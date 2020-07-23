Watch Now: Fantasy Football Rookie Breakdown: RB Sleepers (0:59)

I wanted to try something different with the 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft we did Tuesday afternoon on Fantasy Football Today. And I ended up altering my plans a couple of times. That's OK because you want to be flexible, especially in a mock.

When I found out that I had the No. 4 pick, my plan was to take a Zero RB approach, starting with Michael Thomas in the first round. That plan was scrapped after Tommy Tran drafted Thomas at No. 3 overall.

Then, I thought about drafting a modified Zero RB team after selecting Alvin Kamara. I took George Kittle in Round 2 and Calvin Ridley in Round 3, and I was on my way.

But in Round 4, things changed again. I didn't love the receivers on the board — Keenan Allen, T.Y Hilton, Courtland Sutton and A.J. Green were the next four drafted — and I felt like David Johnson was a better value selection. His Average Draft Position is No. 39 overall, and I got him at No. 45. If he hits as the featured running back for the Texans, then this pick is great.

In Round 5, I pivoted again. I was planning to select D.J. Chark, who I love, but I wanted to draft another running back and went with Leonard Fournette. Now, I have Fournette as a bust candidate, but that's based on his ADP at No. 32 overall. At No. 52 overall, as my third running back, he's a steal.

So instead of shying away from running backs with this team, I now had three through five rounds. It was a different approach, but hopefully I made the right choice if Johnson and Fournette are good.

My receiving corps needed some work now, and in Round 6, I went with another player that I have as a bust candidate in DeVante Parker. I'm expecting Parker to regress this season, especially if Tua Tagovailoa starts more games than Ryan Fitzpatrick, but No. 69 overall is a good spot for Parker given the construction of this team.

Russell Wilson was an easy selection in Round 7, and I finished my starting lineup in Round 8 with Sterling Shepard. He's not the ideal No. 3 receiver, but he could be the No. 1 receiving option for the Giants this year.

I was thrilled with my how my bench filled out with Kerryon Johnson, Jalen Reagor, Chase Edmonds, Steven Sims, Ryquell Armstead and Malcolm Brown. And this team should be competitive in this format.

In looking at my bench, I've recently started moving Johnson up in my rankings. With the NFL not allowing any offseason work because of the coronavirus pandemic — and now there will be no preseason games — it will be tough on the rookies to make a significant impact early in the year. As a result, Johnson should benefit, while D'Andre Swift could suffer. I would still draft Swift ahead of Johnson, but I'm more interested in the veteran than I was initially following the NFL Draft.

As for my other reserves, we'll find out if Reagor can play a prominent role in Philadelphia's receiving corps right away, but he's a good receiver to stash on your bench with the hope he's a top target for Carson Wentz. And Sims is one of my favorite sleepers as the slot receiver in Washington.

Edmonds is a lottery ticket in case something happens to Kenyan Drake, and Armstead is essentially a handcuff for Fournette. As for Brown, there's a chance he could have a bigger role in the Rams' backfield than we expect in helping to replace Todd Gurley.

Rams coach Sean McVay said on NFL Network host Dan Hellie's podcast that Brown, Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson will form a committee, and McVay will "see how these guys do." I like Akers and Henderson, in that order, better than Brown, but he's a good flier in Round 14 in all leagues.

For a full breakdown of this mock draft, you can listen to Wednesday's Fantasy Football Today Podcast. We did the draft while recording, so you can get all of our thoughts in real time. Be sure to subscribe for nonstop Fantasy analysis through the season.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
2. Michael Kiser, Director, VOD and Video Optimization
3. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
4. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
5. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host  
6. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
7. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
8. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer
9. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
10. R.J. White, NFL Editor
11. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy  
12. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Meron Berkson C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Michael Kiser S. Barkley RB NYG
3 Tommy Tran M. Thomas WR NO
4 Jamey Eisenberg A. Kamara RB NO
5 Adam Aizer E. Elliott RB DAL
6 Heath Cummings D. Henry RB TEN
7 Ben Gretch D. Cook RB MIN
8 Ben Schragger J. Mixon RB CIN
9 Dave Richard M. Sanders RB PHI
10 R.J. White J. Jones WR ATL
11 Chris Towers D. Adams WR GB
12 Andrew Baumhor T. Hill WR KC
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Andrew Baumhor K. Drake RB ARI
14 Chris Towers T. Kelce TE KC
15 R.J. White A. Ekeler RB LAC
16 Dave Richard D. Hopkins WR ARI
17 Ben Schragger J. Jacobs RB LV
18 Ben Gretch N. Chubb RB CLE
19 Heath Cummings D. Moore WR CAR
20 Adam Aizer C. Godwin WR TB
21 Jamey Eisenberg G. Kittle TE SF
22 Tommy Tran C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
23 Michael Kiser J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
24 Meron Berkson A. Jones RB GB
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Meron Berkson M. Evans WR TB
26 Michael Kiser A. Thielen WR MIN
27 Tommy Tran C. Kupp WR LAR
28 Jamey Eisenberg C. Ridley WR ATL
29 Adam Aizer P. Mahomes QB KC
30 Heath Cummings C. Carson RB SEA
31 Ben Gretch J. Taylor RB IND
32 Ben Schragger K. Golladay WR DET
33 Dave Richard J. Conner RB PIT
34 R.J. White L. Jackson QB BAL
35 Chris Towers T. Gurley RB ATL
36 Andrew Baumhor A. Brown WR TEN
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Andrew Baumhor A. Robinson WR CHI
38 Chris Towers R. Woods WR LAR
39 R.J. White A. Cooper WR DAL
40 Dave Richard M. Gordon RB DEN
41 Ben Schragger O. Beckham WR CLE
42 Ben Gretch T. Lockett WR SEA
43 Heath Cummings M. Andrews TE BAL
44 Adam Aizer T. McLaurin WR WAS
45 Jamey Eisenberg D. Johnson RB HOU
46 Tommy Tran Z. Ertz TE PHI
47 Michael Kiser L. Bell RB NYJ
48 Meron Berkson K. Allen WR LAC
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Meron Berkson T. Hilton WR IND
50 Michael Kiser C. Sutton WR DEN
51 Tommy Tran D. Swift RB DET
52 Jamey Eisenberg L. Fournette RB JAC
53 Adam Aizer D. Singletary RB BUF
54 Heath Cummings A. Green WR CIN
55 Ben Gretch S. Diggs WR BUF
56 Ben Schragger M. Ingram RB BAL
57 Dave Richard D. Metcalf WR SEA
58 R.J. White D. Montgomery RB CHI
59 Chris Towers K. Hunt RB CLE
60 Andrew Baumhor R. Jones RB TB
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Andrew Baumhor C. Akers RB LAR
62 Chris Towers D. Watson QB HOU
63 R.J. White R. Mostert RB SF
64 Dave Richard D. Chark WR JAC
65 Ben Schragger T. Boyd WR CIN
66 Ben Gretch M. Brown WR BAL
67 Heath Cummings D. Williams RB KC
68 Adam Aizer W. Fuller WR HOU
69 Jamey Eisenberg D. Parker WR MIA
70 Tommy Tran D. Prescott QB DAL
71 Michael Kiser J. Landry WR CLE
72 Meron Berkson D. Waller TE LV
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Meron Berkson J. Edelman WR NE
74 Michael Kiser E. Engram TE NYG
75 Tommy Tran T. Higbee TE LAR
76 Jamey Eisenberg R. Wilson QB SEA
77 Adam Aizer J. Dobbins RB BAL
78 Heath Cummings M. Gallup WR DAL
79 Ben Gretch K. Murray QB ARI
80 Ben Schragger M. Mack RB IND
81 Dave Richard H. Henry TE LAC
82 R.J. White M. Jones WR DET
83 Chris Towers B. Cooks WR HOU
84 Andrew Baumhor D. Johnson WR PIT
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Andrew Baumhor K. Vaughn RB TB
86 Chris Towers C. Kirk WR ARI
87 R.J. White D. Guice RB WAS
88 Dave Richard D. Slayton WR NYG
89 Ben Schragger H. Hurst TE ATL
90 Ben Gretch D. Samuel WR SF
91 Heath Cummings J. Crowder WR NYJ
92 Adam Aizer D. Henderson RB LAR
93 Jamey Eisenberg S. Shepard WR NYG
94 Tommy Tran Z. Moss RB BUF
95 Michael Kiser T. Cohen RB CHI
96 Meron Berkson J. Howard RB MIA
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Meron Berkson M. Breida RB MIA
98 Michael Kiser J. White RB NE
99 Tommy Tran P. Lindsay RB DEN
100 Jamey Eisenberg K. Johnson RB DET
101 Adam Aizer A. Miller WR CHI
102 Heath Cummings T. Coleman RB SF
103 Ben Gretch C. Lamb WR DAL
104 Ben Schragger S. Michel RB NE
105 Dave Richard A. Gibson RB WAS
106 R.J. White R. Gronkowski TE TB
107 Chris Towers J. Jeudy WR DEN
108 Andrew Baumhor A. Hooper TE CLE
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Andrew Baumhor M. Gesicki TE MIA
110 Chris Towers T. Pollard RB DAL
111 R.J. White M. Williams WR LAC
112 Dave Richard D. Brees QB NO
113 Ben Schragger J. Brown WR BUF
114 Ben Gretch A. Mattison RB MIN
115 Heath Cummings A. Lazard WR GB
116 Adam Aizer J. Jefferson WR MIN
117 Jamey Eisenberg J. Reagor WR PHI
118 Tommy Tran H. Ruggs III WR LV
119 Michael Kiser J. Allen QB BUF
120 Meron Berkson T. Brady QB TB
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Meron Berkson P. Williams WR MIA
122 Michael Kiser N. Hines RB IND
123 Tommy Tran R. Anderson WR CAR
124 Jamey Eisenberg C. Edmonds RB ARI
125 Adam Aizer D. Jackson WR PHI
126 Heath Cummings L. Murray RB NO
127 Ben Gretch B. Scott RB PHI
128 Ben Schragger M. Ryan QB ATL
129 Dave Richard A. Dillon RB GB
130 R.J. White B. Aiyuk WR SF
131 Chris Towers J. Kelley RB LAC
132 Andrew Baumhor D. Evans RB TEN
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Andrew Baumhor C. Wentz QB PHI
134 Chris Towers M. Hardman WR KC
135 R.J. White E. Sanders WR NO
136 Dave Richard M. Stafford QB DET
137 Ben Schragger N. Harry WR NE
138 Ben Gretch T. Hockenson TE DET
139 Heath Cummings J. Smith TE TEN
140 Adam Aizer J. Cook TE NO
141 Jamey Eisenberg S. Sims WR WAS
142 Tommy Tran M. Pittman WR IND
143 Michael Kiser G. Tate WR NYG
144 Meron Berkson B. Mayfield QB CLE
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Meron Berkson Steelers DST PIT
146 Michael Kiser A. McFarland RB PIT
147 Tommy Tran A. Rodgers QB GB
148 Jamey Eisenberg R. Armstead RB JAC
149 Adam Aizer N. Fant TE DEN
150 Heath Cummings C. Newton QB NE
151 Ben Gretch B. Jarwin TE DAL
152 Ben Schragger D. Jones QB NYG
153 Dave Richard B. Perriman WR NYJ
154 R.J. White J. Jackson RB LAC
155 Chris Towers S. Watkins WR KC
156 Andrew Baumhor L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Andrew Baumhor D. Mims WR NYJ
158 Chris Towers C. Davis WR TEN
159 R.J. White 49ers DST SF
160 Dave Richard Ravens DST BAL
161 Ben Schragger I. Thomas TE CAR
162 Ben Gretch Bills DST BUF
163 Heath Cummings G. Minshew QB JAC
164 Adam Aizer P. Campbell WR IND
165 Jamey Eisenberg M. Brown RB LAR
166 Tommy Tran Saints DST NO
167 Michael Kiser L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
168 Meron Berkson A. Jeffery WR PHI
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Meron Berkson A. Gandy-Golden WR WAS
170 Michael Kiser Chargers DST LAC
171 Tommy Tran V. Jefferson WR LAR
172 Jamey Eisenberg Patriots DST NE
173 Adam Aizer Bears DST CHI
174 Heath Cummings Colts DST IND
175 Ben Gretch C. Hyde RB SEA
176 Ben Schragger Eagles DST PHI
177 Dave Richard J. Doyle TE IND
178 R.J. White D. Johnson RB HOU
179 Chris Towers Vikings DST MIN
180 Andrew Baumhor Chiefs DST KC
Team by Team
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 A. Jones RB GB
3 25 M. Evans WR TB
4 48 K. Allen WR LAC
5 49 T. Hilton WR IND
6 72 D. Waller TE LV
7 73 J. Edelman WR NE
8 96 J. Howard RB MIA
9 97 M. Breida RB MIA
10 120 T. Brady QB TB
11 121 P. Williams WR MIA
12 144 B. Mayfield QB CLE
13 145 Steelers DST PIT
14 168 A. Jeffery WR PHI
15 169 A. Gandy-Golden WR WAS
Michael Kiser
Rd Pk Player
1 2 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 23 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
3 26 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 47 L. Bell RB NYJ
5 50 C. Sutton WR DEN
6 71 J. Landry WR CLE
7 74 E. Engram TE NYG
8 95 T. Cohen RB CHI
9 98 J. White RB NE
10 119 J. Allen QB BUF
11 122 N. Hines RB IND
12 143 G. Tate WR NYG
13 146 A. McFarland RB PIT
14 167 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
15 170 Chargers DST LAC
Tommy Tran
Rd Pk Player
1 3 M. Thomas WR NO
2 22 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
3 27 C. Kupp WR LAR
4 46 Z. Ertz TE PHI
5 51 D. Swift RB DET
6 70 D. Prescott QB DAL
7 75 T. Higbee TE LAR
8 94 Z. Moss RB BUF
9 99 P. Lindsay RB DEN
10 118 H. Ruggs III WR LV
11 123 R. Anderson WR CAR
12 142 M. Pittman WR IND
13 147 A. Rodgers QB GB
14 166 Saints DST NO
15 171 V. Jefferson WR LAR
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 4 A. Kamara RB NO
2 21 G. Kittle TE SF
3 28 C. Ridley WR ATL
4 45 D. Johnson RB HOU
5 52 L. Fournette RB JAC
6 69 D. Parker WR MIA
7 76 R. Wilson QB SEA
8 93 S. Shepard WR NYG
9 100 K. Johnson RB DET
10 117 J. Reagor WR PHI
11 124 C. Edmonds RB ARI
12 141 S. Sims WR WAS
13 148 R. Armstead RB JAC
14 165 M. Brown RB LAR
15 172 Patriots DST NE
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 5 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 20 C. Godwin WR TB
3 29 P. Mahomes QB KC
4 44 T. McLaurin WR WAS
5 53 D. Singletary RB BUF
6 68 W. Fuller WR HOU
7 77 J. Dobbins RB BAL
8 92 D. Henderson RB LAR
9 101 A. Miller WR CHI
10 116 J. Jefferson WR MIN
11 125 D. Jackson WR PHI
12 140 J. Cook TE NO
13 149 N. Fant TE DEN
14 164 P. Campbell WR IND
15 173 Bears DST CHI
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Henry RB TEN
2 19 D. Moore WR CAR
3 30 C. Carson RB SEA
4 43 M. Andrews TE BAL
5 54 A. Green WR CIN
6 67 D. Williams RB KC
7 78 M. Gallup WR DAL
8 91 J. Crowder WR NYJ
9 102 T. Coleman RB SF
10 115 A. Lazard WR GB
11 126 L. Murray RB NO
12 139 J. Smith TE TEN
13 150 C. Newton QB NE
14 163 G. Minshew QB JAC
15 174 Colts DST IND
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 7 D. Cook RB MIN
2 18 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 31 J. Taylor RB IND
4 42 T. Lockett WR SEA
5 55 S. Diggs WR BUF
6 66 M. Brown WR BAL
7 79 K. Murray QB ARI
8 90 D. Samuel WR SF
9 103 C. Lamb WR DAL
10 114 A. Mattison RB MIN
11 127 B. Scott RB PHI
12 138 T. Hockenson TE DET
13 151 B. Jarwin TE DAL
14 162 Bills DST BUF
15 175 C. Hyde RB SEA
Ben Schragger
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Mixon RB CIN
2 17 J. Jacobs RB LV
3 32 K. Golladay WR DET
4 41 O. Beckham WR CLE
5 56 M. Ingram RB BAL
6 65 T. Boyd WR CIN
7 80 M. Mack RB IND
8 89 H. Hurst TE ATL
9 104 S. Michel RB NE
10 113 J. Brown WR BUF
11 128 M. Ryan QB ATL
12 137 N. Harry WR NE
13 152 D. Jones QB NYG
14 161 I. Thomas TE CAR
15 176 Eagles DST PHI
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 9 M. Sanders RB PHI
2 16 D. Hopkins WR ARI
3 33 J. Conner RB PIT
4 40 M. Gordon RB DEN
5 57 D. Metcalf WR SEA
6 64 D. Chark WR JAC
7 81 H. Henry TE LAC
8 88 D. Slayton WR NYG
9 105 A. Gibson RB WAS
10 112 D. Brees QB NO
11 129 A. Dillon RB GB
12 136 M. Stafford QB DET
13 153 B. Perriman WR NYJ
14 160 Ravens DST BAL
15 177 J. Doyle TE IND
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 10 J. Jones WR ATL
2 15 A. Ekeler RB LAC
3 34 L. Jackson QB BAL
4 39 A. Cooper WR DAL
5 58 D. Montgomery RB CHI
6 63 R. Mostert RB SF
7 82 M. Jones WR DET
8 87 D. Guice RB WAS
9 106 R. Gronkowski TE TB
10 111 M. Williams WR LAC
11 130 B. Aiyuk WR SF
12 135 E. Sanders WR NO
13 154 J. Jackson RB LAC
14 159 49ers DST SF
15 178 D. Johnson RB HOU
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 11 D. Adams WR GB
2 14 T. Kelce TE KC
3 35 T. Gurley RB ATL
4 38 R. Woods WR LAR
5 59 K. Hunt RB CLE
6 62 D. Watson QB HOU
7 83 B. Cooks WR HOU
8 86 C. Kirk WR ARI
9 107 J. Jeudy WR DEN
10 110 T. Pollard RB DAL
11 131 J. Kelley RB LAC
12 134 M. Hardman WR KC
13 155 S. Watkins WR KC
14 158 C. Davis WR TEN
15 179 Vikings DST MIN
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 12 T. Hill WR KC
2 13 K. Drake RB ARI
3 36 A. Brown WR TEN
4 37 A. Robinson WR CHI
5 60 R. Jones RB TB
6 61 C. Akers RB LAR
7 84 D. Johnson WR PIT
8 85 K. Vaughn RB TB
9 108 A. Hooper TE CLE
10 109 M. Gesicki TE MIA
11 132 D. Evans RB TEN
12 133 C. Wentz QB PHI
13 156 L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
14 157 D. Mims WR NYJ
15 180 Chiefs DST KC