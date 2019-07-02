Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Projections Week -- QB tier rankings

Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch break out their quarterback projections into tiers for two scoring systems.

It's Projections Week at CBS Fantasy, where we're doing all the hard work so you don't have to. Projections can be a useful tool when used right, but there are also issues with boiling down all the factors that influence a player's expectation into a single number. 

Whenever two projections are close enough that they could be swayed by a few extra opportunities -- an extra target here, an extra rush attempt there -- it's hard to put much weight on the minor differences. But there is plenty of value in considering which players have projections with a significant gap between them, or who comes in well above or below their Average Draft Position, and why. 

One easy way to look at projections is in tiers, grouping together the players that came out with Fantasy point totals within the same ballpark. Below are Heath Cummings' and Ben Gretch's projections tiers for quarterbacks for both 6-point passing touchdown and 4-point passing touchdown scoring systems.

The below tiers are purely where the players come out in a "most likely" scenario. Typically projections assume reasonable health, and by their nature they don't do a good job of capturing upside or downside, all of which are important context that should be applied to the below player groupings. While projections aren't Draft rankings -- you can find Heath's ranks, along with Jamey Eisenberg's and Dave Richard's, on our Draft Prep page -- the tiers do provide a useful baseline to consider player value.

On to the tiers!

Heath Cummings' 6-point passing TD QB tiers

400 Club

375-385 points

360-375 points

Patrick Mahomes

Aaron Rodgers

Carson Wentz

Deshaun Watson

Andrew Luck

Cam Newton

Baker Mayfield

345-355 points

330-340 points

300-320 points

Ben Roethlisberger

Lamar Jackson

Jimmy Garoppolo

Jameis Winston

Drew Brees

Andy Dalton

Jared Goff

Kyler Murray

Derek Carr

Matt Ryan

Josh Allen

Kirk Cousins

Dak Prescott

Philip Rivers

Mitchell Trubisky

Russell Wilson

Tom Brady

Heath Cummings' 4-point passing TD QB tiers

350 Club

320-330 points

295-315 points

Deshaun Watson

Cam Newton

Baker Mayfield

Aaron Rodgers

Lamar Jackson

Andrew Luck

Jameis Winston

Patrick Mahomes

Dak Prescott

Carson Wentz

Ben Roethlisberger

Mitchell Trubisky

280-290 points

260-275 points

Josh Allen

Drew Brees

Jimmy Garoppolo

Kyler Murray

Philip Rivers

Marcus Mariota

Matt Ryan

Russell Wilson

Andy Dalton

Jared Goff

Tom Brady

Derek Carr

Ben Gretch's 6-point passing TD QB tiers

400 Club

375-385 points

360-370 points

Patrick Mahomes

Deshaun Watson

Carson Wentz

Andrew Luck

Baker Mayfield

Aaron Rodgers

Cam Newton

Jameis Winston

Russell Wilson

345-355 points

330-340 points

305-325 points

Jared Goff

Ben Roethlisberger

Dak Prescott

Kyler Murray

Mitchell Trubisky

Andy Dalton

Drew Brees

Tom Brady

Kirk Cousins

Matt Ryan

Lamar Jackson

Jimmy Garoppolo

Philip Rivers

Matthew Stafford

Ben Gretch's 4-point passing TD QB tiers

350 Club

340-345 points

325-330 points

Patrick Mahomes

Deshaun Watson

Andrew Luck

Cam Newton

310-320 points

295-305 points

275-290 points

Jameis Winston

Jared Goff

Dak Prescott

Kyler Murray

Lamar Jackson

Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers

Mitchell Trubisky

Philip Rivers

Baker Mayfield

Matt Ryan

Andy Dalton

Carson Wentz

Drew Brees

Jimmy Garoppolo

Russell Wilson

Ben Roethlisberger

Kirk Cousins

