Whenever I have the No. 1 overall pick, I like to start my roster with three receivers in a row. I really like this build since the top-tier wide receivers disappear quickly in most competitive leagues, and the running back depth in the middle rounds is robust.

Before we talk strategy, let's talk about the first pick. Don't overthink things and just draft Justin Jefferson. While Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler are fine selections, as is Ja'Marr Chase, Jefferson is the best Fantasy option in 2023. He's seen his PPR points per game increase by two each year (17.1 to 19.4 to 21.6), and hopefully that happens again this season.

After Jefferson, I look for two receivers from the group of Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, Chris Olave, Tee Higgins or Calvin Ridley at the Round 2-3 swing. You might find the quarterback trio of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen or Jalen Hurts staring you in the face here, and they are hard to pass up. You could also consider Mark Andrews or a running back like Joe Mixon, Jahmyr Gibbs or Rhamondre Stevenson in this spot, but I like the receivers better.

It's not an easy decision. And there are several directions you can go to start building your team with the No. 1 overall pick in a PPR league. But this is typically the spot that determines your draft strategy from this selection.

This is our 12-part, pick-by-pick series where me, Adam Aizer, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and Dan Schneier all took part in a six-person mock draft. We each built two of the 12 teams in this 14-round draft to show you a different strategy from each spot.

This is an outline that you can follow if you pick from No. 1 overall in your league. The key is to study the strategy and not necessarily the players to see if this works for you.

I love the way things came together for me in this draft. I started with Jefferson, Smith and Olave, and I should have the best receiving trio in this league. I added to that with Diontae Johnson in Round 4, and he'll be my flex.

It really worked out well with the running backs who landed in my lap, starting in Round 5, with J.K. Dobbins, Alvin Kamara, James Conner, Antonio Gibson and A.J. Dillon. I just need two of those guys to be above average, and then this should be a playoff-caliber -- and potentially championship -- roster.

As a reference point, all touchdowns in this league are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE).

Here's my team from No. 1 overall:

1.1: Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

2.12: DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles

3.1: Chris Olave, WR, Saints

4.12: Diontae Johnson, WR, Steelers

5.1: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ravens

6.12: Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

7.1: James Conner, RB, Cardinals

8.12: Antonio Gibson, RB, Commanders

9.1: A.J. Dillon, RB, Packers

10.12: Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys

11.1: Evan Engram, TE, Jaguars

12.12: De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins

13.1: Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys

14.12: Jared Goff, QB, Lions

I couldn't believe it when Dobbins, Kamara, Conner, Gibson and Dillon fell to me in this draft. Knowing I started with those four receivers of Jefferson, Smith, Olave and Johnson, to get that kind of running back corps was a gift.

Now, I had to make some sacrifices, and that came at quarterback and tight end -- to a degree. Prescott is a great quarterback to wait on, and I was thrilled to draft him in Round 10. And I paired him with Jared Goff, who has top-10 potential, even as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy quarterback.

While I don't love Engram at his Average Draft Position, which is 83.5 on CBS, I'll gladly draft him here in Round 11. And I drafted a second tight end with upside in Ferguson, who should be considered a sleeper this season as the starter in Dallas.

As long as Prescott or Goff and Engram or Ferguson prove to be capable starters, this team should be fantastic. I have incredible talent at running back and wide receiver, which is a huge plus.

Favorite pick Projections powered by Sportsline James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 45th RB RNK 16th PROJ PTS 198 SOS 4 ADP 48 2022 Stats RUYDS 782 REC 46 REYDS 300 TD 8 FPTS/G 15.4 The Cardinals will likely be terrible this season with Kyler Murray (ACL) out to open the year, and he could miss a significant amount of time. But Conner has played without Murray before and done well, and he should be slated for a heavy workload. Last season, Conner played five games without Murray, and he averaged 17.6 PPR points per game in those outings. He'll remain a significant part of the passing game no matter who lines up at quarterback for Arizona, and Conner has top-10 upside if he stays healthy. I loved drafting him in Round 7 here as my No. 2 running back to open the season, and if he struggles then I'll just replace him with Kamara once his three-game suspension is over.

Pick I might regret Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 26th WR RNK 13th PROJ PTS 206.5 SOS 22 ADP 40 2022 Stats REC 72 TAR 119 REYDS 1042 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.2 This has nothing to do with Olave, and you can put Smith in this spot instead if you want. The reason I listed Olave in this category is I could regret passing on Mixon, Gibbs or Stevenson with one of these two selections at the Round 2-3 turn. While I got lucky with the group of running backs that I drafted, you might consider the security of a top-10 running back safer than waiting to see what happens in Rounds 4 or 5. I wouldn't blame you for drafting a running back here if that makes you feel more comfortable. For me, I like Smith and Olave a lot, and I love starting my team with three receivers like this.