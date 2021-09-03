It's always flattering when you draft a Fantasy team that people think is fake. That happened with this roster from No. 1 overall as part of our 12-team, PPR pick-by-pick series.

It was easy to select Christian McCaffrey at No. 1 overall. It was easy to select Justin Jefferson in Round 2 and DK Metcalf in Round 3. It was easy to select Josh Allen in Round 4. And this went on and on for most of this draft.

I wish I could say it was a lot of skill in putting this roster together. But I just let players that I like fall to me, and it worked out great. Sometimes you just get lucky like that.

Sure, I had a few tough decisions to make, which I'll get into below. But first, let's explain why you're here.

What we've done with this 12-part series on CBS Sports is a four-man, PPR mock draft between me, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and Dave Richard. We each built three of the 12 teams in this 15-round draft to show you a different strategy from each spot.

This is an outline that you can follow if you pick from any of these draft spots in your league. The key is to study the strategy and not necessarily the players to see if this works for you.

Each team is different, and we offer an explanation on how each roster was built. None of these teams are perfect, but the strategy behind them is something you might use on Draft Day.

As a reference point, all touchdowns in this league are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE).

Here's my team from No. 1 overall:

1.1: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers

2.12: Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

3.1: DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks

4.12: Josh Allen, QB, Bills

5.1: Gus Edwards, RB, Ravens

6.12: Raheem Mostert, RB, 49ers

7.1: Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos

8.12: Mecole Hardman, WR, Chiefs

9.1: Logan Thomas, TE, WFT

10.12: Marquise Brown, WR, Ravens

11.1: Zack Moss, RB, Bills

12.12: DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins

13.1: Cole Beasley, WR, Bills

14.12: Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers

15.1: Rob Gronkowski, TE, Buccaneers

If I have a pick early in Round 1 then my favorite strategy is to draft a running back, which I did here with McCaffrey. Then, I look for receiving options with at least two of my next three picks, and I was thrilled to get Jefferson and Metcalf.

I didn't intend to draft Allen in Round 4, but the value was too good to pass up. And now I had an elite running back and quarterback to go with two high-end receivers, which is great.

Edwards and Mostert aren't ideal PPR running backs, but they fit with this roster as a No. 2 running back and flex. So far, I loved this roster construction.

I like Sutton a lot as my No. 3 receiver, and Hardman presents a high-upside player I can use as either a receiver or a flex. He could be a difference maker as the No. 2 receiver for the Chiefs.

Thomas is an excellent tight end, especially in Round 9, and Gronkowski is a good backup. And Brown, Parker and Beasley are solid reserve receivers. I also like Moss as a No. 4 running back, and Hubbard is the likely handcuff for McCaffrey.

This is one of the best Fantasy teams that I've drafted this year, and I wish we were playing out this league. Hopefully, you guys picking at No. 1 overall can also put together a stacked roster like this. I'm confident that you will.

Favorite Pick Projections powered by Sportsline Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 30 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 100th TE RNK 7th PROJ PTS 177.3 SOS 27 ADP 76 2020 Stats REC 72 TAR 110 REYDS 670 TD 6 FPTS/G 11 It might be a surprise that Thomas is my favorite player here given all the talent on this team. But his price and potential put him in this category. There are six standout tight ends going into this year (Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, George Kittle, Mark Andrews, T.J. Hockenson and Kyle Pitts), but Thomas should be considered No. 7. He's behind the other group in terms of upside, but I was happy to get him four rounds later than Hockenson and Pitts. Thomas is among the best value picks in this league.

Pick I Might Regret Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 47th QB RNK 2nd PROJ PTS 470.6 SOS 22 ADP 16 2020 Stats PAYDS 4544 RUYDS 421 TD 46 INT 10 FPTS/G 29.4 This post has nothing to do with Allen. He could end up as the No. 1 Fantasy quarterback this year, and he's definitely worth drafting at the end of Round 4. But I knew quarterbacks would fall in this draft, and I might have been better off selecting Tee Higgins or Jerry Jeudy in this spot as my third receiver. It worked out well since I got Sutton in Round 7, but if Allen isn't a top-three quarterback this year then this pick was a failure.

Make or Break Pick Projections powered by Sportsline Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 57th RB RNK 25th PROJ PTS 179.3 SOS 14 ADP 71 2020 Stats RUYDS 723 REC 9 REYDS 129 TD 6 FPTS/G 8 Edwards is now the No. 1 running back in Baltimore with J.K. Dobbins (knee) out, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 4 in PPR. I got him in Round 5 here, and I don't need him to be a star -- even though he's capable of it. With this roster, I just need him to be a solid complementary option, and I feel confident he can do that. Now, if he fails, and Mostert also struggles, then my second running back spot could be an issue. But if Edwards is, let's say a top-15 running back, then this team will be hard to beat if everyone is healthy.

