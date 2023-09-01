How do you feel about starting your Fantasy team with a soon-to-be 34-year old who averaged fewer PPR Fantasy points than several players drafted after him? I feel great about it! I drafted Travis Kelce with pick No. 8, and this ended up being one of the best teams I have drafted. I started old, but most of my roster is young and ready for breakout seasons.

Kelce is a beast with no serious target competition, the best QB in the NFL and almost no downside. Age is the only drawback with Kelce, and that's why I selected Garrett Wilson in Round 2 instead of Davante Adams. It felt too risky to start my team with two players who are on the wrong side of 30. I love the Jaguars this season, so I was thrilled to get Travis Etienne in Round 3 and Trevor Lawrence in Round 6. I feel like this team could be great at every position and elite at QB and TE.

I also stress the importance of drafting two top-24 WRs. I was able to do that with Wilson and Christian Watson. Had I waited another round, my WR2 would have been someone like Tyler Lockett.

This team proves that you should not be afraid to draft Kelce in the first round. You can build a loaded roster even if you pass on a RB or WR in Round 1, and you don't have to even look at the TE position for the rest of the draft. Some teams will spend two picks on a TE, and you don't have to waste a roster spot on a second TE.

This team should also encourage you to draft a lot of young players who have not had their best season yet. Between Wilson, Etienne, Lawrence, Christian Watson and Ken Walker, I feel very confident that at least three of them are going to have a huge season.

Here is the best Fantasy team ever assembled with the No. 8 pick:

1.8: Travis Kelce, TE, KC

2.5: Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ

3.8: Travis Etienne, RB, JAC

4.5: Christian Watson, WR, GB

5.8: Ken Walker, RB, SEA

6.5: Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAC

7.8: Marquise Brown, WR, ARI

8.5: Khalil Herbert RB, CHI

9.8: Treylon Burks, WR, TEN

10.5: Jamaal Williams, RB, NO

11.8: Daniel Jones, QB, NYG

12.5: Jonathan Mingo, WR, CAR

13.8: Damien Harris, RB, BUF

14.5: Isaiah Hodgins, WR, NYG

My WR3 spot could be a weakness, but between Marquise Brown and Treylon Burks, I should have someone worth starting. Isaiah Hodgins is a nice sleeper at the end of your draft.

Favorite pick Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 75th QB RNK 8th PROJ PTS 334.4 SOS 15 ADP 51 2022 Stats PAYDS 4113 RUYDS 291 TD 30 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.3 As I've completed more and more drafts, I've realized that I want a top-eight QB. Lawrence is typically QB8 in drafts, and I'm fine with him as early as Round 5. The addition of Calvin Ridley will only enhance his development. He is ready to live up to the hype and be the breakout QB of 2023.

Pick I might regret Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Etienne RB JAC Jacksonville • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 30th RB RNK 10th PROJ PTS 190.9 SOS 19 ADP 26 2022 Stats RUYDS 1125 REC 35 REYDS 316 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.1 There's nothing I don't like about Etienne, except for that one thing. A Tank. Tank Bigsby has looked good in the preseason and has drawn praise from the coaching staff. It certainly seems like he could be a thorn in Etienne's side and perhaps a short yardage option for the Jaguars. I'm willing to risk it on Etienne because his talent is undeniable, but Bigsby could play spoiler.