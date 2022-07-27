You can learn a lot from looking back at previous season's draft results in your league, but there are definitely some leagues you'd rather forget. Every summer, I take part in one of the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association's annual leagues, and last year's draft in this league … was not my best. You can read about it and see the results here, but be warned, it's ugly.

I opened with Travis Kelce from the sixth position, and then proceeded to select, in order, Michael Thomas, Patrick Mahomes, Julio Jones, and Curtis Samuel. I went with a zero-RB build and ended up with Mike Williams as my only WR to finish the season as a top-50 guy, which is truly disastrous. One of the worst drafts I've ever done, to be honest.

That's not an indictment of the zero-RB strategy, of course, as much as an indictment of my faith in big names with big injury question marks. And, while I think I had a different approach in this year's draft, there are certainly plenty of question marks with my roster – in part because I went in the opposite direction from last year's draft, doubling up on running backs early on.

Christian McCaffrey was my first pick at No. 4 overall, and there's obviously plenty of risk there. And my second-round pick, Alvin Kamara carries plenty of risk of his own stemming from his offseason arrest due to his part in a fight. Kamara is set to have an initial hearing Aug. 1, and while I think there's a pretty good chance that process doesn't play out fully until after the season, I have to acknowledge the inherent risk involved in that pick.

Still, generally speaking, if you're going to take on risk, it's better to do so at running back, especially with players with sky-high ceilings like McCaffrey and Kamara. If they hit, there's very little reason to doubt they'll be difference makers, and running backs are inherently risky, so it's not like Najee Harris and Aaron Jones or James Conner would have made me feel much more secure.

Of course, doubling up on early-round running backs generally isn't how I approach my drafts, and it left me with fewer sure things than I'd prefer at wide receiver. Mike Evans is about as safe a WR1 as they come, with potentially top-five upside if Chris Godwin's recovery from a torn ACL doesn't go as planned.

However, DK Metcalf carries plenty of risk of his own as my No. 2 WR – I think the Seahawks could have the worst offense in the league this season – and Elijah Moore is a bit of a question mark, though he did flash good things as a rookie. Still, while I like the upside of that trio, this does highlight the risk of going with multiple early running backs, especially when wide receiver feels like it doesn't have as many sure things among the high-end players this season. Robert Woods is someone I expect to rise in ADP as he proves healthy in camp because I do expect him to be Tennessee's No. 1 WR – getting him at 109 overall is a nice little coup for me, I think, though again, not at all a sure thing.

I only ended up snagging two reserve-round running backs in Zamir White and Raheem Mostert – if something happens to Kamara or McCaffrey, you're more likely to find help on the waiver wire than in the later rounds, because we'll have a better idea of team's plans and hierarchies once the season starts. I spent the rest of my bench picks focusing on what I view as high-upside wide receivers who could put together a handful of splash games if I need them – Kadarius Toney, Robby Anderson, D.J. Chark, and Curtis Samuel.

If I'm relying on two of those guys every week, something will have gone disastrously wrong, but I like the potential of any of them as high-variance players – with Toney especially standing out as someone who could emerge as a viable weekly starter if he can stay healthy. The Giants have apparently been frustrated with Toney's work ethic and approach in his first year-plus in the NFL, but he's a recent first-round pick who showed serious upside in flashes as a rookie.

What makes me feel a bit better about the somewhat shaky wide receiver group I've put together is that I do have plenty of upside at QB and TE with Kyler Murray and George Kittle. Murray, obviously, needs to prove he can avoid the injury-induced second-half swoons of the past two seasons, but there's no question he has as much upside as anyone at the QB position at this point – he's shown it in the first half of each of the past two seasons. The key now is figuring out how to do that for a full season, and getting DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension to combine with Murray's college teammate Marquise Brown should help in that regard.

Kittle … well, there's another question mark, less because of Kittle's history of injuries and more because of the 49ers offense as a whole. Trey Lance brings more upside to the table than Jimmy Garoppolo did, but he also likely makes the 49ers passing game even more low volume than it already was, and with Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk around, that could lead to a lot of competition for not a lot of targets for Kittle. Still, Kittle is so efficient that he figures to be a must-start tight end no matter what, with the potential for a Mark Andrews-esque breakout season if he and Lance really click early on.

Still, if you add it all up, it's not exactly the team I feel strongest about this year. Though it also highlights something I've been feeling about drafting this season – there's more uncertainty than usual. That's exacerbated in a 14-team league like this, but even in 12-team leagues, it often feels like you hit the fifth or sixth round and run out of guys you feel like you can trust, especially at wide receiver.

Just take a look at ADP and you can see what I mean – Deebo Samuel is WR7 coming off an offseason where he reportedly demanded a trade and wasn't happy with the way the team used him as a running back late last season. At the same time, Tyreek Hill is WR8 despite dealing with a pretty massive dropoff at QB from Patrick Mahomes to Tua Tagovailoa. Tee Higgins coming off shoulder surgery is WR12, Jaylen Waddle playing alongside Hill is WR13, Dionta Johnson with an uncertain QB situation is WR14 … and things only get worse from there, with Allen Robinson and Courtland Sutton among the names cracking the top 24 coming off pretty miserable 2021 campaigns.

This feels like an especially weak season for wide receivers if you don't take one or two with your first few picks, and while I don't necessarily regret starting my team with McCaffrey and Kamara here – those two could average 55 points per game between the two of them – any RB-heavy approach is going to leave you making some reaches at wide receiver. That's where we're at in 2022.

Here's what my full roster looks like in this league where you start one QB, two RB, three WR, one TE, a FLEX, a K, and a DST:

OVERALL PICK Player 4 1.4 Christian McCaffrey, CAR, RB 25 2.11 Alvin Kamara, NO, RB 32 3.4 Mike Evans, TB, WR 53 4.11 George Kittle, SF, TE 60 5.4 D.K. Metcalf, SEA, WR 81 6.11 Elijah Moore, NYJ, WR 88 7.4 Kyler Murray, ARI, QB 109 8.11 Robert Woods, TEN, WR 116 9.4 Kadarius Toney, NYG, WR 137 10.11 Raheem Mostert, MIA, RB 144 11.4 Robby Anderson, CAR, WR 165 12.11 D.J. Chark, DET, WR 172 13.4 Zamir White, LV, RB 193 14.11 Curtis Samuel, WAS, WR 200 15.4 Baltimore Ravens, BAL, Def/ST 221 16.11 Jake Elliott, PHI, K

And here are the full results, along with who took part in the draft:

Sherpa Fantasy Sports - Scott Swanay Playmaker HQ - David Woodley Yahoo Sports - Michael Graben / Mike Lazarus CBS Sports - Chris Towers Sports Gambling Podcast Network - Terrell Furman PrizePicks - Hillebrand - O'Connor Fanjections - Mark Taylor / Ryan Hallam Agora - Joe Kwong Rotoballer - Raph Rabe - Josh Hayes BettorFantasy - Will Tighe NBC Sports Edge - Denny Carter TeamRankings - Jason Lisk / Seth Trachtman Trophy Smack - Matt Walsh / Jay Dryburgh Leger360 - Jaworski / Bondar / Allsopp