Fantasy Football Draft Prep: New weapons are great for Marcus Mariota, but are there enough targets for Eric Decker and Corey Davis?

There are few teams that added more offensive firepower in 2017 than the Tennessee Titans. They drafted Corey Davis with the fifth overall pick and Taywan Taylor and Jonnu Smith late in the draft. They added Eric Decker in free agency.

This is all spectacular news for Marcus Mariota, but it creates a headache in forecasting targets. And as we'll talk about later, there just aren't that many targets to go around in Tennessee.

That's because this team loves to run the football and has a pair of workhorses in DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry. But even that pair is not without questions. Does Henry earn a larger share of the load as Murray edges towards age 30? Let's start by ranking the Titans many weapons in Fantasy.

Breaking down the touches

So I know those rankings are low on the receivers. Let's talk about why.

The Titans threw 504 passes in 2016. Their two-year average under Mike Mularkey is 527. That's an extremely low number and leads to a target crunch with this many weapons. Especially when you consider that nearly 50 percent of those targets have gone to running backs and tight ends. I'm cutting back those targets a little bit, but still can't get to more than 300 targets for the wide receivers.

With Davis, Decker and Matthews all involved, that severely caps anyone's upside. It could also be devastating for Delanie Walker. Walker saw his target share plummet in 2016 but made up for it by scoring seven touchdowns. His targets should fall again in 2017, and if he regresses to his normal touchdown rate he won't be a top-12 tight end. Let's take a look:

Titans touches Player RuSHARE RuATT ReSHARE TGT REC TD DeMarco Murray 60% 270 12% 62 48 10 Derrick Henry 30% 135 4% 21 17 5 Corey Davis 0% 0 18% 95 64 5 Eric Decker 0% 0 18% 95 61 6 Rishard Matthews 0% 0 16% 90 51 5 Delanie Walker 0% 0 15% 80 53 5

Of note:

Derrick Henry averaged nine carries per game in the second half of 2016, so even a small increase over that pace could make him more relevant than I'm assuming here. he's also someone that should be drafted higher than his expectation because if Murray gets hurt he becomes a No. 1 running back.



Corey Davis has the most upside of this group of receivers, so a fast start to the season could elevate him to the No. 2 wide receiver discussion.

Eric Decker still hasn't completely secured his role in this offense, but he has always produced in the red zone. I just don't see Rishard Matthews disappearing, and he's also a hyper-efficient receiver in the red zone.

The Leftovers

One of the other things that could really hurt Walker's value is the arrival of Jonnu Smith. Smith is the future at tight end for the Titans, and I would expect he'll get more involved as the season goes on. Smith won't have any Fantasy value unless Walker suffers an injury, but it he does Smith could become a streaming option against the right matchups.

Tajae Sharpe and Taywan Taylor will fight for the role of fourth receiver, which could become more valuable if Decker suffers another injury. Sharpe is a more prototypical receiver who was a huge letdown in 2016 but Taylor could have instant success in the slot if the opportunity presents itself. Both are dark horses in 2017 but still have some dynasty appeal.