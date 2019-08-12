Fantasy football draft prep 2019: Quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end tiers and current ADP

Creating a reliable set of 2019 Fantasy football tiers will be crucial to your success during the upcoming season. With less than a month until the regular season begins, 2019 Fantasy football draft prep is well underway. Holdouts Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon were originally thought to be in the upper echelon of 2019 Fantasy football RB rankings, but both have become serious threats to sit out regular season games as they negotiate new contracts. So far, only Gordon has seen his 2019 Fantasy football ADP slide. That could be because Gordon has less leverage than Elliott, who is the centerpiece of the entire Dallas offense. However, Elliott has made it clear that he'll sit out games if he has to, and owners will have to sort out which one of the Fantasy football tiers 2019 he belongs in. Luckily, the 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from SportsLine will help you group players effectively to make sure you extract maximum value with each pick in your upcoming drafts.

Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, Fantasy football rankings are updated. When news broke that Tyreek Hill wouldn't be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football in 2018 when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football tiers.

We can tell you it says that there are quality WR2 options available into the fifth and sixth rounds in standard 12-team Fantasy football leagues on CBS Sports. Cooper Kupp, Kenny Golladay, Calvin Ridley, Chris Godwin, Tyler Lockett, Tyler Boyd and Robby Anderson are all top-24 wide receivers, and all seven are available in Round 5 or later.

Kupp was on pace for 80 catches, 1,132 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2018 before an ACL injury cost him the second half of the year. He's back this season, and his productivity should put him on a similar plane as fellow receivers like Julian Edelman and Stefon Diggs. Meanwhile, Golladay is coming off a 1,000-yard season and will benefit from the fact that Matthew Stafford is healthy now after playing with back fractures in 2018.

Boyd also has 1,000 yards and his role could expand with A.J. Green expected to miss the first two to four games of the regular season after ankle surgery was required to fix torn ligaments suffered on the first day of training camp. Meanwhile, Anderson is going in the seventh round on average according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP.

Another shocker: Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who finished seventh among QBs in Fantasy points per game in 2018, jumps into the second tier of signal callers, a group that ranks only behind reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes. Mayfield put up solid numbers with 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns while completing 63.8 percent of his passes last year, but becomes an instant 4,500-yard, 30-plus touchdown threat with Cleveland's offseason additions.

Mayfield now has Odell Beckham Jr. joining solid young wide receivers like Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway and should eventually add Kareem Hunt (who will serve an eight-game suspension) to a backfield that already includes Nick Chubb. That supporting cast puts Mayfield firmly into the mix as a starting QB option in the non-Mahomes tier ahead of proven players like Cam Newton, Jared Goff and Russell Wilson.

