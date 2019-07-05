Fantasy football draft prep 2019: Optimal quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end tiers

It's already been a wild offseason in the NFL, with superstars like Odell Beckham Jr., Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell changing teams. Will Beckham click with new quarterback Baker Mayfield in Cleveland? Will Brown continue to be an elite player in 2019 Fantasy football rankings while on the Raiders? And can Bell continue to dominate carries in New York? Meanwhile, rookies like Kyler Murray and Josh Jacobs appear set for major roles in their first season. Quarterbacks Nick Foles, Joe Flacco and Ryan Fitzpatrick will all take the reins with new teams as well. With so much changing in the NFL, knowing where to slot each player during your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep is key. So before locking in your 2019 Fantasy football tiers and rankings, you should see the Fantasy football cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine. Their advanced Fantasy football tiers 2019 will show you exactly where to draft every player.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. These cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football in 2018 when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football tiers.

We can tell you it says O.J. Howard leaps into the upper echelon of its 2019 Fantasy football tight end tiers. Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Zach Ertz, Eric Ebron and Jared Cook were leaps and bounds ahead of the competition at tight end last season, but Howard makes the jump after showing sky-high value in his second season.

Howard finished with 34 catches for 565 yards and five touchdowns in 2018 despite missing time, which put him on pace for 54 catches for 904 yards and eight touchdowns in a 16-game season. Howard actually ranked fifth among all tight ends in standard Fantasy points per game last season and should be among the first wave of tight ends selected, which is extremely important at a position that lacks depth. Kelce is the clear-cut No. 1 option, but the model says that Howard, Kittle, Ertz, Ebron and Cook should all be drafted in close proximity.

Another shocker: Browns quarterback Mayfield, who finished seventh among QBs in Fantasy points per game in 2018, jumps into the second tier of signal callers, a group that ranks only behind reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes. Mayfield put up solid numbers with 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns while completing 63.8 percent of his passes last year, but becomes an instant 4,500-yard, 30-plus touchdown threat with Cleveland's offseason additions.

Mayfield now has Beckham joining solid young wide receivers like Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway and should eventually add Kareem Hunt (who will serve an eight-game suspension) to a backfield that already includes Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson. That supporting cast puts Mayfield firmly into the mix as a starting QB option in the non-Mahomes tier ahead of proven players like Cam Newton, Jared Goff and Russell Wilson.

