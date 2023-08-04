If you land the 10th pick in the draft you may feel a little bit of FOMO about the fact that you won't get to take one of the truly elite players in Fantasy. I'd counter that you actually get to take two of them. It's just everything after Round 2 that stinks.

With my first two picks in this draft from the 10 spot I took Saquon Barkley and CeeDee Lamb. In past years there is no chance Barkley would have been available to me, but in full PPR we are really seeing running backs pushed back in the draft. Lamb is one of the few proven alpha No. 1 wide receivers, and I would expect to see his target share rise in Mike McCarthy's system.

This type of start gives you a top-six player at both running back and wide receiver, which is something you should very good about. That's good, because it's unlikely you will feel great about your Round 3 pick.

Here's my squad from the tenth pick:

1.10: Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG

2.03: CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL

3.10: Miles Sanders, RB, CAR

4.03: Christian Watson, WR, GB

5:10: Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL

6.03: David Montgomery, RB, DET

7.10: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, SEA

8.03: James Cook, RB, BUF

9.10: Anthony Richardson, QB, IND

10.03: Romeo Doubs, WR, GB

11.09: Adam Thielen, WR, CAR

12.03: Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN

13.09: Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG

14.03: Deuce Vaughn, RB, DAL

One thing you need to know about picking at the end of the round is it is going to be very difficult to land a top-five QB or a top-two tight end without reaching. Travis Kelce was gone before my Round 1 pick and Mark Andrews was gone before my Round 3 pick. The top three quarterbacks were all gone before I picked in Round 3 and the next four were gone before I picked in Round 5.

If that happens to you, I don't see much choice but to shoot for the moon. I did that at quarterback with the combination of Anthony Richardson and Kirk Cousins and at tight end with Kyle Pitts. If Richardson and Pitts both hit, I will be elite at both positions without paying an elite cost. If they both flop I can start Cousins and a tight end streamer and probably be fine.

Just how you are with low-end starters at two positions depends on how awesome you are everywhere else. With Barkley, Miles Sanders, David Montgomery, and James Cook I feel pretty confident about fielding an awesome RB duo. Just know that if the camp buzz continues to build around Cook you may not be able to find him in Round 8 for long.

Favorite pick Projections powered by Sportsline Anthony Richardson QB IND Indianapolis • #5

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 91st QB RNK 10th PROJ PTS 301.1 SOS 9 ADP 99 2022 Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0 It is possible Richardson is not ready for Week 1, but that's fine because there are a glut of high-floor QB2s available after Round 10. Richardson's upside is as high as any quarterback in football. His head coach was Jalen Hurts' OC the past two seasons, and I would expect that Richardson matches or exceeds Hurts' 10 rush attempts per game. This is the most athletic QB who has ever tested at the combine in an offense with a coach who has been as willing to let his QB loose on the ground as any in the league. A match made in heaven.

Pick I might regret Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 63rd TE RNK 4th PROJ PTS 152.5 SOS 25 ADP 59 2022 Stats REC 28 TAR 59 REYDS 356 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.6 Two years in a row I have called Pitts a bust because he was being taken in Round 3 and didn't deserve it. Now I'm drafting him in Round 5, and the truth is, Pitts' hasn't deserved that the past two years either. If Desmond Ridder is terrible and Arthur Smith stays run-heavy, Pitts could be a bust for a third straight season.