Watch Now: 12-Team PPR Draft: Rounds Two And Three ( 8:28 )

We spend a lot of time discussing average draft position as a whole. It's how we frame risers and fallers, good buys and bad buys, sleepers and busts, etc. ADP even frames which guys I allegedly like or dislike. What we don't often talk about is whose ADP we're discussing.

For a variety of reasons, ADP can vary wildly depending on which site you're drafting on. This can be influenced by the site's projections, the default rankings, the analysts rankings, and the default scoring system. And by the time we get to late August, ADP is even influenced by itself. Think about i:. If you're drafting on Yahoo and considering Ronald Jones in Round 5, isn't it going to give you pause that his ADP shows Round 8? On the other hand, you wouldn't think twice if you're drafting on NFC, where his ADP is 60th overall.

Jamey Eisenberg does a great job each week keeping you up to date on the latest movement in CBS Fantasy ADP, so I'm going to break down my favorite values on ESPN, Yahoo, and NFC below. I'm not saying you should wait until the 13th round to draft Jamison Crowder on Yahoo; I think he's a Round 8 value in that format. If it's a player you really want I wouldn't be shy about taking them two rounds before their site-specific ADP.

I had this exact discussion with Ben Gretch on Thursday's Fantasy Football Today podcast. Check it out here:

After my favorite values, I also have a few deep sleepers for each site. These players are all available after Round 12 on average.

Yahoo Best Buys Projections powered by Sportsline Austin Ekeler RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 11th RB RNK 7th PROJ PTS 230 SOS 16 ADP 23 2019 Stats RUYDS 557 REC 92 REYDS 993 TD 11 FPTS/G 19.3 T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 57th WR RNK 26th PROJ PTS 214 SOS 11 ADP 69 2019 Stats REC 45 TAR 68 REYDS 501 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.5 Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 53rd RB RNK 23rd PROJ PTS 157 SOS 11 ADP 75 2019 Stats RUYDS 179 REC 37 REYDS 285 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.5 Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 51st RB RNK 22nd PROJ PTS 163 SOS 27 ADP 87 2019 Stats RUYDS 724 REC 31 REYDS 309 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.3 Marvin Jones WR DET Detroit • #11

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 79th WR RNK 36th PROJ PTS 188 SOS 26 ADP 117 2019 Stats REC 62 TAR 92 REYDS 779 TD 9 FPTS/G 14.8 Zack Moss RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 92nd RB RNK 37th PROJ PTS 127 SOS 3 ADP 135 2019 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0

Yahoo Deep Sleepers: Jamison Crowder, Tony Pollard, Christian Kirk, Preston Williams, Boston Scott

ESPN Best Values Projections powered by Sportsline Davante Adams WR GB Green Bay • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 7th WR RNK 2nd PROJ PTS 309 SOS 31 ADP 19 2019 Stats REC 83 TAR 127 REYDS 997 TD 5 FPTS/G 17.7 Cooper Kupp WR LAR L.A. Rams • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 28th WR RNK 11th PROJ PTS 249 SOS 21 ADP 45 2019 Stats REC 94 TAR 134 REYDS 1161 TD 10 FPTS/G 16.9 James Conner RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 21st RB RNK 14th PROJ PTS 192 SOS 24 ADP 51 2019 Stats RUYDS 464 REC 34 REYDS 251 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.5 Tarik Cohen RB CHI Chicago • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 63rd RB RNK 28th PROJ PTS 193 SOS 29 ADP 90 2019 Stats RUYDS 213 REC 79 REYDS 456 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.2 Hayden Hurst TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 95th TE RNK 9th PROJ PTS 160 SOS 16 ADP 112 2019 Stats REC 30 TAR 39 REYDS 349 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.8

ESPN Deep Sleepers: Antonio Gibson, Chase Edmonds, Jonnu Smith, Allen Lazard

NFC Best Values Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 14th TE RNK 1st PROJ PTS 252 SOS 7 ADP 23 2019 Stats REC 97 TAR 136 REYDS 1229 TD 6 FPTS/G 15.8 Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 32nd WR RNK 14th PROJ PTS 228 SOS 19 ADP 54 2019 Stats REC 82 TAR 110 REYDS 1057 TD 8 FPTS/G 14.7 Hunter Henry TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 78th TE RNK 7th PROJ PTS 170 SOS 12 ADP 100 2019 Stats REC 55 TAR 76 REYDS 652 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.5 Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 89th WR RNK 39th PROJ PTS 168 SOS 18 ADP 124 2019 Stats REC 57 TAR 83 REYDS 576 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.1

NFC Deep Sleepers: Gardner Minshew, Bryce Love, Laviska Shenault, Malcolm Brown