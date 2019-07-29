Fantasy football draft prep 2019: Quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end tiers and optimal targets

Injuries are already piling up throughout the NFL, affecting every owner's 2019 Fantasy football draft prep. In Cincinnati, wide receiver AJ Green may miss up to two months with torn ligaments in his left ankle. Potentially staring at multiple missed regular season games, Green could tumble down 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets as a result. Also dealing with a leg injury is Titans running back Derrick Henry, who went down last Friday at practice. The Titans have been tight-lipped about Henry's ailment, but the optimal 2019 Fantasy football strategy may now be to approach Tennessee's bellcow back with caution. And in New York, Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder was injured on Monday, but was able to walk off under his own power. Despite the injury, playing for what could be a run-oriented Jets team could affected Crowder's placement in 2019 Fantasy football tiers everywhere. Before you complete your Fantasy football draft prep 2019, see the rankings and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. These cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill wouldn't be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football in 2018 when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football tiers.

We can tell you it says that two rookie running backs belong in the RB2 conversation. The Oakland Raiders spent a first-round pick on Alabama running back Josh Jacobs at the 2019 NFL Draft, and the depth chart is set up for him to take on the bulk of the workload. Jacobs is the 20th running back off the board on average so far this season, but the SportsLine Projection Model has him at 18th in its Fantasy football rankings.

Meanwhile, Bears rookie David Montgomery is expected to become the early-down runner in Chicago after Jordan Howard was traded to the Eagles this offseason. Howard had 270 touches last season, and even with Tarik Cohen and Mike Davis, it's easy to see the third-round pick getting 200 touches or more. His shiftiness between the tackles makes him a prime candidate for goal line carries, which is why he's SportsLine's No. 24 running back.

Another shocker: Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who finished seventh among QBs in Fantasy points per game in 2018, jumps into the second tier of signal callers, a group that ranks only behind reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes. Mayfield put up solid numbers with 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns while completing 63.8 percent of his passes last year, but becomes an instant 4,500-yard, 30-plus touchdown threat with Cleveland's offseason additions.

Mayfield now has Odell Beckham Jr. joining solid young wide receivers like Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway and should eventually add Kareem Hunt (who will serve an eight-game suspension) to a backfield that already includes Nick Chubb. That supporting cast puts Mayfield firmly into the mix as a starting QB option in the non-Mahomes tier ahead of proven players like Cam Newton, Jared Goff and Russell Wilson.

The model has made the call on which tier every player belongs in and has a shocking take on when to take Rams running back Todd Gurley. You can only see each player's position at SportsLine.

So what are the Fantasy football tiers for every position in 2019? And how long should you wait to pick Gurley? Visit SportsLine right now to see a complete Fantasy football tier breakdown for 2019, all from a proven computer model that has crushed human experts.