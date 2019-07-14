Fantasy football draft prep 2019: Quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end tiers and top targets

Being able to predict when a run on a position will begin in your Fantasy football draft is a huge advantage. When will your league-mates jump on quarterbacks? How many running backs will go in the first round? Owners everywhere are starting to put together their 2019 Fantasy football tiers in order to make sure they're getting maximum value out of each pick. Whether it's a position with plenty of depth like running back or a shallower pool like at tight end, grouping players into tiers during your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep keeps you from making moves too early when their are better options available. For example, last year the difference between the second-best Fantasy quarterback, Matt Ryan, and the eighth-best, Drew Brees, was only about two points per game in standard Fantasy football leagues. So, you can probably wait on finding your QB1 in favor of loading up at running back and wide receiver. That's why you'll want to see the rankings and 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. These cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football in 2018 when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football tiers.

We can tell you it says that according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP, the top 13 running backs off the board are all going in the first two rounds. However, SportsLine ranks running backs like Aaron Jones and Derrick Henry ahead of multiple players from that group, and both of them are going in the third round on average.

Jones was incredibly efficient as a runner, averaging 5.5 yards per carry for the Packers. And after earning the starting role in Week 6, he proved himself to be incredibly effective inside the 10, scoring six of his nine total touchdowns from that distance. Meanwhile, Henry went off in his last four games of the season, rushing for 585 yards and scoring seven times to vault back into Fantasy relevance after a pedestrian first 12 weeks. With both teams now committed to those two backs, they have a strong potential to provide first- or second-round value in Round 3.

Another shocker: Browns quarterback Mayfield, who finished seventh among QBs in Fantasy points per game in 2018, jumps into the second tier of signal callers, a group that ranks only behind reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes. Mayfield put up solid numbers with 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns while completing 63.8 percent of his passes last year, but becomes an instant 4,500-yard, 30-plus touchdown threat with Cleveland's offseason additions.

Mayfield now has Beckham joining solid young wide receivers like Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway and should eventually add Kareem Hunt (who will serve an eight-game suspension) to a backfield that already includes Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson. That supporting cast puts Mayfield firmly into the mix as a starting QB option in the non-Mahomes tier ahead of proven players like Cam Newton, Jared Goff and Russell Wilson.

The model has made the call on which tier every player belongs in and has a shocking take on when to take Rams running back Todd Gurley. You can only see each player's position at SportsLine.

So what are the Fantasy football tiers for every position in 2019? And how long should you wait to pick Todd Gurley? Visit SportsLine right now to see a complete Fantasy football tier breakdown for 2019, all from a proven computer model that has crushed human experts.