Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Projections Week -- TE tier rankings

By now, you know the drill. As we wrap up Projections Week, keep in mind projections are inexact and boil a range of potential outcomes down to a single number. A good way to consider the results is by grouping together similar options into tiers, then adjusting for upside or downside, plus injury risk since projections generally assume reasonable health.

Below are Heath Cummings' and Ben Gretch's tight end projections tiers for both PPR and non-PPR scoring formats. If you're looking for full Draft rankings, you can always find those on the Draft Prep page.

Heath and Ben also joined Adam Aizer on Fantasy Football Today all week, going division by division through all 32 teams in four episodes of projections to help you think about targets, pass attempts, backfield splits and much more as we continue to get closer to our Fantasy drafts. On Thursday's show, they covered the AFC West and NFC West, discussing what to make of the Rams' and Chiefs' backfields led by Todd Gurley and Damien Williams, where to rank big-name quaterbacks with iffy projections like Philip Rivers and Russell Wilson, and whether Kliff Kingsbury's Air Raid system can turn the Cardinals from one of the worst Fantasy offenses into one of the best.

Email the show at fantasyfootball@cbsi.com

Keep in mind the below tiers are purely where the players project in a "most likely" scenario. Team context, teammate injuries, and efficiency peaks or valleys can all contribute to different outcomes, but a projection provides a solid baseline to start from.

Heath Cummings' PPR TE projection tiers

265-plus points 230-235 points 165-185 points Travis Kelce George Kittle Evan Engram Zach Ertz

Hunter Henry



O.J. Howard





145-160 points 120-145 points 115-120 points Eric Ebron Delanie Walker CJ Uzomah Jordan Reed Trey Burton Mark Andrews David NJoku Vance McDonald Chris Herndon Jared Cook TJ Hockensen Will Dissly Austin Hooper Jack Doyle



Greg Olsen



Jimmy Graham



Noah Fant



Kyle Rudolph



Heath Cummings' non-PPR TE projection tiers

175-plus points 140-160 points 110-120 points Travis Kelce Zach Ertz Evan Engram

George Kittle O.J. Howard



Hunter Henry





85-105 points 70-85 points

Eric Ebron Jimmy Graham

Jared Cook Greg Olsen

David NJoku Jack Doyle

Jordan Reed Noah Fant

Delanie Walker Will Dissly

Vance McDonald Kyle Rudolph

Austin Hooper Chris Herndon

TJ Hockensen Mark Andrews

Trey Burton CJ Uzomah



Ben Gretch's PPR TE projection tiers

300-plus points 240-255 points 170-185 points 135-145 points Travis Kelce Zach Ertz Evan Engram Vance McDonald

George Kittle O.J. Howard Jared Cook



Hunter Henry David Njoku





Jordan Reed





Kyle Rudolph





Trey Burton 120-135 points 105-115 points 95-100 points

Austin Hooper Greg Olsen T.J. Hockenson

Eric Ebron Chris Herndon Dallas Goedert

Jack Doyle Jason Witten Tyler Eifert

Jimmy Graham Matt LaCosse Darren Waller

Delanie Walker Noah Fant





Mark Andrews





Mike Gesicki





Ben Gretch's non-PPR TE projection tiers