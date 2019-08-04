Fantasy football draft prep 2019: Quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end tiers and ADP

NFL training camps are underway. Many casual fans are focused on players who aren't with their teams to start the preseason like Chargers running back Melvin Gordon and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Both are holding out for new deals and could see their stock plummet during 2019 Fantasy football draft prep. However, forward-thinking Fantasy football owners know that holdouts could create opportunities for new Fantasy studs to emerge. If any holdout lasts into the regular season, knowing which backups to target and how 2019 Fantasy football tiers will be affected could be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed. With drafts right around the corner, which one of the Fantasy football tiers 2019 will Chargers backup Austin Ekeler end up in? And is Alfred Morris a must-roster in Dallas? Those are the questions the rankings and 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets from SportsLine are designed to answer, so be sure to check them out before you go on the clock.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. These cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill wouldn't be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football in 2018 when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football tiers.

We can tell you it says that several longtime stalwarts atop the 2019 Fantasy football QB rankings have dropped off. Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Philip Rivers have provided Fantasy football owners with plenty of production deep into their careers, but with the position starting to bunch up, they've dropped off slightly into the QB1/2 range.

SportsLine ranks Brees, Brady and Rivers 11th, 14th and 15th, respectively, and the trio are coming off the board from rounds seven to 10 on average according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP data. However, there's not a lot of separation among the next 15 best quarterbacks after Patrick Mahomes, according to SportsLine's model, and any of them could be a valuable pickup given their track records if you can get them late enough in the draft.

Another shocker: Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who finished seventh among QBs in Fantasy points per game in 2018, jumps into the second tier of signal callers, a group that ranks only behind reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes. Mayfield put up solid numbers with 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns while completing 63.8 percent of his passes last year, but becomes an instant 4,500-yard, 30-plus touchdown threat with Cleveland's offseason additions.

Mayfield now has Odell Beckham Jr. joining solid young wide receivers like Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway and should eventually add Kareem Hunt (who will serve an eight-game suspension) to a backfield that already includes Nick Chubb. That supporting cast puts Mayfield firmly into the mix as a starting QB option in the non-Mahomes tier ahead of proven players like Cam Newton, Jared Goff and Russell Wilson.

The model has made the call on which tier every player belongs in and has a shocking take on when to take Rams running back Todd Gurley. You can only see each player's position at SportsLine.

So what are the Fantasy football tiers for every position in 2019? And how long should you wait to pick Gurley? Visit SportsLine right now to see a complete Fantasy football tier breakdown for 2019, all from a proven computer model that has crushed human experts.