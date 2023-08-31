Know your league! I'll explain why this team is a lesson in understanding how your leaguemates draft. Specifically, do your buddies take QBs early (or just at their ADP) or do they wait at QB? It could make all the difference. Before we get into that, let's start at the top.

With Austin Ekeler entering his age 28 season and mild concerns about Christian McCaffrey's injury history and workload, I'm perfectly comfortable drafting Ja'Marr Chase second overall. Chase is in his prime, paired with a great QB and averaged more than 20 PPR Fantasy Points per game last season. If you draft Chase, you'll have to ask yourself this question: Am I OK pairing Chase with Tee Higgins or Joe Mixon in Round 3? My answer is yes on Mixon but no on Higgins. And in this draft, I drafted Mixon in Round 3 after selecting Josh Allen in Round 2.

Not only did I grab an elite QB early, I also dipped into the TE pool early with Darren Waller in Round 4. With both the Allen and Waller picks, I didn't love the value at RB or WR. That's typically how I decide when to draft QBs and TEs. Unfortunately, I didn't get great value at RB or WR at any point after Round 4 and I ended up settling for players that I don't love like Chris Godwin and Mike Williams. These guys are solid #2 WRs but they lack league-winning upside and leave me with an underwhelming starting lineup.

So, did I make a mistake drafting Josh Allen in Round 2 and Darren Waller in Round 4? Should I have focused on other positions and maybe grabbed a QB later in the draft? Based on the results of this draft, I would say yes, but based on ADP, I would say no. The QBs and TEs fell in this draft, which of course depletes the RB and WR depth. In a typical draft, I would have had better options with my mid-round picks. I don't love this roster, but I think the strategy of grabbing an elite QB and a high-end TE with two of your first four picks can work in most drafts.

Here is my team from the 2nd pick:

1.2: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN

2.11: Josh Allen, QB, BUF

3.2: Joe Mixon, RB, CIN

4.11: Darren Waller, TE, NYG

5.2: Chris Godwin, WR, TB

6.11: David Montgomery, RB, DET

7.2: Mike Williams, WR, LAC

8.11: Romeo Doubs, WR, GB

9.2: Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT

10.11: Deon Jackson, RB, IND

11.2: Quentin Johnston, WR, LAC

12.11: Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, TEN

13.2: Kyler Murray, QB, ARI

14.11: Van Jefferson, WR, LAR

This team is average and has too many low-ceiling players. Godwin, David Montgomery and Williams are underrated but again they lack elite upside. I might need Jaylen Warren to break out for this Fantasy team to have a special season. I'll reiterate: This type of build (WR, QB, RB, TE) can work in your leagues because guys like Justin Fields, Joe Burrow and George Kittle could typically be drafted in Round 4 and your options in Rounds 5 and 6 will look better than what I was working with.

Favorite pick Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Mixon RB CIN Cincinnati • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 27th RB RNK 9th PROJ PTS 221.3 SOS 15 ADP 20 2022 Stats RUYDS 814 REC 60 REYDS 441 TD 9 FPTS/G 17.1 The man has been a Top 10 RB per game in four of the last five seasons. He has very little competition in the Bengals backfield. He needs to be more efficient, of course, but Mixon is going to have great opportunities and very good production.

Pick I might regret Projections powered by Sportsline Darren Waller TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #12

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 77th TE RNK 5th PROJ PTS 171.8 SOS 2 ADP 58 2022 Stats REC 28 TAR 43 REYDS 388 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.4 There is nothing not to like about what Darren Waller has done thus far as a member of the New York Giants. Training camp and preseason reports and performances have been terrific, and Waller could be a true difference maker at TE. At the same time, he will be 31 years old this season, has been injury-prone and is paired with a QB who has never had a prolific passing season. Taking him ahead of Diontae Johnson may have been a mistake.