|136
|Dave Richard
|M. Stafford QB DET
|137
|Ben Schragger
|N. Harry WR NE
|138
|Ben Gretch
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|139
|Heath Cummings
|J. Smith TE TEN
|140
|Adam Aizer
|J. Cook TE NO
|141
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Sims WR WAS
|142
|Tommy Tran
|M. Pittman WR IND
|143
|Michael Kiser
|G. Tate WR NYG
|144
|Meron Berkson
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Meron Berkson
|Steelers DST PIT
|146
|Michael Kiser
|A. McFarland RB PIT
|147
|Tommy Tran
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|148
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|149
|Adam Aizer
|N. Fant TE DEN
|150
|Heath Cummings
|C. Newton QB NE
|151
|Ben Gretch
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|152
|Ben Schragger
|D. Jones QB NYG
|153
|Dave Richard
|B. Perriman WR NYJ
|154
|R.J. White
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|155
|Chris Towers
|S. Watkins WR KC
|156
|Andrew Baumhor
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Mims WR NYJ
|158
|Chris Towers
|C. Davis WR TEN
|159
|R.J. White
|49ers DST SF
|160
|Dave Richard
|Ravens DST BAL
|161
|Ben Schragger
|I. Thomas TE CAR
|162
|Ben Gretch
|Bills DST BUF
|163
|Heath Cummings
|G. Minshew QB JAC
|164
|Adam Aizer
|P. Campbell WR IND
|165
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Brown RB LAR
|166
|Tommy Tran
|Saints DST NO
|167
|Michael Kiser
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|168
|Meron Berkson
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Meron Berkson
|A. Gandy-Golden WR WAS
|170
|Michael Kiser
|Chargers DST LAC
|171
|Tommy Tran
|V. Jefferson WR LAR
|172
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Patriots DST NE
|173
|Adam Aizer
|Bears DST CHI
|174
|Heath Cummings
|Colts DST IND
|175
|Ben Gretch
|C. Hyde RB SEA
|176
|Ben Schragger
|Eagles DST PHI
|177
|Dave Richard
|J. Doyle TE IND
|178
|R.J. White
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|179
|Chris Towers
|Vikings DST MIN
|180
|Andrew Baumhor
|Chiefs DST KC
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|24
|A. Jones RB GB
|3
|25
|M. Evans WR TB
|4
|48
|K. Allen WR LAC
|5
|49
|T. Hilton WR IND
|6
|72
|D. Waller TE LV
|7
|73
|J. Edelman WR NE
|8
|96
|J. Howard RB MIA
|9
|97
|M. Breida RB MIA
|10
|120
|T. Brady QB TB
|11
|121
|P. Williams WR MIA
|12
|144
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|13
|145
|Steelers DST PIT
|14
|168
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|15
|169
|A. Gandy-Golden WR WAS
|Michael Kiser
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|23
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|3
|26
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|47
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|5
|50
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|6
|71
|J. Landry WR CLE
|7
|74
|E. Engram TE NYG
|8
|95
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|9
|98
|J. White RB NE
|10
|119
|J. Allen QB BUF
|11
|122
|N. Hines RB IND
|12
|143
|G. Tate WR NYG
|13
|146
|A. McFarland RB PIT
|14
|167
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|15
|170
|Chargers DST LAC
|Tommy Tran
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|22
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|3
|27
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|4
|46
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|5
|51
|D. Swift RB DET
|6
|70
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|7
|75
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|8
|94
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|9
|99
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|10
|118
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|11
|123
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|12
|142
|M. Pittman WR IND
|13
|147
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|14
|166
|Saints DST NO
|15
|171
|V. Jefferson WR LAR
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|21
|G. Kittle TE SF
|3
|28
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|4
|45
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|5
|52
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|6
|69
|D. Parker WR MIA
|7
|76
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|8
|93
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|9
|100
|K. Johnson RB DET
|10
|117
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|11
|124
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|12
|141
|S. Sims WR WAS
|13
|148
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|14
|165
|M. Brown RB LAR
|15
|172
|Patriots DST NE
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|20
|C. Godwin WR TB
|3
|29
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|4
|44
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|5
|53
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|6
|68
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|7
|77
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|8
|92
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|9
|101
|A. Miller WR CHI
|10
|116
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|11
|125
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|12
|140
|J. Cook TE NO
|13
|149
|N. Fant TE DEN
|14
|164
|P. Campbell WR IND
|15
|173
|Bears DST CHI
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|D. Henry RB TEN
|2
|19
|D. Moore WR CAR
|3
|30
|C. Carson RB SEA
|4
|43
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|5
|54
|A. Green WR CIN
|6
|67
|D. Williams RB KC
|7
|78
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|8
|91
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|9
|102
|T. Coleman RB SF
|10
|115
|A. Lazard WR GB
|11
|126
|L. Murray RB NO
|12
|139
|J. Smith TE TEN
|13
|150
|C. Newton QB NE
|14
|163
|G. Minshew QB JAC
|15
|174
|Colts DST IND
|Ben Gretch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|18
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|31
|J. Taylor RB IND
|4
|42
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|5
|55
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|6
|66
|M. Brown WR BAL
|7
|79
|K. Murray QB ARI
|8
|90
|D. Samuel WR SF
|9
|103
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|10
|114
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|11
|127
|B. Scott RB PHI
|12
|138
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|13
|151
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|14
|162
|Bills DST BUF
|15
|175
|C. Hyde RB SEA
|Ben Schragger
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|2
|17
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|3
|32
|K. Golladay WR DET
|4
|41
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|5
|56
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|6
|65
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|7
|80
|M. Mack RB IND
|8
|89
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|9
|104
|S. Michel RB NE
|10
|113
|J. Brown WR BUF
|11
|128
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|12
|137
|N. Harry WR NE
|13
|152
|D. Jones QB NYG
|14
|161
|I. Thomas TE CAR
|15
|176
|Eagles DST PHI
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|2
|16
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|3
|33
|J. Conner RB PIT
|4
|40
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|5
|57
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|6
|64
|D. Chark WR JAC
|7
|81
|H. Henry TE LAC
|8
|88
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|9
|105
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|10
|112
|D. Brees QB NO
|11
|129
|A. Dillon RB GB
|12
|136
|M. Stafford QB DET
|13
|153
|B. Perriman WR NYJ
|14
|160
|Ravens DST BAL
|15
|177
|J. Doyle TE IND
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|15
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|3
|34
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|4
|39
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|5
|58
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|6
|63
|R. Mostert RB SF
|7
|82
|M. Jones WR DET
|8
|87
|D. Guice RB WAS
|9
|106
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|10
|111
|M. Williams WR LAC
|11
|130
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|12
|135
|E. Sanders WR NO
|13
|154
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|14
|159
|49ers DST SF
|15
|178
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|14
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|35
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|4
|38
|R. Woods WR LAR
|5
|59
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|6
|62
|D. Watson QB HOU
|7
|83
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|8
|86
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|9
|107
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|10
|110
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|11
|131
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|12
|134
|M. Hardman WR KC
|13
|155
|S. Watkins WR KC
|14
|158
|C. Davis WR TEN
|15
|179
|Vikings DST MIN
|Andrew Baumhor
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|T. Hill WR KC
|2
|13
|K. Drake RB ARI
|3
|36
|A. Brown WR TEN
|4
|37
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|5
|60
|R. Jones RB TB
|6
|61
|C. Akers RB LAR
|7
|84
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|8
|85
|K. Vaughn RB TB
|9
|108
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|10
|109
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|11
|132
|D. Evans RB TEN
|12
|133
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|13
|156
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|14
|157
|D. Mims WR NYJ
|15
|180
|Chiefs DST KC