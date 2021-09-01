I've gotta admit it: I didn't see the release of Cam Newton coming. I was under the impression Newton was going to remain the Patriots starter, but it wasn't a surprise to see rookie Mac Jones named the starter. But the Patriots outright releasing Newton -- and Brian Hoyer? I guess I just didn't have the imagination for that one.

And it takes imagination to come up with a good list of sleepers for Fantasy Football, because we're talking about things that aren't necessarily all that likely to happen, like late-round picks turning into starters or solid starters turning into superstars. These things happen every year, of course, but being the person who sees it coming takes the ability to see something few others can.

As we head into the final week of Draft Prep season -- games start a week from tomorrow, folks -- it's time to finalize our sleeper picks. Adam Aizer, Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings talked about their final sleeper picks on Monday's episode of the Fantasy Football Today podcast, and you can find the rest of Jamey's picks here, while Heath's full list is here. And my final sleepers list will be right here in this newsletter!

But first, I have to remind you one last time about the Fantasy Football Today Draft-A-Thon, coming up tonight at 6 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ and the FFT YouTube page. We're going to be live for six hours, answering hundreds of your questions live on the air and hanging out with some of our best friends from around the Fantasy industry. We're looking to help you all get ready for your drafts, and we're also raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital all night long. We've got a bunch of special items and unique experiences up for auction right now, and here's a sampling of what you can get involved with:

And we'll have much more throughout the night. We want to help you win your league, and we want you to help us raise money for a great cause. We'll see you at 6!

And now, here are my favorite sleepers for the 2021 season!

15 Sleeper picks

How do you define sleepers? How do I define sleepers? Who cares! There's an "I know it when I see it" quality to the thing, and whether you simply mean players past a certain point in the draft, players who are being overlooked, or players who almost nobody knows about, the point is, we all know what the term means, even if we don't all agree on the same definition.

My favorite sleepers

Rondale Moore , WR, Cardinals -- I'm interested to see what Moore's usage looks like early in the season, because it's entirely possible he's the No. 4 WR in Week 1. Which wouldn't be ideal, even on a team that will probably run more four-WR sets than any other in the NFL. But here's the thing: Playing time is the only concern I have with Moore, because I think his skill set is a perfect fit for what Kliff Kingsbury wants to do. We saw that in the preseason, as Kingsbury schemed up nine touches for Moore in pretty limited snaps over the two preseason games, using him as a receiver as well as a rusher. I've referred to Moore as the skeleton key that could open everything else up for this offense thanks to his brilliance with the ball in his hands, and I think he'll be a starting-caliber Fantasy WR by October.

Five more sleepers I like

I'm happy if I end up with any of these guys in the late rounds or on early waivers.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling , WR, Packers -- It's been hard to ignore the steady drumbeat surrounding Valdes-Scantling this preseason. He appears to have established himself as the clear No. 2 option in Green Bay's passing game, and we've already seen he can be a dangerous big-play receiver. If he can be more consistent -- and just, you know, catch the ball -- Valdes-Scantling could emerge as a viable boom-or-bust flex play.

Five really deep sleepers

