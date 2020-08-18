Watch Now: Fantasy Beat: Houston Texans ( 6:13 )

The word I have taken to using to describe the wide receiver position in Fantasy is "misunderstood." Because of general running back hysteria — a natural and understandable response to the value of the RB position — wide receivers are treated like they are a dime a dozen. This trend isn't helped by end of year stats, which typically show that the difference between elite RB seasons and the production at any benchmark down the line is larger than the difference between elite WR seasons and the same WR benchmark.

Of course, that doesn't consider where the elite seasons come on Draft Day from or how best to structure your roster to take advantage. And the simple fact of running backs is that outside of the very elite in the first couple of rounds, you're typically looking at players with much higher bust rates than elite upside, something we've referred to as the Running Back Dead Zone before.

Meanwhile, because drawing targets is a skill, and because wide receivers tend to get injured at a lower rate than running backs, wide receiver rankings are typically more stable. There is not the substantial downside at wide receiver, and while there are breakout wide receivers every year, you're likely to see many of the same names in the top five or even top 20 in the end of season wide receiver ranks as you'd expected going into the year.

The idea that wide receiver is deep and you can always wait until later to draft one tends to be ignorant to those realities, especially since there's nothing saying you can't draft multiple early wide receivers. While you might see the depth of the position into Round 4 as an opportunity to wait until then to draft your No. 1, I see it as an opportunity to have a potentially elite WR3, especially considering the high bust rates historically at the RB position in that draft range.

Below are my 2020 PPR wide receivers rankings as of today, split into tiers, which I always use when drafting. In any draft where I can start up to four wide receivers (three plus a Flex), I want to have at least five from my first five tiers below. Since I'm typically drafting several early wide receivers, I don't necessarily draft directly off that list — players like Stefon Diggs, for example, I will frequently wait a round on and first draft a player ranked behind him like Terry McLaurin or D.J. Chark, because I know I have Diggs ranked well above ADP.

If I don't accomplish five from the first five tiers, you can bet I'll be reaching for some of my favorite upside plays that you see in Tier 6, including N'Keal Harry, Brandon Aiyuk, and Laviska Shenault, all of whom I have ranked at least 10 wide receiver spots above recent ADP. However, in a draft where I do accomplish the heavy early WR plan, I'm less likely to reach on any Tier 6 option, because I want to use those Round 8 to Round 13 picks loading up on high-upside running backs, as well as potentially addressing quarterback and tight end.

These rankings won't be updated between now and the beginning of the season, but you can always find Jamey Eisenberg's, Dave Richard's, and Heath Cummings' rankings for both PPR and non-PPR formats on the Draft Prep landing page, along with mock drafts, team outlooks, sleepers, breakouts, busts, and so much more. You can hear more about how to approach wide receiver in the Fantasy Football Today Wide Receiver preview:

Tier 1

Michael Thomas



Tier 2

Tyreek Hill

Davante Adams

Tier 3

Julio Jones

D.J. Moore

Chris Godwin

DeAndre Hopkins

Mike Evans

Kenny Golladay

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Tier 4

Calvin Ridley

A.J. Brown

Allen Robinson

Odell Beckham

Cooper Kupp

Robert Woods

Tyler Lockett

Tier 5

Stefon Diggs

Amari Cooper

Adam Thielen

Terry McLaurin

D.J. Chark

Courtland Sutton

Will Fuller

Marquise Brown

Michael Gallup

A.J. Green

Tyler Boyd

Keenan Allen

DK Metcalf

Christian Kirk

T.Y. Hilton

Jarvis Landry

DeVante Parker

CeeDee Lamb

Diontae Johnson

Tier 6

Mecole Hardman

Darius Slayton

Deebo Samuel

Brandin Cooks

Julian Edelman

Marvin Jones

Jalen Reagor

Mike Williams

N'Keal Harry

Brandon Aiyuk

Laviska Shenault

Tier 7

Jerry Jeudy

Henry Ruggs

Anthony Miller

Sterling Shepard

Allen Lazard

John Brown

Justin Jefferson

Preston Williams

Breshad Perriman

DeSean Jackson

Jamison Crowder

Curtis Samuel

Parris Campbell

Sammy Watkins

Golden Tate

Robby Anderson

Tier 8



Hunter Renfrow

James Washington

Randall Cobb

Michael Pittman

Denzel Mims

John Ross

Tee Higgins

Steven Sims

Larry Fitzgerald

Bryan Edwards

Tyrell Williams

Alshon Jeffery

Emmanuel Sanders

Russell Gage

Kenny Stills

Josh Reynolds

Dede Westbrook

Cole Beasley

Corey Davis

Miles Boykin

Mohamed Sanu

Chase Claypool