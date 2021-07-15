Every year I write this article I struggle to decide how I'm going to describe what I mean by regression. Do I use the words 'positive regression' just to avoid the arguments? Do I explain that regression can mean regressing towards league norms or a player's norms? Thankfully, at quarterback this year, I didn't have to have any of those internal debates. Because the poster boy for 2021 regression has a lengthy career that illustrates it quite well.

Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. He's amongst the active leaders in yards per pass attempt, touchdown percentage, passer rating, and just about any other metric you want to use to measure a quarterback's performance. With that being said, his 2020 production is wholly unsustainable.

Rodgers posted a 9.1% touchdown rate last year, the highest of his career and nearly three points higher than his career mark. Some of that certainly could have been aided by the league circumstances, 2020 was a great year for passers, but we have plenty of history with Rodgers and touchdown rate.

Four times in his career, Rodgers has posted a touchdown rate over seven percent. Every following year his rate has fallen by at least 1.2%, twice it has fallen by nearly two percent. To illustrate the flipside of regression, Rodgers has also posted a touchdown rate below 5.5% four times. HIs rate has gone up each following year. The point? When a player posts an outlier season like Rodgers did last year we should expect their production to normalize the following year.

The question is always how much it will matter for Fantasy purposes. For Rodgers, it could be enormous. If he had posted a 6.3% rate last year he would have thrown 15 fewer touchdowns. That's 90 Fantasy points in a standard CBS league. That would have dropped him to 24.3 Fantasy points per game, or QB10 right between Ryan Tannehill and Kirk Cousins.

Of course there's no guarantee exactly how Rodgers' rate will look. In two of his past three seasons it has been below five percent. But unless he throws a lot more passes or has another historically anomalous seasons, you shouldn't draft Rodgers as a top-five quarterback.

Here are seven more regression candidates at quarterback for 2021: