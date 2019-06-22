Fantasy football draft prep 2019: Top quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end tiers

One key Fantasy football draft strategy is placing players into tiers. Does Odell Beckham Jr., who's now on the Browns, still belong in the top tier of wide receivers? Who should appear in the upper echelon of tight ends now that Rob Gronkowski has retired? Where does Adrian Peterson stand with Darrius Guice back in the fold? Should AP be near the top of your Fantasy football tiers 2019 or moved down with Guice's return? Jordan Howard is now on the Eagles, which could open the door for Tarik Cohen in Chicago. However, he'll have to contend with Mike Davis and David Montgomery in the Windy City, potentially capping his ceiling. And what should you make of the wide receiver situation in Seattle now that Doug Baldwin has retired? Before your draft begins, be sure to see the Fantasy football tiers 2019 from SportsLine.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. These cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football in 2018 when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football tiers.

We can tell you it says that five players are in the elite category of its 2019 Fantasy football running back tiers. Melvin Gordon, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, Saquon Barkley and Ezekiel Elliott are all under the age of 26 and have lively, fresh legs that put them into the upper echelon.

Barkley and Elliott topped 2,000 yards from scrimmage last season, while McCaffrey nearly did it with 1,965. Gordon and Kamara likely would have been near the top of that list as well if not for Gordon missing four games with a knee injury and Kamara sharing time with Mark Ingram. Gordon is healthy this season and new Saints running back Latavius Murray is a lesser threat to steal touches from Kamara than Ingram, so their already-stellar numbers should respond accordingly.

Because of all that, the model makes it clear that the optimal 2019 Fantasy football strategy involves taking all five backs early, ahead of other star running backs like Le'Veon Bell and Todd Gurley.

Another shocker: Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who finished seventh among QBs in Fantasy points per game in 2018, jumps into the second tier of signal callers, a group that ranks only behind reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes. Mayfield put up solid numbers with 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns while completing 63.8 percent of his passes last year, but becomes an instant 4,500-yard, 30-plus touchdown threat with Cleveland's offseason additions.

Mayfield now has Odell Beckham Jr. joining solid young wide receivers like Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway and should eventually add Kareem Hunt (who will serve an eight-game suspension) to a backfield that already includes Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson. That supporting cast puts Mayfield firmly into the mix as a starting QB option in the non-Mahomes tier ahead of proven players like Cam Newton, Jared Goff and Russell Wilson.

