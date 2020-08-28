We spend a lot of time discussing average draft position as a whole. It's how we frame risers and fallers, good buys and bad buys, sleepers and busts, etc. ADP even frames which guys I allegedly like or dislike. What we don't often talk about is whose ADP we're discussing.
For a variety of reasons, ADP can vary wildly depending on which site you're drafting on. This can be influenced by the site's projections, the default rankings, the analysts rankings, and the default scoring system. And by the time we get to late August, ADP is even influenced by itself. Think about i:. If you're drafting on Yahoo and considering Ronald Jones in Round 5, isn't it going to give you pause that his ADP shows Round 8? On the other hand, you wouldn't think twice if you're drafting on NFC, where his ADP is 60th overall.
Jamey Eisenberg does a great job each week keeping you up to date on the latest movement in CBS Fantasy ADP, so I'm going to break down my favorite values on ESPN, Yahoo, and NFC below. I'm not saying you should wait until the 13th round to draft Jamison Crowder on Yahoo; I think he's a Round 8 value in that format. If it's a player you really want I wouldn't be shy about taking them two rounds before their site-specific ADP.
I had this exact discussion with Ben Gretch on Thursday's Fantasy Football Today podcast. Check it out here:
After my favorite values, I also have a few deep sleepers for each site. These players are all available after Round 12 on average.
T.Y. Hilton WR
Kareem Hunt RB
Ronald Jones RB
Marvin Jones WR
Zack Moss RB
Yahoo Deep Sleepers: Jamison Crowder, Tony Pollard, Christian Kirk, Preston Williams, Boston Scott
Cooper Kupp WR
James Conner RB
Tarik Cohen RB
Hayden Hurst TE
ESPN Deep Sleepers: Antonio Gibson, Chase Edmonds, Jonnu Smith, Allen Lazard
Travis Kelce TE
Hunter Henry TE
NFC Deep Sleepers: Gardner Minshew, Bryce Love, Laviska Shenault, Malcolm Brown