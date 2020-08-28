Watch Now: 12-Team PPR Draft: Rounds Two And Three (8:28)

We spend a lot of time discussing average draft position as a whole. It's how we frame risers and fallers, good buys and bad buys, sleepers and busts, etc. ADP even frames which guys I allegedly like or dislike. What we don't often talk about is whose ADP we're discussing.

For a variety of reasons, ADP can vary wildly depending on which site you're drafting on. This can be influenced by the site's projections, the default rankings, the analysts rankings, and the default scoring system. And by the time we get to late August, ADP is even influenced by itself. Think about i:. If you're drafting on Yahoo and considering Ronald Jones in Round 5, isn't it going to give you pause that his ADP shows Round 8? On the other hand, you wouldn't think twice if you're drafting on NFC, where his ADP is 60th overall.

Jamey Eisenberg does a great job each week keeping you up to date on the latest movement in CBS Fantasy ADP, so I'm going to break down my favorite values on ESPN, Yahoo, and NFC below. I'm not saying you should wait until the 13th round to draft Jamison Crowder on Yahoo; I think he's a Round 8 value in that format. If it's a player you really want I wouldn't be shy about taking them two rounds before their site-specific ADP. 

I had this exact discussion with Ben Gretch on Thursday's Fantasy Football Today podcast. Check it out here:

After my favorite values, I also have a few deep sleepers for each site. These players are all available after Round 12 on average.

Yahoo Best Buys
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Austin Ekeler RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
11th
RB RNK
7th
PROJ PTS
230
SOS
16
ADP
23
2019 Stats
RUYDS
557
REC
92
REYDS
993
TD
11
FPTS/G
19.3
headshot-image
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
57th
WR RNK
26th
PROJ PTS
214
SOS
11
ADP
69
2019 Stats
REC
45
TAR
68
REYDS
501
TD
5
FPTS/G
12.5
headshot-image
Kareem Hunt RB
CLE Cleveland • #27
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
53rd
RB RNK
23rd
PROJ PTS
157
SOS
11
ADP
75
2019 Stats
RUYDS
179
REC
37
REYDS
285
TD
3
FPTS/G
12.5
headshot-image
Ronald Jones RB
TB Tampa Bay • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
51st
RB RNK
22nd
PROJ PTS
163
SOS
27
ADP
87
2019 Stats
RUYDS
724
REC
31
REYDS
309
TD
6
FPTS/G
10.3
headshot-image
Marvin Jones WR
DET Detroit • #11
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
79th
WR RNK
36th
PROJ PTS
188
SOS
26
ADP
117
2019 Stats
REC
62
TAR
92
REYDS
779
TD
9
FPTS/G
14.8
headshot-image
Zack Moss RB
BUF Buffalo • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
92nd
RB RNK
37th
PROJ PTS
127
SOS
3
ADP
135
2019 Stats
RUYDS
0
REC
0
REYDS
0
TD
0
FPTS/G
0

Yahoo Deep Sleepers: Jamison Crowder, Tony Pollard, Christian Kirk, Preston Williams, Boston Scott

ESPN Best Values
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Davante Adams WR
GB Green Bay • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
7th
WR RNK
2nd
PROJ PTS
309
SOS
31
ADP
19
2019 Stats
REC
83
TAR
127
REYDS
997
TD
5
FPTS/G
17.7
headshot-image
Cooper Kupp WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
28th
WR RNK
11th
PROJ PTS
249
SOS
21
ADP
45
2019 Stats
REC
94
TAR
134
REYDS
1161
TD
10
FPTS/G
16.9
headshot-image
James Conner RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
21st
RB RNK
14th
PROJ PTS
192
SOS
24
ADP
51
2019 Stats
RUYDS
464
REC
34
REYDS
251
TD
7
FPTS/G
14.5
headshot-image
Tarik Cohen RB
CHI Chicago • #29
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
63rd
RB RNK
28th
PROJ PTS
193
SOS
29
ADP
90
2019 Stats
RUYDS
213
REC
79
REYDS
456
TD
3
FPTS/G
10.2
headshot-image
Hayden Hurst TE
ATL Atlanta • #81
Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
95th
TE RNK
9th
PROJ PTS
160
SOS
16
ADP
112
2019 Stats
REC
30
TAR
39
REYDS
349
TD
2
FPTS/G
4.8

ESPN Deep Sleepers: Antonio Gibson, Chase Edmonds, Jonnu Smith, Allen Lazard

NFC Best Values
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Travis Kelce TE
KC Kansas City • #87
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
14th
TE RNK
1st
PROJ PTS
252
SOS
7
ADP
23
2019 Stats
REC
97
TAR
136
REYDS
1229
TD
6
FPTS/G
15.8
headshot-image
Tyler Lockett WR
SEA Seattle • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
32nd
WR RNK
14th
PROJ PTS
228
SOS
19
ADP
54
2019 Stats
REC
82
TAR
110
REYDS
1057
TD
8
FPTS/G
14.7
headshot-image
Hunter Henry TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #86
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
78th
TE RNK
7th
PROJ PTS
170
SOS
12
ADP
100
2019 Stats
REC
55
TAR
76
REYDS
652
TD
5
FPTS/G
12.5
headshot-image
Sterling Shepard WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
89th
WR RNK
39th
PROJ PTS
168
SOS
18
ADP
124
2019 Stats
REC
57
TAR
83
REYDS
576
TD
3
FPTS/G
14.1

NFC Deep Sleepers: Gardner Minshew, Bryce Love, Laviska Shenault, Malcolm Brown