Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Projections Week -- TE tier rankings

Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch break out their tight end projections into tiers for both PPR and non-PPR scoring systems.

By now, you know the drill. As we wrap up Projections Week, keep in mind projections are inexact and boil a range of potential outcomes down to a single number. A good way to consider the results is by grouping together similar options into tiers, then adjusting for upside or downside, plus injury risk since projections generally assume reasonable health.

Below are Heath Cummings' and Ben Gretch's tight end projections tiers for both PPR and non-PPR scoring formats. If you're looking for full Draft rankings, you can always find those on the Draft Prep page.   

Heath and Ben also joined Adam Aizer on Fantasy Football Today all week, going division by division through all 32 teams in four episodes of projections to help you think about targets, pass attempts, backfield splits and much more as we continue to get closer to our Fantasy drafts. On Thursday's show, they covered the AFC West and NFC West, discussing what to make of the Rams' and Chiefs' backfields led by Todd Gurley and Damien Williams, where to rank big-name quaterbacks with iffy projections like Philip Rivers and Russell Wilson, and whether Kliff Kingsbury's Air Raid system can turn the Cardinals from one of the worst Fantasy offenses into one of the best.

Keep in mind the below tiers are purely where the players project in a "most likely" scenario. Team context, teammate injuries, and efficiency peaks or valleys can all contribute to different outcomes, but a projection provides a solid baseline to start from. 

Heath Cummings' PPR TE projection tiers

265-plus points230-235 points165-185 points
Travis KelceGeorge KittleEvan Engram
Zach Ertz 
Hunter Henry
 
 
O.J. Howard
 
 
 
145-160 points120-145 points115-120 points
Eric EbronDelanie WalkerCJ Uzomah
Jordan ReedTrey BurtonMark Andrews
David NJokuVance McDonaldChris Herndon
Jared CookTJ HockensenWill Dissly
Austin HooperJack Doyle 
 
Greg Olsen 
 
Jimmy Graham 
 
Noah Fant 
 
Kyle Rudolph 

Heath Cummings' non-PPR TE projection tiers

175-plus points140-160 points110-120 points
Travis KelceZach ErtzEvan Engram
 
George KittleO.J. Howard
 
 
Hunter Henry
 
 
 
85-105 points70-85 points 
Eric EbronJimmy Graham 
Jared CookGreg Olsen 
David NJokuJack Doyle 
Jordan ReedNoah Fant 
Delanie WalkerWill Dissly 
Vance McDonaldKyle Rudolph 
Austin HooperChris Herndon 
TJ HockensenMark Andrews 
Trey BurtonCJ Uzomah 

Ben Gretch's PPR TE projection tiers

300-plus points240-255 points170-185 points135-145 points
Travis KelceZach ErtzEvan EngramVance McDonald
 
George KittleO.J. HowardJared Cook
 
 
Hunter HenryDavid Njoku
 
 
 
Jordan Reed
 
 
 
Kyle Rudolph
 
 
 
Trey Burton
120-135 points105-115 points95-100 points 
Austin HooperGreg OlsenT.J. Hockenson 
Eric EbronChris HerndonDallas Goedert 
Jack DoyleJason WittenTyler Eifert 
Jimmy GrahamMatt LaCosseDarren Waller 
Delanie WalkerNoah Fant 
 
 
Mark Andrews 
 
 
Mike Gesicki 
 

Ben Gretch's non-PPR TE projection tiers

190-plus points150-155 points110-125 points
Travis KelceZach ErtzO.J. Howard
 
George KittleEvan Engram
 
 
Hunter Henry
 
 
 
80-95 points65-80 points55-65 points
Vance McDonaldJimmy GrahamMike Gesicki
David NjokuDelanie WalkerJason Witten
Jared CookChris HerndonTyler Eifert
Trey BurtonMatt LaCosseDallas Goedert
Eric EbronJack DoyleT.J. Hockenson
Jordan ReedGreg OlsenDarren Waller
Kyle RudolphMark Andrews 
Austin HooperNoah Fant 
