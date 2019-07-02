Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Projections Week -- RB tier rankings

Projections Week rolls along with the all-important running backs. Keep in mind that while projections can be a useful tool when used right, there are issues with boiling down all the factors that influence a player's expectation into a single number.

That can be especially true at running back, where workload is key. Since projections typically assume reasonable health, high-upside backups are frequently projected for workloads that represent their worst-case scenario.

By comparison, pass-catching backs with defined roles will often be projected at a spot where they don't have a ton of upside, if they aren't the type of back who would likely assume more carries should an injury occur (think Theo Riddick).

Because projections are inexact, a good way to look at them is in tiers, grouping together the players that came out with Fantasy point totals within the same ballpark. Below are Heath Cummings' and Ben Gretch's projections tiers for running backs for both PPR and non-PPR scoring systems.

Heath and Ben also join Adam Aizer on Fantasy Football Today all week, going division by division through all 32 teams in four episodes of projections to help you think about targets, pass attempts, backfield splits and much more as we continue to get closer to our Fantasy drafts. On Tuesday's show, they covered the AFC East and NFC East, including discussions on Le'Veon Bell's workload, Dak Prescott's upside, whether Miles Sanders can emerge in a crowded backfield, and much more.



It's important to remember these aren't Draft ranks, just projections of the "most likely" scenario. Make sure to factor in upside and downside, plus injury risk, before making any Draft Day decisions. You can always check out our full rankings on the Draft Prep page.

Heath Cummings' PPR RB projection tiers

Heath Cummings' non-PPR RB projection tiers

280-plus points 250-255 points 230-235 points Ezekiel Elliott Christian McCaffrey Joe Mixon Saquon Barkley Melvin Gordon James Conner Alvin Kamara









205-220 points 180-195 points 165-175 points Nick Chubb Kenyan Drake Chris Carson David Johnson Todd Gurley Mark Ingram Le'Veon Bell Derrick Henry Josh Jacobs Dalvin Cook Kerryon Johnson

Leonard Fournette Devonta Freeman



Marlon Mack



Aaron Jones



Phillip Lindsay



Damien Williams







150-160 points 120-145 points 70-120 points Lamar Miller Rashaad Penny Ito Smith David Montgomery Latavius Murray Jamaal Williams Tevin Coleman Derrius Guice D'Onta Foreman Sony Michel Miles Sanders Chris Thompson Tarik Cohen Austin Ekeler Nyheim Hines

LeSean McCoy Jalen Richard

Jordan Howard Alexander Mattison

Dion Lewis Duke Johnson

James White Carlos Hyde

Royce Freeman Justice Hill

Jerick McKinnon Bruce Anderson

Peyton Barber Ronald Jones

Darrell Henderson Damien Harris

Kalen Ballage



Ben Gretch's PPR RB projection tiers

340-plus points 330-335 points 315-320 points 275-285 points Christian McCaffrey Alvin Kamara Ezekiel Elliott David Johnson Saquon Barkley



James Conner





Melvin Gordon







250-275 points 205-225 points 175-195 points 155-170 points Le'Veon Bell Kerryon Johnson Kenyan Drake Sony Michel Damien Williams Aaron Jones Marlon Mack Ronald Jones Leonard Fournette James White Derrick Henry Chris Carson Dalvin Cook Devonta Freeman Tarik Cohen David Montgomery Joe Mixon Nick Chubb Lamar Miller Rashaad Penny Todd Gurley Josh Jacobs Phillip Lindsay









135-155 points 120-135 points 95-115 points 80-95 points Darrell Henderson Ito Smith Rex Burkhead Devontae Booker Latavius Murray Royce Freeman Duke Johnson Ryquell Armstead Miles Sanders Tevin Coleman Giovani Bernard Jordan Howard LeSean McCoy Matt Breida Jaylen Samuels Theo Riddick Jalen Richard Austin Ekeler Jamaal Williams C.J. Anderson Mark Ingram

Peyton Barber Adrian Peterson Dion Lewis

D'Onta Foreman Alexander Mattison Derrius Guice

Kalen Ballage Elijah McGuire Chris Thompson

Jerick McKinnon Devin Singletary Nyheim Hines



Justice Hill

Ben Gretch's non-PPR RB projection tiers