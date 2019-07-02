Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Projections Week -- RB tier rankings

Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch break out their running back projections into tiers for both PPR and non-PPR scoring systems.

Projections Week rolls along with the all-important running backs. Keep in mind that while projections can be a useful tool when used right, there are issues with boiling down all the factors that influence a player's expectation into a single number. 

That can be especially true at running back, where workload is key. Since projections typically assume reasonable health, high-upside backups are frequently projected for workloads that represent their worst-case scenario. 

By comparison, pass-catching backs with defined roles will often be projected at a spot where they don't have a ton of upside, if they aren't the type of back who would likely assume more carries should an injury occur (think Theo Riddick). 

Because projections are inexact, a good way to look at them is in tiers, grouping together the players that came out with Fantasy point totals within the same ballpark. Below are Heath Cummings' and Ben Gretch's projections tiers for running backs for both PPR and non-PPR scoring systems.   

Heath and Ben also join Adam Aizer on Fantasy Football Today all week, going division by division through all 32 teams in four episodes of projections to help you think about targets, pass attempts, backfield splits and much more as we continue to get closer to our Fantasy drafts. On Tuesday's show, they covered the AFC East and NFC East, including discussions on Le'Veon Bell's workload, Dak Prescott's upside, whether Miles Sanders can emerge in a crowded backfield, and much more.

Email the show at fantasyfootball@cbsi.com

It's important to remember these aren't Draft ranks, just projections of the "most likely" scenario. Make sure to factor in upside and downside, plus injury risk, before making any Draft Day decisions. You can always check out our full rankings on the Draft Prep page.

Heath Cummings' PPR RB projection tiers

340-plus points310-315 points275-290 points245-260 points
Ezekiel ElliottMelvin GordonLe'Veon BellDalvin Cook
Saquon Barkley 
James ConnerLeonard Fournette
Alvin Kamara 
David JohnsonKenyan Drake
Christian McCaffrey 
Joe MixonNick Chubb
 
 
 
 
205-235 points185-200 points145-180 points80-145 points
Damien WilliamsJames WhiteDion LewisRoyce Freeman
Kerryon JohnsonJosh JacobsAustin EkelerJordan Howard
Todd GurleyChris CarsonLeSean McCoyKalen Ballage
Devonta FreemanMark IngramJerick McKinnonJamaal Williams
Tarik CohenRashaad PennySony MichelD'Onta Foreman
Aaron JonesLamar MillerChris ThompsonBruce Anderson
Phillip LindsayDavid MontgomeryLatavius MurrayTheo Riddick
Marlon MackTevin ColemanMiles SandersRonald Jones
Derrick Henry 
Jalen RichardAlexander Mattison
 
 
Peyton BarberJustice Hill
 
 
Darrell HendersonCarlos Hyde
 
 
Ito SmithGiovani Bernard
 
 
Derrius GuiceJaylen Samuels
 
 
Nyheim HinesDamien Harris
 
 
Duke Johnson 

Heath Cummings' non-PPR RB projection tiers

280-plus points250-255 points230-235 points
Ezekiel ElliottChristian McCaffreyJoe Mixon
Saquon BarkleyMelvin GordonJames Conner
Alvin Kamara 
 
 
 
 
205-220 points180-195 points165-175 points
Nick ChubbKenyan DrakeChris Carson
David JohnsonTodd GurleyMark Ingram
Le'Veon BellDerrick HenryJosh Jacobs
Dalvin CookKerryon Johnson 
Leonard FournetteDevonta Freeman 
 
Marlon Mack 
 
Aaron Jones 
 
Phillip Lindsay 
 
Damien Williams 
 
 
 
150-160 points120-145 points70-120 points
Lamar MillerRashaad PennyIto Smith
David MontgomeryLatavius MurrayJamaal Williams
Tevin ColemanDerrius GuiceD'Onta Foreman
Sony MichelMiles SandersChris Thompson
Tarik CohenAustin EkelerNyheim Hines
 
LeSean McCoyJalen Richard
 
Jordan HowardAlexander Mattison
 
Dion LewisDuke Johnson
 
James WhiteCarlos Hyde
 
Royce FreemanJustice Hill
 
Jerick McKinnonBruce Anderson
 
Peyton BarberRonald Jones
 
Darrell HendersonDamien Harris
 
Kalen Ballage 

Ben Gretch's PPR RB projection tiers

340-plus points330-335 points315-320 points275-285 points
Christian McCaffreyAlvin KamaraEzekiel ElliottDavid Johnson
Saquon Barkley 
 
James Conner
 
 
 
Melvin Gordon
 
 
 
 
250-275 points205-225 points175-195 points155-170 points
Le'Veon BellKerryon JohnsonKenyan DrakeSony Michel
Damien WilliamsAaron JonesMarlon MackRonald Jones
Leonard FournetteJames WhiteDerrick HenryChris Carson
Dalvin CookDevonta FreemanTarik CohenDavid Montgomery
Joe MixonNick ChubbLamar MillerRashaad Penny
Todd GurleyJosh JacobsPhillip Lindsay 
 
 
 
 
135-155 points120-135 points95-115 points80-95 points
Darrell HendersonIto SmithRex BurkheadDevontae Booker
Latavius MurrayRoyce FreemanDuke JohnsonRyquell Armstead
Miles SandersTevin ColemanGiovani BernardJordan Howard
LeSean McCoyMatt BreidaJaylen SamuelsTheo Riddick
Jalen RichardAustin EkelerJamaal WilliamsC.J. Anderson
Mark Ingram 
Peyton BarberAdrian Peterson
Dion Lewis 
D'Onta ForemanAlexander Mattison
Derrius Guice 
Kalen BallageElijah McGuire
Chris Thompson 
Jerick McKinnonDevin Singletary
Nyheim Hines 
 
Justice Hill

Ben Gretch's non-PPR RB projection tiers

245-plus points220-230 points200-210 points
Ezekiel ElliottJames ConnerLe'Veon Bell
Saquon BarkleyMelvin GordonDamien Williams
Christian McCaffreyDavid JohnsonLeonard Fournette
Alvin Kamara 
Joe Mixon
 
 
Todd Gurley
 
 
Dalvin Cook
 
 
 
185-190 points165-180 points145-160 points
Nick ChubbKerryon JohnsonSony Michel
Aaron JonesDevonta FreemanLamar Miller
 
Josh JacobsKenyan Drake
 
Derrick Henry 
 
Marlon Mack 
 
 
 
125-140 points105-120 points80-100 points
Phillip LindsayDerrius GuiceDion Lewis
James WhiteDarrell HendersonMatt Breida
Chris CarsonMiles SandersAustin Ekeler
David MontgomeryLeSean McCoyJalen Richard
Ronald JonesRoyce FreemanNyheim Hines
Rashaad PennyTevin ColemanChris Thompson
Mark IngramIto SmithPeyton Barber
Latavius Murray 
D'Onta Foreman
Tarik Cohen 
Jordan Howard
 
 
Kalen Ballage
Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types. Before coming to CBS Sports he was a staff writer for Footballguys and the host of The Fantasy Football Show on... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories