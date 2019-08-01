Fantasy football draft prep 2019: Quarterback, running back, wide receiver tiers and ADP

The NFL's regular season is just around the corner on Sept. 5, and 2019 Fantasy football draft prep will enter its final stages in the coming weeks. Owners who learned a hard lesson when Le'Veon Bell held out for the entire 2018 season are anxiously awaiting news on fellow running backs Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott. Both are on top of 2019 Fantasy football tiers for now and in the process of negotiating new contracts. However, they're holding out of training camp, which means they could begin to slide down 2019 Fantasy football mock drafts. In addition, backs like Austin Ekeler and the newly-signed Alfred Morris could begin to see their Fantasy football ADP 2019 rise. Regardless of what position you're looking at, you'll want to see the rankings and tiers from the 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets at SportsLine. They can help ensure you get maximum value out of every pick.

These cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill wouldn't be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football in 2018 when there were big differences in ranking.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football tiers.

We can tell you it says that you can find an RB2 with upside as late as round five, with several options available at pick 50 or later according to the latest 12-team Fantasy football ADP data. The model ranks Seattle's Chris Carson, Atlanta's Devonta Freeman, Houston's Lamar Miller and Chicago's David Montgomery among its top 24 running backs. They're all available between picks 50 and 60, on average, ahead of players being drafted at least a round earlier.

Carson, Freeman and Miller have all proven their productivity with 1,000-yard seasons, while Montgomery is favored to step into the Jordan Howard role in Chicago, which has typically provided 200 touches or more. Having them available as late as round five in a year where there is plenty of quarterback depth opens up the possibility that you could grab one of these runners as your RB3, giving you quality depth at the most important position in Fantasy football.

Another shocker: Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who finished seventh among QBs in Fantasy points per game in 2018, jumps into the second tier of signal callers, a group that ranks only behind reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes. Mayfield put up solid numbers with 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns while completing 63.8 percent of his passes last year, but becomes an instant 4,500-yard, 30-plus touchdown threat with Cleveland's offseason additions.

Mayfield now has Odell Beckham Jr. joining solid young wide receivers like Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway and should eventually add Kareem Hunt (who will serve an eight-game suspension) to a backfield that already includes Nick Chubb. That supporting cast puts Mayfield firmly into the mix as a starting QB option in the non-Mahomes tier ahead of proven players like Cam Newton, Jared Goff and Russell Wilson.

The model has made the call on which tier every player belongs in and has a shocking take on when to take Rams running back Todd Gurley.

So what are the Fantasy football tiers for every position in 2019? And how long should you wait to pick Gurley? Visit SportsLine right now to see a complete Fantasy football tier breakdown for 2019, all from a proven computer model that has crushed human experts.