You can learn a lot from looking back at previous season's draft results in your league, but there are definitely some leagues you'd rather forget. Every summer, I take part in one of the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association's annual leagues, and last year's draft in this league … was not my best. You can read about it and see the results here, but be warned, it's ugly.
I opened with Travis Kelce from the sixth position, and then proceeded to select, in order, Michael Thomas, Patrick Mahomes, Julio Jones, and Curtis Samuel. I went with a zero-RB build and ended up with Mike Williams as my only WR to finish the season as a top-50 guy, which is truly disastrous. One of the worst drafts I've ever done, to be honest.
That's not an indictment of the zero-RB strategy, of course, as much as an indictment of my faith in big names with big injury question marks. And, while I think I had a different approach in this year's draft, there are certainly plenty of question marks with my roster – in part because I went in the opposite direction from last year's draft, doubling up on running backs early on.
Christian McCaffrey was my first pick at No. 4 overall, and there's obviously plenty of risk there. And my second-round pick, Alvin Kamara carries plenty of risk of his own stemming from his offseason arrest due to his part in a fight. Kamara is set to have an initial hearing Aug. 1, and while I think there's a pretty good chance that process doesn't play out fully until after the season, I have to acknowledge the inherent risk involved in that pick.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Still, generally speaking, if you're going to take on risk, it's better to do so at running back, especially with players with sky-high ceilings like McCaffrey and Kamara. If they hit, there's very little reason to doubt they'll be difference makers, and running backs are inherently risky, so it's not like Najee Harris and Aaron Jones or James Conner would have made me feel much more secure.
Of course, doubling up on early-round running backs generally isn't how I approach my drafts, and it left me with fewer sure things than I'd prefer at wide receiver. Mike Evans is about as safe a WR1 as they come, with potentially top-five upside if Chris Godwin's recovery from a torn ACL doesn't go as planned.
However, DK Metcalf carries plenty of risk of his own as my No. 2 WR – I think the Seahawks could have the worst offense in the league this season – and Elijah Moore is a bit of a question mark, though he did flash good things as a rookie. Still, while I like the upside of that trio, this does highlight the risk of going with multiple early running backs, especially when wide receiver feels like it doesn't have as many sure things among the high-end players this season. Robert Woods is someone I expect to rise in ADP as he proves healthy in camp because I do expect him to be Tennessee's No. 1 WR – getting him at 109 overall is a nice little coup for me, I think, though again, not at all a sure thing.
I only ended up snagging two reserve-round running backs in Zamir White and Raheem Mostert – if something happens to Kamara or McCaffrey, you're more likely to find help on the waiver wire than in the later rounds, because we'll have a better idea of team's plans and hierarchies once the season starts. I spent the rest of my bench picks focusing on what I view as high-upside wide receivers who could put together a handful of splash games if I need them – Kadarius Toney, Robby Anderson, D.J. Chark, and Curtis Samuel.
If I'm relying on two of those guys every week, something will have gone disastrously wrong, but I like the potential of any of them as high-variance players – with Toney especially standing out as someone who could emerge as a viable weekly starter if he can stay healthy. The Giants have apparently been frustrated with Toney's work ethic and approach in his first year-plus in the NFL, but he's a recent first-round pick who showed serious upside in flashes as a rookie.
What makes me feel a bit better about the somewhat shaky wide receiver group I've put together is that I do have plenty of upside at QB and TE with Kyler Murray and George Kittle. Murray, obviously, needs to prove he can avoid the injury-induced second-half swoons of the past two seasons, but there's no question he has as much upside as anyone at the QB position at this point – he's shown it in the first half of each of the past two seasons. The key now is figuring out how to do that for a full season, and getting DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension to combine with Murray's college teammate Marquise Brown should help in that regard.
Kittle … well, there's another question mark, less because of Kittle's history of injuries and more because of the 49ers offense as a whole. Trey Lance brings more upside to the table than Jimmy Garoppolo did, but he also likely makes the 49ers passing game even more low volume than it already was, and with Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk around, that could lead to a lot of competition for not a lot of targets for Kittle. Still, Kittle is so efficient that he figures to be a must-start tight end no matter what, with the potential for a Mark Andrews-esque breakout season if he and Lance really click early on.
Still, if you add it all up, it's not exactly the team I feel strongest about this year. Though it also highlights something I've been feeling about drafting this season – there's more uncertainty than usual. That's exacerbated in a 14-team league like this, but even in 12-team leagues, it often feels like you hit the fifth or sixth round and run out of guys you feel like you can trust, especially at wide receiver.
Just take a look at ADP and you can see what I mean – Deebo Samuel is WR7 coming off an offseason where he reportedly demanded a trade and wasn't happy with the way the team used him as a running back late last season. At the same time, Tyreek Hill is WR8 despite dealing with a pretty massive dropoff at QB from Patrick Mahomes to Tua Tagovailoa. Tee Higgins coming off shoulder surgery is WR12, Jaylen Waddle playing alongside Hill is WR13, Dionta Johnson with an uncertain QB situation is WR14 … and things only get worse from there, with Allen Robinson and Courtland Sutton among the names cracking the top 24 coming off pretty miserable 2021 campaigns.
This feels like an especially weak season for wide receivers if you don't take one or two with your first few picks, and while I don't necessarily regret starting my team with McCaffrey and Kamara here – those two could average 55 points per game between the two of them – any RB-heavy approach is going to leave you making some reaches at wide receiver. That's where we're at in 2022.
Here's what my full roster looks like in this league where you start one QB, two RB, three WR, one TE, a FLEX, a K, and a DST:
|OVERALL
|PICK
|Player
|4
|1.4
|Christian McCaffrey, CAR, RB
|25
|2.11
|Alvin Kamara, NO, RB
|32
|3.4
|Mike Evans, TB, WR
|53
|4.11
|George Kittle, SF, TE
|60
|5.4
|D.K. Metcalf, SEA, WR
|81
|6.11
|Elijah Moore, NYJ, WR
|88
|7.4
|Kyler Murray, ARI, QB
|109
|8.11
|Robert Woods, TEN, WR
|116
|9.4
|Kadarius Toney, NYG, WR
|137
|10.11
|Raheem Mostert, MIA, RB
|144
|11.4
|Robby Anderson, CAR, WR
|165
|12.11
|D.J. Chark, DET, WR
|172
|13.4
|Zamir White, LV, RB
|193
|14.11
|Curtis Samuel, WAS, WR
|200
|15.4
|Baltimore Ravens, BAL, Def/ST
|221
|16.11
|Jake Elliott, PHI, K
And here are the full results, along with who took part in the draft:
- Sherpa Fantasy Sports - Scott Swanay
- Playmaker HQ - David Woodley
- Yahoo Sports - Michael Graben / Mike Lazarus
- CBS Sports - Chris Towers
- Sports Gambling Podcast Network - Terrell Furman
- PrizePicks - Hillebrand - O'Connor
- Fanjections - Mark Taylor / Ryan Hallam
- Agora - Joe Kwong
- Rotoballer - Raph Rabe - Josh Hayes
- BettorFantasy - Will Tighe
- NBC Sports Edge - Denny Carter
- TeamRankings - Jason Lisk / Seth Trachtman
- Trophy Smack - Matt Walsh / Jay Dryburgh
- Leger360 - Jaworski / Bondar / Allsopp
|OVERALL
|PICK
|Player
|TEAM
|1
|1.1
|Jonathan Taylor, IND, RB
|Sherpa Fantasy Sports
|2
|1.2
|Austin Ekeler, LAC, RB
|Playmaker HQ
|3
|1.3
|Cooper Kupp, LAR, WR
|Yahoo Sports
|4
|1.4
|Christian McCaffrey, CAR, RB
|CBS Sports Digital
|5
|1.5
|Justin Jefferson, MIN, WR
|Sports Gambling Podcast Network
|6
|1.6
|Najee Harris, PIT, RB
|PrizePicks
|7
|1.7
|Derrick Henry, TEN, RB
|Fanjections
|8
|1.8
|Joe Mixon, CIN, RB
|Agora
|9
|1.9
|Davante Adams, LV, WR
|Rotoballer
|10
|1.1
|Dalvin Cook, MIN, RB
|BettorFantasy
|11
|1.11
|Ja'Marr Chase, CIN, WR
|NBC Sports Edge
|12
|1.12
|Stefon Diggs, BUF, WR
|TeamRankings
|13
|1.13
|D'Andre Swift, DET, RB
|Trophy Smack
|14
|1.14
|Cam Akers, LAR, RB
|Leger360
|15
|2.1
|Travis Kelce, KC, TE
|Leger360
|16
|2.2
|Deebo Samuel, SF, WR
|Trophy Smack
|17
|2.3
|Javonte Williams, DEN, RB
|TeamRankings
|18
|2.4
|CeeDee Lamb, DAL, WR
|NBC Sports Edge
|19
|2.5
|Nick Chubb, CLE, RB
|BettorFantasy
|20
|2.6
|Leonard Fournette, TB, RB
|Rotoballer
|21
|2.7
|Josh Allen, BUF, QB
|Agora
|22
|2.8
|Ezekiel Elliott, DAL, RB
|Fanjections
|23
|2.9
|Saquon Barkley, NYG, RB
|PrizePicks
|24
|2.1
|J.K. Dobbins, BAL, RB
|Sports Gambling Podcast Network
|25
|2.11
|Alvin Kamara, NO, RB
|CBS Sports Digital
|26
|2.12
|Aaron Jones, GB, RB
|Yahoo Sports
|27
|2.13
|Patrick Mahomes, KC, QB
|Playmaker HQ
|28
|2.14
|James Conner, ARI, RB
|Sherpa Fantasy Sports
|29
|3.1
|Tyreek Hill, MIA, WR
|Sherpa Fantasy Sports
|30
|3.2
|Mark Andrews, BAL, TE
|Playmaker HQ
|31
|3.3
|David Montgomery, CHI, RB
|Yahoo Sports
|32
|3.4
|Mike Evans, TB, WR
|CBS Sports Digital
|33
|3.5
|A.J. Brown, PHI, WR
|Sports Gambling Podcast Network
|34
|3.6
|Keenan Allen, LAC, WR
|PrizePicks
|35
|3.7
|Diontae Johnson, PIT, WR
|Fanjections
|36
|3.8
|Josh Jacobs, LV, RB
|Agora
|37
|3.9
|Elijah Mitchell, SF, RB
|Rotoballer
|38
|3.1
|Michael Pittman Jr., IND, WR
|BettorFantasy
|39
|3.11
|Tee Higgins, CIN, WR
|NBC Sports Edge
|40
|3.12
|D.J. Moore, CAR, WR
|TeamRankings
|41
|3.13
|Antonio Gibson, WAS, RB
|Trophy Smack
|42
|3.14
|Travis Etienne, JAX, RB
|Leger360
|43
|4.1
|Justin Herbert, LAC, QB
|Leger360
|44
|4.2
|AJ Dillon, GB, RB
|Trophy Smack
|45
|4.3
|Breece Hall, NYJ, RB
|TeamRankings
|46
|4.4
|Kyle Pitts, ATL, TE
|NBC Sports Edge
|47
|4.5
|Terry McLaurin, WAS, WR
|BettorFantasy
|48
|4.6
|Devin Singletary, BUF, RB
|Rotoballer
|49
|4.7
|Courtland Sutton, DEN, WR
|Agora
|50
|4.8
|Brandin Cooks, HOU, WR
|Fanjections
|51
|4.9
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC, RB
|PrizePicks
|52
|4.1
|Lamar Jackson, BAL, QB
|Sports Gambling Podcast Network
|53
|4.11
|George Kittle, SF, TE
|CBS Sports Digital
|54
|4.12
|Jaylen Waddle, MIA, WR
|Yahoo Sports
|55
|4.13
|Chase Edmonds, MIA, RB
|Playmaker HQ
|56
|4.14
|Mike Williams, LAC, WR
|Sherpa Fantasy Sports
|57
|5.1
|Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET, WR
|Sherpa Fantasy Sports
|58
|5.2
|Marquise Brown, ARI, WR
|Playmaker HQ
|59
|5.3
|Dalton Schultz, DAL, TE
|Yahoo Sports
|60
|5.4
|D.K. Metcalf, SEA, WR
|CBS Sports Digital
|61
|5.5
|Kareem Hunt, CLE, RB
|Sports Gambling Podcast Network
|62
|5.6
|Joe Burrow, CIN, QB
|PrizePicks
|63
|5.7
|Darnell Mooney, CHI, WR
|Fanjections
|64
|5.8
|Dallas Goedert, PHI, TE
|Agora
|65
|5.9
|Amari Cooper, CLE, WR
|Rotoballer
|66
|5.1
|Damien Harris, NE, RB
|BettorFantasy
|67
|5.11
|Miles Sanders, PHI, RB
|NBC Sports Edge
|68
|5.12
|Allen Robinson, LAR, WR
|TeamRankings
|69
|5.13
|Chris Godwin, TB, WR
|Trophy Smack
|70
|5.14
|Rashod Bateman, BAL, WR
|Leger360
|71
|6.1
|Tony Pollard, DAL, RB
|Leger360
|72
|6.2
|Adam Thielen, MIN, WR
|Trophy Smack
|73
|6.3
|Darren Waller, LV, TE
|TeamRankings
|74
|6.4
|Gabriel Davis, BUF, WR
|NBC Sports Edge
|75
|6.5
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC, WR
|BettorFantasy
|76
|6.6
|Allen Lazard, GB, WR
|Rotoballer
|77
|6.7
|Michael Thomas, NO, WR
|Agora
|78
|6.8
|T.J. Hockenson, DET, TE
|Fanjections
|79
|6.9
|DeVonta Smith, PHI, WR
|PrizePicks
|80
|6.1
|James Cook, BUF, RB
|Sports Gambling Podcast Network
|81
|6.11
|Elijah Moore, NYJ, WR
|CBS Sports Digital
|82
|6.12
|Jerry Jeudy, DEN, WR
|Yahoo Sports
|83
|6.13
|Hunter Renfrow, LV, WR
|Playmaker HQ
|84
|6.14
|Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL, RB
|Sherpa Fantasy Sports
|85
|7.1
|Rhamondre Stevenson, NE, RB
|Sherpa Fantasy Sports
|86
|7.2
|Chris Olave, NO, WR
|Playmaker HQ
|87
|7.3
|Dak Prescott, DAL, QB
|Yahoo Sports
|88
|7.4
|Kyler Murray, ARI, QB
|CBS Sports Digital
|89
|7.5
|DeAndre Hopkins, ARI, WR
|Sports Gambling Podcast Network
|90
|7.6
|Kenneth Walker III, SEA, RB
|PrizePicks
|91
|7.7
|Rashaad Penny, SEA, RB
|Fanjections
|92
|7.8
|Brandon Aiyuk, SF, WR
|Agora
|93
|7.9
|Matthew Stafford, LAR, QB
|Rotoballer
|94
|7.1
|Zach Ertz, ARI, TE
|BettorFantasy
|95
|7.11
|Melvin Gordon, DEN, RB
|NBC Sports Edge
|96
|7.12
|Trey Lance, SF, QB
|TeamRankings
|97
|7.13
|Dawson Knox, BUF, TE
|Trophy Smack
|98
|7.14
|Tyler Lockett, SEA, WR
|Leger360
|99
|8.1
|Russell Gage, TB, WR
|Leger360
|100
|8.2
|Tom Brady, TB, QB
|Trophy Smack
|101
|8.3
|Drake London, ATL, WR
|TeamRankings
|102
|8.4
|Ronald Jones II, KC, RB
|NBC Sports Edge
|103
|8.5
|Jalen Hurts, PHI, QB
|BettorFantasy
|104
|8.6
|Mark Ingram, NO, RB
|Rotoballer
|105
|8.7
|James Robinson, JAX, RB
|Agora
|106
|8.8
|Russell Wilson, DEN, QB
|Fanjections
|107
|8.9
|Christian Kirk, JAX, WR
|PrizePicks
|108
|8.1
|Treylon Burks, TEN, WR
|Sports Gambling Podcast Network
|109
|8.11
|Robert Woods, TEN, WR
|CBS Sports Digital
|110
|8.12
|Garrett Wilson, NYJ, WR
|Yahoo Sports
|111
|8.13
|Nyheim Hines, IND, RB
|Playmaker HQ
|112
|8.14
|Aaron Rodgers, GB, QB
|Sherpa Fantasy Sports
|113
|9.1
|Mike Gesicki, MIA, TE
|Sherpa Fantasy Sports
|114
|9.2
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC, WR
|Playmaker HQ
|115
|9.3
|Rachaad White, TB, RB
|Yahoo Sports
|116
|9.4
|Kadarius Toney, NYG, WR
|CBS Sports Digital
|117
|9.5
|Michael Gallup, DAL, WR
|Sports Gambling Podcast Network
|118
|9.6
|Pat Freiermuth, PIT, TE
|PrizePicks
|119
|9.7
|Christian Watson, GB, WR
|Fanjections
|120
|9.8
|Tyler Boyd, CIN, WR
|Agora
|121
|9.9
|Chase Claypool, PIT, WR
|Rotoballer
|122
|9.1
|Dameon Pierce, HOU, RB
|BettorFantasy
|123
|9.11
|Alexander Mattison, MIN, RB
|NBC Sports Edge
|124
|9.12
|Skyy Moore, KC, WR
|TeamRankings
|125
|9.13
|Jakobi Meyers, NE, WR
|Trophy Smack
|126
|9.14
|Kenny Golladay, NYG, WR
|Leger360
|127
|10.1
|Kenneth Gainwell, PHI, RB
|Leger360
|128
|10.2
|Cole Kmet, CHI, TE
|Trophy Smack
|129
|10.3
|Derek Carr, LV, QB
|TeamRankings
|130
|10.4
|Michael Carter, NYJ, RB
|NBC Sports Edge
|131
|10.5
|Jarvis Landry, NO, WR
|BettorFantasy
|132
|10.6
|David Njoku, CLE, TE
|Rotoballer
|133
|10.7
|Hunter Henry, NE, TE
|Agora
|134
|10.8
|Tyler Allgeier, ATL, RB
|Fanjections
|135
|10.9
|Jahan Dotson, WAS, WR
|PrizePicks
|136
|10.1
|J.D. McKissic, WAS, RB
|Sports Gambling Podcast Network
|137
|10.11
|Raheem Mostert, MIA, RB
|CBS Sports Digital
|138
|10.12
|Darrell Henderson, LAR, RB
|Yahoo Sports
|139
|10.13
|Jamaal Williams, DET, RB
|Playmaker HQ
|140
|10.14
|Irv Smith Jr., MIN, TE
|Sherpa Fantasy Sports
|141
|11.1
|Kirk Cousins, MIN, QB
|Sherpa Fantasy Sports
|142
|11.2
|Julio Jones, TEN, WR
|Playmaker HQ
|143
|11.3
|Isaiah Spiller, LAC, RB
|Yahoo Sports
|144
|11.4
|Robby Anderson, CAR, WR
|CBS Sports Digital
|145
|11.5
|Robert Tonyan, GB, TE
|Sports Gambling Podcast Network
|146
|11.6
|Deshaun Watson, CLE, QB
|PrizePicks
|147
|11.7
|Marlon Mack, HOU, RB
|Fanjections
|148
|11.8
|Trevor Lawrence, JAX, QB
|Agora
|149
|11.9
|DeVante Parker, NE, WR
|Rotoballer
|150
|11.1
|Tim Patrick, DEN, WR
|BettorFantasy
|151
|11.11
|Rondale Moore, ARI, WR
|NBC Sports Edge
|152
|11.12
|Tyrion Davis-Price, SF, RB
|TeamRankings
|153
|11.13
|Kenyan Drake, LV, RB
|Trophy Smack
|154
|11.14
|Corey Davis, NYJ, WR
|Leger360
|155
|12.1
|D'Onta Foreman, CAR, RB
|Leger360
|156
|12.2
|Chuba Hubbard, CAR, RB
|Trophy Smack
|157
|12.3
|Khalil Herbert, CHI, RB
|TeamRankings
|158
|12.4
|Tua Tagovailoa, MIA, QB
|NBC Sports Edge
|159
|12.5
|Justin Fields, CHI, QB
|BettorFantasy
|160
|12.6
|Sammy Watkins, GB, WR
|Rotoballer
|161
|12.7
|Chris Carson, SEA, RB
|Agora
|162
|12.8
|Matt Ryan, IND, QB
|Fanjections
|163
|12.9
|Gus Edwards, BAL, RB
|PrizePicks
|164
|12.1
|Darrel Williams, ARI, RB
|Sports Gambling Podcast Network
|165
|12.11
|D.J. Chark, DET, WR
|CBS Sports Digital
|166
|12.12
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TB, Def/ST
|Yahoo Sports
|167
|12.13
|Cameron Brate, TB, TE
|Playmaker HQ
|168
|12.14
|Marvin Jones, JAX, WR
|Sherpa Fantasy Sports
|169
|13.1
|Van Jefferson, LAR, WR
|Sherpa Fantasy Sports
|170
|13.2
|Buffalo Bills, BUF, Def/ST
|Playmaker HQ
|171
|13.3
|Jameson Williams, DET, WR
|Yahoo Sports
|172
|13.4
|Zamir White, LV, RB
|CBS Sports Digital
|173
|13.5
|Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN, TE
|Sports Gambling Podcast Network
|174
|13.6
|Hayden Hurst, CIN, TE
|PrizePicks
|175
|13.7
|Logan Thomas, WAS, TE
|Fanjections
|176
|13.8
|San Francisco 49ers, SF, Def/ST
|Agora
|177
|13.9
|Noah Fant, SEA, TE
|Rotoballer
|178
|13.1
|Brian Robinson Jr., WAS, RB
|BettorFantasy
|179
|13.11
|Parris Campbell, IND, WR
|NBC Sports Edge
|180
|13.12
|Alec Pierce, IND, WR
|TeamRankings
|181
|13.13
|Los Angeles Chargers, LAC, Def/ST
|Trophy Smack
|182
|13.14
|Daniel Jones, NYG, QB
|Leger360
|183
|14.1
|Dallas Cowboys, DAL, Def/ST
|Leger360
|184
|14.2
|Quintez Cephus, DET, WR
|Trophy Smack
|185
|14.3
|Justin Tucker, BAL, K
|TeamRankings
|186
|14.4
|Indianapolis Colts, IND, Def/ST
|NBC Sports Edge
|187
|14.5
|Austin Hooper, TEN, TE
|BettorFantasy
|188
|14.6
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn, TB, RB
|Rotoballer
|189
|14.7
|Evan McPherson, CIN, K
|Agora
|190
|14.8
|Los Angeles Rams, LAR, Def/ST
|Fanjections
|191
|14.9
|New Orleans Saints, NO, Def/ST
|PrizePicks
|192
|14.1
|Denver Broncos, DEN, Def/ST
|Sports Gambling Podcast Network
|193
|14.11
|Curtis Samuel, WAS, WR
|CBS Sports Digital
|194
|14.12
|Tyler Higbee, LAR, TE
|Yahoo Sports
|195
|14.13
|Matt Gay, LAR, K
|Playmaker HQ
|196
|14.14
|Sony Michel, MIA, RB
|Sherpa Fantasy Sports
|197
|15.1
|New England Patriots, NE, Def/ST
|Sherpa Fantasy Sports
|198
|15.2
|Odell Beckham Jr., LAR, WR
|Playmaker HQ
|199
|15.3
|Daniel Carlson, LV, K
|Yahoo Sports
|200
|15.4
|Baltimore Ravens, BAL, Def/ST
|CBS Sports Digital
|201
|15.5
|Sterling Shepard, NYG, WR
|Sports Gambling Podcast Network
|202
|15.6
|Harrison Butker, KC, K
|PrizePicks
|203
|15.7
|Tyler Bass, BUF, K
|Fanjections
|204
|15.8
|Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE, WR
|Agora
|205
|15.9
|Miami Dolphins, MIA, Def/ST
|Rotoballer
|206
|15.1
|Green Bay Packers, GB, Def/ST
|BettorFantasy
|207
|15.11
|Greg Joseph, MIN, K
|NBC Sports Edge
|208
|15.12
|D'Ernest Johnson, CLE, RB
|TeamRankings
|209
|15.13
|Dustin Hopkins, LAC, K
|Trophy Smack
|210
|15.14
|Brevin Jordan, HOU, TE
|Leger360
|211
|16.1
|Ryan Succop, TB, K
|Leger360
|212
|16.2
|Jalen Tolbert, DAL, WR
|Trophy Smack
|213
|16.3
|Cleveland Browns, CLE, Def/ST
|TeamRankings
|214
|16.4
|Pierre Strong Jr., NE, RB
|NBC Sports Edge
|215
|16.5
|Matt Prater, ARI, K
|BettorFantasy
|216
|16.6
|Brandon McManus, DEN, K
|Rotoballer
|217
|16.7
|Myles Gaskin, MIA, RB
|Agora
|218
|16.8
|Kendrick Bourne, NE, WR
|Fanjections
|219
|16.9
|John Metchie III, HOU, WR
|PrizePicks
|220
|16.1
|Younghoe Koo, ATL, K
|Sports Gambling Podcast Network
|221
|16.11
|Jake Elliott, PHI, K
|CBS Sports Digital
|222
|16.12
|Josh Palmer, LAC, WR
|Yahoo Sports
|223
|16.13
|Mecole Hardman, KC, WR
|Playmaker HQ
|224
|16.14
|Rodrigo Blankenship, IND, K
|Sherpa Fantasy Sports