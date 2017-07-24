Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Jeremy Maclin and Danny Woodhead to help fill target void left for Joe Flacco and the Baltimore Ravens

The premise of this entire series is simple: targets and touches are the genesis of Fantasy production. When studying the Baltimore Ravens heading into the 2017 season, the first thing you notice is that they have a ton of both available. Here's the list of 2016 Ravens that are no longer with the team, along with their target numbers:

They accounted for 335 targets in 2016, but to Quoth the Raven: "Nevermore."

The team did add Jeremy Maclin and Danny Woodhead. If they're both able to fully recover from last year's injuries and completely regain their form from 2015, that would take a chunk out of that total. Certainly not all. That means more targets for somebody. Who? Let's take a look.

Breaking down the touches

One other factor to take into account when projecting touches for the Ravens is that they threw an absurd number of passes in 2016; 679 to be exact. There's no way they repeat that, right? Well, they threw it 676 times in 2015, so, maybe. Personally, I'm not comfortable projecting that many attempts again for anyone, so I've dropped the expectation down to 625. There are still plenty of footballs to go around.

The Ravens have thrown about 45 percent of those passes to running backs and tight ends over the past three years. That's great news for Woodhead, but are we really going to get excited about Ben Watson (coming off an Achilles injury?) I didn't think so. That's why I'm reducing last year's tight end targets from 152 to 120. Watson won't get enough of those to be Fantasy relevant in anything other than extremely deep leagues with multiple flexes and a tight end bonus.

Ravens touches Player RuSHARE RuATT ReSHARE TGT REC TD Terrance West 35% 140 4% 23 17 7 Kenneth Dixon 38% 150 6% 39 29 5 Danny Woodhead 20% 80 15% 94 70 4 Mike Wallace 0% 0 20% 125 75 6 Jeremy Maclin 0% 0 18% 112 65 5 Breshad Perriman 0% 0 12% 75 41 4 Ben Watson 0% 0 10% 62 38 3

Of note:

Perriman has by far the most breakout potential, but he was pretty terrible last year following an injury-plagued rookie season. This is a huge year for him.

Dixon's four game suspension guarantees that West is useful at the beginning of the season. I wouldn't expect West to disappear in Week 5 either. Dixon will have to earn the job, and how long it takes him will determine his value and West's.

The Leftovers

Chris Moore was in line for a pretty big role in the offense before Maclin was signed. As I said at the top, there's no guarantee Maclin stays healthy or returns to his prior form. Moore isn't worth drafting, but if Perriman struggles again, or one of the older receivers gets hurt he could step in and make an impact.