You play to win the game. Herm Edwards wasn't talking about Fantasy Football, but he might as well have been. When you're drafting your team on Draft Day, your very first consideration should be: "How is this guy going to help me win my league?"

Of course, some guys are more help than others. In 2019 those guys were Christian McCaffrey, Lamar Jackson and Michael Thomas. Mark Andrews, Darren Waller, Aaron Jones and Chris Godwin helped, too. Who are those guys going to be in 2020? That's what we're here to figure out.

Below I've listed my favorite league-winner for each round with at least one honorable mention. Well, almost each round. The players selected in the first and second rounds should all be potential league-winners. That's the whole reason they're being drafted so high. So for the first two rounds it's probably better to talk about the players I don't think can win you a league at their ADP.

Based on ADP, the first three are obvious. If you spend a first-round pick on Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson you're making a mistake. Same goes for Dak Prescott (or any other quarterback) in Round 2. Yes, Mahomes, Jackson and Prescott have shown this type of upside. But they were league-winners precisely because they weren't drafted this early. Quarterback is so deep it's just not fair to expect any quarterback to return first-round value.

It's also hard to envision Josh Jacobs, Nick Chubb or Joe Mixon as a league-winner in a PPR league. All three have their upside limited by the fact that they won't have a huge role in the passing game. Yes, Derrick Henry has the same problem, but he has the benefit of being on a team that will run as much as any other, behind a good offensive line -- oh yeah, and he's an athletic specimen unlike any other starting running back in the league.

But that's enough negativity. Let's get to the league winners.

Round 3 Projections powered by Sportsline James Conner RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 24th RB RNK 14th PROJ PTS 192 SOS 24 ADP 31 2019 Stats RUYDS 464 REC 34 REYDS 251 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.5

Conner is the one Round 3 running back with legitimate top-five upside. We saw it in 2018 when Conner finished as RB6 despite missing three games. We even saw it last year, when Conner was the RB9 through the first half of 2019. Yes, there's Jaylen Samuels, Benny Snell and Anthony Mcfarland. But none of them are as talented as Conner. Mike Tomlin's history is pretty clear. If Conner can stay healthy, he's approaching 300 touches, and that should mean a top-five season in the Steelers offense.

Honorable Mention: Chris Godwin

Round 4 Projections powered by Sportsline D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 23rd WR RNK 7th PROJ PTS 226 SOS 29 ADP 42 2019 Stats REC 87 TAR 135 REYDS 1175 TD 4 FPTS/G 15.3

D.J. Moore just caught 87 passes for 1,135 yards as a 22-year-old catching passes from Kyle Allen and Will Grier. Oh yeah, and he missed nearly two full games. Teddy Bridgewater will be an upgrade at quarterback, giving Moore 110-catch upside. If his touchdown luck improves, he could be a legitimate threat to Michael Thomas and Davante Adams at the top of the PPR rankings.

Honorable Mention: JuJu Smith-Schuster

Round 5 Projections powered by Sportsline Jonathan Taylor RB IND Indianapolis • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 56th RB RNK 25th PROJ PTS 141 SOS 32 ADP 54

We're to Round 5 and it's getting a bit more complicated. Taylor could be a league-winner in the Miles Sanders' mold, taking over as a midseason rookie and posting top-10 numbers. It's also possible, though less likely, he dispatches Mack without an injury. The key will be for Taylor to prove himself in the passing game, where Nyheim Hines remains an obstacle. Despite the drawbacks, it's important to note that Taylor is an absolute physical specimen behind one of the best offensive lines in football. While there are reasons the breakout may not happen this year, it would be enormous if it did.

Honorable Mention: A.J. Brown

Round 6 Projections powered by Sportsline Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 48th RB RNK 20th PROJ PTS 157 SOS 11 ADP 70 2019 Stats RUYDS 179 REC 37 REYDS 285 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.5

In Round 6 it's possible for Kareem Hunt to be a contributor to a winning in team even if Nick Chubb stays healthy. Hunt was a top-20 back last year in the eight games he shared with Chubb. And this year's Browns will likely have more running back opportunities. That's why Chubb is one of my favorite Zero-RB targets. But the league-winning upside comes if something happens to Chubb. In that scenario, Hunt would be my second favorite back in Fantasy.

Honorable Mention: Cam Akers

Round 7 Projections powered by Sportsline D.J. Chark WR JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 47th WR RNK 21st PROJ PTS 190 SOS 17 ADP 73 2019 Stats REC 73 TAR 118 REYDS 1008 TD 8 FPTS/G 15

Through Week 14 least year, Chark was WR9 in PPR scoring, sandwiched between Kenny Golladay and Moore. So I have no idea what the third-year receiver is doing here in Round 7. Gardner Minshew should be improved in Year 2 and Jacksonville's defense looks like one of the worst in football. Chark made a huge leap last year, but there's no reason to believe he's done improving at 23 years old. He has legitimate 1,200-yard, 10-touchdown upside.

Honorable Mention: A.J. Green

Round 8 Projections powered by Sportsline J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 84th RB RNK 33rd PROJ PTS 125 SOS 25 ADP 85

Like Taylor, Dobbins may need an injury to reach his full potential in Year 1. But also like Taylor, Dobbins is involved in arguably the best run offense in the league and is a phenomenal prospect, so that upside is enormous. The nice thing is that both the Colts and the Ravens have plans to give their rookies touches early in the year, so they'll have every opportunity to earn more work. Don't be surprised if Dobbins breaks off a couple of long runs early in the year a la Nick Chubb as a rookie. If that happens, Dobbins could see 15 touches a game in the second half. In this offense, that's enough to be a league-winner.

Honorable Mention: Will Fuller

Round 9 Projections powered by Sportsline Hayden Hurst TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 98th TE RNK 9th PROJ PTS 160 SOS 16 ADP 96 2019 Stats REC 30 TAR 39 REYDS 349 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.8

Dirk Koetter's offense has averaged 125 targets peer year to the tight end position. Hayden Hurst is now in position to take as many of those as he can handle. Hurst has the pedigree as a former first round pick and has earned rave reviews from Matt Ryan as the most athletic tight end Ryan has ever played with. Austin Hooper was the No. 3 tight end on a per-game basis last year, and Hurst has every bit as much upside as that.

Honorable Mention: Brandin Cooks

Round 10 Projections powered by Sportsline Cam Newton QB NE New England • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 144th QB RNK 14th PROJ PTS 290 SOS 16 ADP 110

When last we saw Cam Newton healthy, has was the No. 6 quarterback in Fantasy through 14 games, completing 69% of his passes with more than 400 rushing yards. If he stays healthy in New England, there's no reason to believe he doesn't have that type of upside in 2020. The Patriots don't have great weapons, but neither did the Panthers, and Newton has finished as a top five Fantasy quarterback every time he's played 16 games. He's quickly becoming my favorite late-round target.

Honorable Mention: Latavius Murray

Round 11 Projections powered by Sportsline Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 116th RB RNK 48th PROJ PTS 82 SOS 31 ADP 133 2019 Stats RUYDS 462 REC 10 REYDS 82 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.2

It's not hard to imagine how Alexander Mattison becomes a league winner. After all, Dalvin Cook has never stayed healthy for 16 games. Mattison averaged 4.6 yards per carry as a rookie and was better in the passing game than advertised. If Cook missed time, Mattison would be an instant top-12 back in all formats. And it may not have to be an injury. There have been recent rumblings that Cook's contract situation could linger into the regular season.

Honorable Mention: Darrell Henderson

Round 12 Projections powered by Sportsline Preston Williams WR MIA Miami • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 87th WR RNK 40th PROJ PTS 175 SOS 1 ADP 148 2019 Stats REC 32 TAR 60 REYDS 428 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.3

Before he tore his ACL, Williams led the Dolphins in targets, receptions and yards. This, in his first eight games as a pro. The reports out of training camp have been absolutely glowing about Williams, who appears to be fully recovered. While DeVante Parker was a star after Williams went down, it sure sounds like there's a legitimate competition for the No. 1 role in Miami. If Williams wins it he could be an absolute steal in the double-digit rounds. I'm considering him as early as Round 8.

Honorable Mention: Tony Pollard

Round 13 and beyond Projections powered by Sportsline Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 111th RB RNK 46th PROJ PTS 100 SOS 15 ADP 161 2019 Stats RUYDS 303 REC 12 REYDS 105 TD 5 FPTS/G 6.3 Bryce Love RB WAS Washington • #35

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 119th RB RNK 49th PROJ PTS 90 SOS 17 ADP 187 2019 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 114th RB RNK 45th PROJ PTS 72 SOS 14 ADP 178 Chris Herndon TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #89

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 150th TE RNK 17th PROJ PTS 120 SOS 22 ADP 181 Darrynton Evans RB TEN Tennessee • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 141st RB RNK 54th PROJ PTS 81 SOS 30 ADP 219

Evans and Edmonds both need an injury, but they may also have the most upside. Harris is trying to take advantage of Sony Michel's injury, but the New England backfield is such a mess it's hard to project true upside. Herndon may be the most interesting of this group. He's undeniably talented, he plays a weak position and almost all of the Jets receivers have missed time during training camp. The Jets pass offense could be very consolidated around Herndon, Jamison Crowder and Le'Veon Bell.