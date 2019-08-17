Fantasy football draft prep 2019: Quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end tiers and up-to-date ADP

Antonio Brown has been one of the most valuable Fantasy football players in the league for nearly a decade. Now, owners everywhere are in the thick of 2019 Fantasy football draft prep, trying to get a read on how a move from the Steelers to the Raiders this offseason will impact his productivity. He's moving from two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger to Derek Carr, who had just 19 passing touchdowns last season. To make matters worse, Brown has been sidelined with injuries to his feet after not wearing proper footwear in a cryogenic chamber. He's also been fighting the NFL about rules that no longer allow him to wear his preferred Schutt Air Advantage helmet. So which of the 2019 Fantasy football wide receiver tiers does Brown belong in? That's a question the 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings from SportsLine are designed to answer. Their simulations are updated in real-time based on the latest news and can help you group players into 2019 Fantasy football tiers so you're not over-drafting or missing out on potential value.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. These cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill wouldn't be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football in 2018 when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football tiers.

We can tell you that the model says you can find RB1 value as late as the third round. The model rates the Colts' Marlon Mack and the Lions' Kerryon Johnson just behind David Johnson in the third tier of Fantasy football running backs, and both players are being taken in the third round on average. Mack and Kerryon Johnson's most significant threats at their position are Nyheim Hines and C.J. Anderson, respectively. And while they are effective backups and change of pace players, Mack and Johnson should see a significant share of the workload and have proven to be extremely productive on a per touch basis.

Mack has 1,594 yards from scrimmage and 14 scores over 326 touches the last two years. If he can stay healthy enough to approach the 300-touch mark in 2019, similar productivity would make him a top-five back. Meanwhile, Johnson ranked sixth in the NFL in true yards per carry (5.0) and was 13th in percentage of carries for 15 or more yards (6.8). That's why SportsLine ranks both in its top 11 running backs despite a 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 33.49 for Mack and 27.05 for Johnson.

Another shocker: Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who finished seventh among QBs in Fantasy points per game in 2018, jumps into the second tier of signal callers, a group that ranks only behind reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes. Mayfield put up solid numbers with 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns while completing 63.8 percent of his passes last year, but becomes an instant 4,500-yard, 30-plus touchdown threat with Cleveland's offseason additions.

Mayfield now has Odell Beckham Jr. joining solid young wide receivers like Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway and should eventually add Kareem Hunt (who will serve an eight-game suspension) to a backfield that already includes Nick Chubb. That supporting cast puts Mayfield firmly into the mix as a starting QB option in the non-Mahomes tier ahead of proven players like Cam Newton, Jared Goff and Russell Wilson.

The model has made the call on which tier every player belongs in and has a shocking take on when to take Rams running back Todd Gurley. You can only see each player's position at SportsLine.

So what are the Fantasy football tiers for every position in 2019? And how long should you wait to pick Gurley? Visit SportsLine right now to see a complete Fantasy football tier breakdown for 2019, all from a proven computer model that has crushed human experts.