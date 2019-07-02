Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Projections Week -- QB tier rankings

It's Projections Week at CBS Fantasy, where we're doing all the hard work so you don't have to. Projections can be a useful tool when used right, but there are also issues with boiling down all the factors that influence a player's expectation into a single number.

Whenever two projections are close enough that they could be swayed by a few extra opportunities -- an extra target here, an extra rush attempt there -- it's hard to put much weight on the minor differences. But there is plenty of value in considering which players have projections with a significant gap between them, or who comes in well above or below their Average Draft Position, and why.

One easy way to look at projections is in tiers, grouping together the players that came out with Fantasy point totals within the same ballpark. Below are Heath Cummings' and Ben Gretch's projections tiers for quarterbacks for both 6-point passing touchdown and 4-point passing touchdown scoring systems.

Heath and Ben also join Adam Aizer on Fantasy Football Today all week, going division by division through all 32 teams in four episodes of projections to help you think about targets, pass attempts, backfield splits and much more as we continue to get closer to our Fantasy drafts. On Monday's show, they covered the AFC North and NFC North, including discussions on new offensive coordinators, Antonio Brown's departure and Odell Beckham's arrival, and what to make of Lamar Jackson's rushing workload, plus conflicting Kenny Golladay projections, the size of Dalvin Cook's and Aaron Jones' workloads, and whether anyone can break out on the Bears.

The below tiers are purely where the players come out in a "most likely" scenario. Typically projections assume reasonable health, and by their nature they don't do a good job of capturing upside or downside, all of which are important context that should be applied to the below player groupings. While projections aren't Draft rankings -- you can find Heath's ranks, along with Jamey Eisenberg's and Dave Richard's, on our Draft Prep page -- the tiers do provide a useful baseline to consider player value.

On to the tiers!

Heath Cummings' 6-point passing TD QB tiers

Heath Cummings' 4-point passing TD QB tiers

350 Club 320-330 points 295-315 points Deshaun Watson Cam Newton Baker Mayfield Aaron Rodgers Lamar Jackson Andrew Luck Jameis Winston Patrick Mahomes Dak Prescott Carson Wentz Ben Roethlisberger Mitchell Trubisky 280-290 points 260-275 points Josh Allen Drew Brees Jimmy Garoppolo Kyler Murray Philip Rivers Marcus Mariota Matt Ryan Russell Wilson Andy Dalton Jared Goff Tom Brady Derek Carr

Ben Gretch's 6-point passing TD QB tiers

400 Club 375-385 points 360-370 points Patrick Mahomes Deshaun Watson Carson Wentz Andrew Luck Baker Mayfield Aaron Rodgers Cam Newton Jameis Winston Russell Wilson 345-355 points 330-340 points 305-325 points Jared Goff Ben Roethlisberger Dak Prescott Kyler Murray Mitchell Trubisky Andy Dalton Drew Brees Tom Brady Kirk Cousins Matt Ryan Lamar Jackson Jimmy Garoppolo Philip Rivers Matthew Stafford

Ben Gretch's 4-point passing TD QB tiers