Fantasy football draft prep 2019: Quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end tiers

The Fantasy football season is just around the corner and one of the most important elements to a successful draft is grouping players into tiers. As you're looking at the 2019 Fantasy football rankings, if players are separated by one spot but being drafted two rounds apart, they likely belong in different 2019 Fantasy football tiers. Does Tom Brady, who threw just 29 touchdowns last season, still deserve to be in the top tier of quarterbacks? Where should Todd Gurley, who struggled with injuries last season, stand in Fantasy football tiers 2019? And what about Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, who changed teams this offseason, breaking up the "Killer B's"? Before you embark on your drafts, be sure to see the 2019 Fantasy football tiers from the proven model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. These cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football in 2018 when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football tiers.

We can tell you it says new Jets running back Le'Veon Bell is outside the elite tier after sitting out a year. The model predicts a noticeable gap between Bell and its five top-rated running backs: Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara, Melvin Gordon and Christian McCaffrey.

In his last three healthy seasons, Bell put up over 6,000 yards from scrimmage and scored 31 total touchdowns, which would unquestionably put him in consideration as the top overall pick and into the elite tier of Fantasy running backs. However, the 27-year-old will now be the focal point of every opponent's defensive game plan without stars like Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown surrounding him. And there's plenty of uncertainty surrounding how sharp he'll be after he last saw meaningful action two years ago.

Another shocker: Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who finished seventh among QBs in Fantasy points per game in 2018, jumps into the second tier of signal callers, a group that ranks only behind reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes. Mayfield put up solid numbers with 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns while completing 63.8 percent of his passes last year, but becomes an instant 4,500-yard, 30-plus touchdown threat with Cleveland's offseason additions.

Mayfield now has Odell Beckham Jr. joining solid young wide receivers like Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway and should eventually add Kareem Hunt (who will serve an eight-game suspension) to a backfield that already includes Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson. That supporting cast puts Mayfield firmly into the mix as a starting QB option in the non-Mahomes tier ahead of proven players like Cam Newton, Jared Goff and Russell Wilson.

The model has made the call on which tier every player belongs in and has a shocking take on when to take Rams running back Todd Gurley. You can only see each player's position at SportsLine.

So what are the Fantasy football tiers for every position in 2019? And how long should you wait to pick Todd Gurley? Visit SportsLine right now to see a complete Fantasy football tier breakdown for 2019, all from a proven computer model that has crushed human experts.