Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Projections Week -- RB tier rankings
Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch break out their running back projections into tiers for both PPR and non-PPR scoring systems.
Projections Week rolls along with the all-important running backs. Keep in mind that while projections can be a useful tool when used right, there are issues with boiling down all the factors that influence a player's expectation into a single number.
That can be especially true at running back, where workload is key. Since projections typically assume reasonable health, high-upside backups are frequently projected for workloads that represent their worst-case scenario.
By comparison, pass-catching backs with defined roles will often be projected at a spot where they don't have a ton of upside, if they aren't the type of back who would likely assume more carries should an injury occur (think Theo Riddick).
Because projections are inexact, a good way to look at them is in tiers, grouping together the players that came out with Fantasy point totals within the same ballpark. Below are Heath Cummings' and Ben Gretch's projections tiers for running backs for both PPR and non-PPR scoring systems.
Heath and Ben also join Adam Aizer on Fantasy Football Today all week, going division by division through all 32 teams in four episodes of projections to help you think about targets, pass attempts, backfield splits and much more as we continue to get closer to our Fantasy drafts. On Tuesday's show, they covered the AFC East and NFC East, including discussions on Le'Veon Bell's workload, Dak Prescott's upside, whether Miles Sanders can emerge in a crowded backfield, and much more.
It's important to remember these aren't Draft ranks, just projections of the "most likely" scenario. Make sure to factor in upside and downside, plus injury risk, before making any Draft Day decisions. You can always check out our full rankings on the Draft Prep page.
Heath Cummings' PPR RB projection tiers
Heath Cummings' non-PPR RB projection tiers
|Alexander Mattison
Ben Gretch's PPR RB projection tiers
|David Montgomery
|Devontae Booker
|Ryquell Armstead
|Alexander Mattison
Ben Gretch's non-PPR RB projection tiers
