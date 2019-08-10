Fantasy football draft prep 2019: Quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end tiers and latest ADP

NFL news continues to pour in as training camps unfold and preseason games are completed. In Pittsburgh, wide receiver James Washington impressed in the team's first preseason game, hauling in five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. Washington will play a vital role as the team moves on from Antonio Brown, who's now with the Raiders. Which one of the 2019 Fantasy football tiers does Washington belong in given his head-turning performance? And speaking of Brown, the seven-time Pro Bowler is reportedly threatening to walk away from the game if he can't wear his preferred, non-compliant helmet. Should you bump him down your rankings during your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep? Those are the questions the 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets from SportsLine are designed to answer, so be sure to consult them before you go on the clock.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. These cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill wouldn't be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football in 2018 when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football tiers.

We can tell you that it says the run on RB3s begins in the eighth round on average. Tevin Coleman of the 49ers is the model's No. 25 running back and goes in the sixth round, but six running backs ranked 29 to 36 are being drafted in the eighth round of standard CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

Peyton Barber, Jordan Howard, Rashaad Penny, Latavius Murray, Austin Ekeler and Derrius Guice have all been going in the eighth round, giving Fantasy football owners a wealth of options in one of the most important Fantasy football tiers 2019. Murray, Ekeler and Penny are all high-floor handcuffs with flex value, while Howard, Barber and Guice are all in the mix to win the lion's share of the carries in their respective backfields. Look to add depth at running back in Round 8 or earlier as your draft marches on.

Another shocker: Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who finished seventh among QBs in Fantasy points per game in 2018, jumps into the second tier of signal callers, a group that ranks only behind reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes. Mayfield put up solid numbers with 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns while completing 63.8 percent of his passes last year, but becomes an instant 4,500-yard, 30-plus touchdown threat with Cleveland's offseason additions.

Mayfield now has Odell Beckham Jr. joining solid young wide receivers like Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway and should eventually add Kareem Hunt (who will serve an eight-game suspension) to a backfield that already includes Nick Chubb. That supporting cast puts Mayfield firmly into the mix as a starting QB option in the non-Mahomes tier ahead of proven players like Cam Newton, Jared Goff and Russell Wilson.

The model has made the call on which tier every player belongs in and has a shocking take on when to take Rams running back Todd Gurley. You can only see each player's position at SportsLine.

So what are the Fantasy football tiers for every position in 2019? And how long should you wait to pick Gurley? Visit SportsLine right now to see a complete Fantasy football tier breakdown for 2019, all from a proven computer model that has crushed human experts.