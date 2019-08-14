Fantasy football draft prep 2019: Quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end tiers and live ADP

As the NFL preseason unfolds, 2019 Fantasy football draft prep is constantly evolving. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has become a major risk despite a top-five season a year ago because he is holding out for a new contract and requested a trade. Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is also dropping from the top 2019 Fantasy football tiers after suffering an ankle injury that required surgery on the first day of training camp. He's expected to miss up to two months and Fantasy football owners are struggling to decide which of the 2019 Fantasy football tiers he belongs in. When healthy, the seven-time Pro Bowler has proven he can be a WR1, but his health has become a major question mark. With so much uncertainty, you'll want to look at the 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine. They can help you form Fantasy football tiers 2019 and make sure you're not making critical draft mistakes.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. These cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill wouldn't be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football in 2018 when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football tiers.

We tell you the SportsLine Projection Model says that missing out on one of the top seven tight ends would be a costly mistake. Even though tight ends might not be as critical as upper-echelon running backs and wide receivers, the gap between the seven clear TE1s and the rest of the pack is considerable.

The Chargers' Hunter Henry, eighth in SportsLine's rankings, is going in the sixth round, according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP. However, the SportsLine Projection Model predicts his production will be closer to players like Mark Andrews, who's being drafted in the 11th round.

Eric Ebron and Jared Cook are intriguing options in the sixth round. Ebron is projected to outperform the 49ers' George Kittle, while Cook's production is predicted to be similar to Kittle's. The bottom line: If you reach the fifth or sixth round and haven't gotten a tight end, be prepared to jump.

Another shocker: Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who finished seventh among QBs in Fantasy points per game in 2018, jumps into the second tier of signal callers, a group that ranks only behind reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes. Mayfield put up solid numbers with 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns while completing 63.8 percent of his passes last year, but becomes an instant 4,500-yard, 30-plus touchdown threat with Cleveland's offseason additions.

Mayfield now has Odell Beckham Jr. joining solid young wide receivers like Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway and should eventually add Kareem Hunt (who will serve an eight-game suspension) to a backfield that already includes Nick Chubb. That supporting cast puts Mayfield firmly into the mix as a starting QB option in the non-Mahomes tier ahead of proven players like Cam Newton, Jared Goff and Russell Wilson.

The model has made the call on which tier every player belongs in and has a shocking take on when to take Rams running back Todd Gurley. You can only see each player's position at SportsLine.

So what are the Fantasy football tiers for every position in 2019? And how long should you wait to pick Gurley? Visit SportsLine right now to see a complete Fantasy football tier breakdown for 2019, all from a proven computer model that has crushed human experts.