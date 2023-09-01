Times have changed and the Fantasy Football landscape for 2023 is a lot different than 2022 and even more different than the mid 2010s. What has changed the most is how often we're seeing wide receivers come off the board in the first round and through the first three rounds. In this PPR draft I would have preferred to start my build with wide receivers, but I found more value in the idea of zigging while others zagged.

When both Nick Chubb and Tony Pollard fell to me at No. 12 overall -- two players I have ranked inside my top-12 overall -- I passed on the CeeDee Lamb and Amon-Ra St. Browns of the world to start my build with two running backs. Funny enough, these were the exact two running backs I landed on when we did this series last month and I had the 1.12.

The reason I'm so high on both Chubb and Pollard is that I feel confident both will have a role in the passing game in 2023 on two offenses that should finish inside the top-12 in scoring. That's the kind of foundation you need. Also, after scooping both up, I was freed up to lean heavily on pass catchers for the rest of my draft and that's exactly the build I went with.

Fantasy Football Draft Kit Your ultimate football draft guide Dominate your Fantasy Football draft with our free printable Draft Kit, which gives you must-have top-200 rankings for PPR, half-PPR and non-PPR leagues, plus see the top ranked players at every position. Get average draft position data for every ranked player to help strategize before Draft Day, and keep track of your roster with our lineup builder for both snake and salary cap formats. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Draft Kit" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

As a reference point, all touchdowns in this league are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award a point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE).

Here's my squad from the 12th pick:

1.12: Nick Chubb, RB, CLE

2.1: Tony Pollard, RB, DAL

3.12: DK Metcalf, WR, SEA

4.1: Deebo Samuel, WR, SF

5.12: Joe Burrow, QB, CIN

6.1: Kyle Pitts TE, ATL

7.12: Michael Pittman, WR, IND

8.1: Eli Moore, WR, CLE

9.12: Kadarius Toney, WR, KC

10.1: Tank Bigsby, RB, JAC

11.12: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC

12.1: Geno Smith, QB, SEA

13.12: Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN

14.1: Deuce Vaughn, RB, DAL

Anytime I start with a RB-RB build, I'm always worried about how my wide receivers will come out. I couldn't be happier to land Metcalf and Samuel. On a per route basis, both Metcalf and Samuel were among the top-10 receivers in targets per route run. That's the kind of volume I'm looking to chase. There is more competition in Seattle, but Metcalf should make up for a slight downtick in volume by cashing in more of his red zone targets for touchdowns. As for Samuel, Brock Purdy's skill set much better fits how Samuel wins (early) than any other receiver on the 49ers roster.

Burrow returned to practice this week and I have no concerns he'll produce as one of the top-tier quarterbacks in 2023 with more upgrades along the offensive line. Moore and Bigsby are two of my favorite late-round flyers with both the talent and potential roles (Moore as a Samuel-light type player in Cleveland and Bigsby as the goal-line back in Jacksonville). I'm definitely light on running back depth, but hope to make up for it with the receiver depth I got late in this draft.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Favorite pick Projections powered by Sportsline Elijah Moore WR CLE Cleveland • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 66th WR RNK 30th PROJ PTS 176.2 SOS 1 ADP 82 2022 Stats REC 37 TAR 65 REYDS 446 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.5 Anytime I can get Moore in a draft, I'm a happy camper. Moore had a top-20 overall grade for me (not just offensive players) coming into the draft after winning at all three levels at Ole Miss with a rare skill set that reminded me of a slightly less explosive version of Antonio Brown. His career fizzled a bit with the Jets, but things appear to be back on track with Cleveland, and his preseason role (lined up in the backfield, Samuel light) suggests he could be in for even more volume than I expected. Moore could immediately be a WR2 if the targets are there and Deshaun Watson bounces back. I love the upside and potential floor if he is used in that high volume role.

Pick I might regret Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 62nd TE RNK 4th PROJ PTS 155.5 SOS 25 ADP 69 2022 Stats REC 28 TAR 59 REYDS 356 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.6 The price tag has dropped into a more reasonable place, but as you can see from the raw stats last year, drafting Pitts remains a risk. The talent is obviously there with Pitts, but what can we say for sure about the role? In the preseason, Arthur Smith took Pitts off the field for nearly half of the first-team snaps opting to get on blocking tight ends to impact the run game. If Pitts sees a reduced role from a snap share standpoint, it will be hard for him to produce consistently for Fantasy in a run-first offense with questionable quarterback play. The flip side is that he earns a big target share, specifically in the red zone, Ridder takes that jump and you now have a difference-maker at the shallowest position in Fantasy Football.