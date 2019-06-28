Fantasy football draft prep 2019: Best quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end tiers

NFL training camps are quickly approaching. That means it's time to take in the latest NFL news and begin your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep. In Buffalo, LeSean McCoy, Frank Gore, and Devin Singletary have reportedly all taken first-team reps, potentially leading to plenty of questions over which running back, if any, you can trust. The same holds true in Tampa Bay, where Ronald Jones and Peyton Barber could compete for the starting job in training camp. The Bucs didn't add another running back this offseason, signaling plenty of work for whichever player claims the starting role. Before locking in your 2019 Fantasy football tiers and rankings, you should see the Fantasy football cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine. Their advanced Fantasy football tiers 2019 will show you exactly where to draft every player.

We can tell you it says four wide receivers are in its elite Fantasy football tier. Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones and Odell Beckham have separated themselves from the pack in terms of 2019 Fantasy football projections. And while there are roughly a dozen upper-echelon wide receivers available this season, these are the four most worthy of consideration to be drafted ahead of running backs in the back half of the first round.

Adams, Hopkins and Jones are all coming off monstrous seasons in which they had at least 110 catches for over 1,300 yards and at least eight touchdowns. Meanwhile, Beckham is coming off a solid year with 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in just 12 games. OBJ now goes from a stale Giants offense to a young and talented offense in Cleveland. With Baker Mayfield now supplying the ball, Beckham jumps back into the top of the 2019 Fantasy football wide receiver rankings, ahead of players like Antonio Brown, Mike Evans and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Another shocker: Browns quarterback Mayfield, who finished seventh among QBs in Fantasy points per game in 2018, jumps into the second tier of signal callers, a group that ranks only behind reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes. Mayfield put up solid numbers with 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns while completing 63.8 percent of his passes last year, but becomes an instant 4,500-yard, 30-plus touchdown threat with Cleveland's offseason additions.

Mayfield now has Beckham joining solid young wide receivers like Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway and should eventually add Kareem Hunt (who will serve an eight-game suspension) to a backfield that already includes Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson. That supporting cast puts Mayfield firmly into the mix as a starting QB option in the non-Mahomes tier ahead of proven players like Cam Newton, Jared Goff and Russell Wilson.

