Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Projections Week -- QB tier rankings
Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch break out their quarterback projections into tiers for two scoring systems.
It's Projections Week at CBS Fantasy, where we're doing all the hard work so you don't have to. Projections can be a useful tool when used right, but there are also issues with boiling down all the factors that influence a player's expectation into a single number.
Whenever two projections are close enough that they could be swayed by a few extra opportunities -- an extra target here, an extra rush attempt there -- it's hard to put much weight on the minor differences. But there is plenty of value in considering which players have projections with a significant gap between them, or who comes in well above or below their Average Draft Position, and why.
One easy way to look at projections is in tiers, grouping together the players that came out with Fantasy point totals within the same ballpark. Below are Heath Cummings' and Ben Gretch's projections tiers for quarterbacks for both 6-point passing touchdown and 4-point passing touchdown scoring systems.
Heath and Ben also join Adam Aizer on Fantasy Football Today all week, going division by division through all 32 teams in four episodes of projections to help you think about targets, pass attempts, backfield splits and much more as we continue to get closer to our Fantasy drafts. On Monday's show, they covered the AFC North and NFC North, including discussions on new offensive coordinators, Antonio Brown's departure and Odell Beckham's arrival, and what to make of Lamar Jackson's rushing workload, plus conflicting Kenny Golladay projections, the size of Dalvin Cook's and Aaron Jones' workloads, and whether anyone can break out on the Bears.
The below tiers are purely where the players come out in a "most likely" scenario. Typically projections assume reasonable health, and by their nature they don't do a good job of capturing upside or downside, all of which are important context that should be applied to the below player groupings. While projections aren't Draft rankings -- you can find Heath's ranks, along with Jamey Eisenberg's and Dave Richard's, on our Draft Prep page -- the tiers do provide a useful baseline to consider player value.
On to the tiers!
Heath Cummings' 6-point passing TD QB tiers
400 Club
375-385 points
360-375 points
345-355 points
330-340 points
300-320 points
Lamar Jackson
Jimmy Garoppolo
Heath Cummings' 4-point passing TD QB tiers
350 Club
320-330 points
295-315 points
Deshaun Watson
Cam Newton
Baker Mayfield
Aaron Rodgers
Lamar Jackson
Andrew Luck
Jameis Winston
Patrick Mahomes
Dak Prescott
Carson Wentz
Ben Roethlisberger
Mitchell Trubisky
280-290 points
260-275 points
Josh Allen
Drew Brees
Kyler Murray
Philip Rivers
Matt Ryan
Russell Wilson
Andy Dalton
Jared Goff
Tom Brady
Derek Carr
Ben Gretch's 6-point passing TD QB tiers
400 Club
375-385 points
360-370 points
Patrick Mahomes
Deshaun Watson
Carson Wentz
Andrew Luck
Baker Mayfield
Aaron Rodgers
Cam Newton
Jameis Winston
Russell Wilson
345-355 points
330-340 points
305-325 points
Jared Goff
Ben Roethlisberger
Dak Prescott
Kyler Murray
Mitchell Trubisky
Andy Dalton
Drew Brees
Tom Brady
Kirk Cousins
Matt Ryan
Lamar Jackson
Jimmy Garoppolo
Philip Rivers
Ben Gretch's 4-point passing TD QB tiers
350 Club
340-345 points
325-330 points
Patrick Mahomes
Deshaun Watson
Andrew Luck
Cam Newton
310-320 points
295-305 points
275-290 points
Jameis Winston
Jared Goff
Dak Prescott
Kyler Murray
Lamar Jackson
Tom Brady
Aaron Rodgers
Mitchell Trubisky
Philip Rivers
Baker Mayfield
Matt Ryan
Andy Dalton
Carson Wentz
Drew Brees
Jimmy Garoppolo
Russell Wilson
Ben Roethlisberger
Kirk Cousins
