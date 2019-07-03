Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Projections Week -- WR tier rankings

Projections Week continues with Fantasy's deepest position, wide receiver. Because projections are inexact and boil a range of potential outcomes down to a single number, a good way to look at them is by grouping together similar options into tiers.

Below are Heath Cummings' and Ben Gretch's wide receiver projections tiers for both PPR and non-PPR scoring formats. The key considerations outside these tiers are upside and downside, plus injury risk. You can always find our full Draft rankings on the Draft Prep page.

Keep in mind the below tiers are purely where the players project in a "most likely" scenario. Team context, teammate injuries, and efficiency peaks or valleys can all contribute to different outcomes, but a projection provides a solid baseline to start from.

Heath Cummings' PPR WR projections tiers

Heath Cummings' non-PPR WR projections tiers

200-plus points 180-190 points 155-170 points DeAndre Hopkins Michael Thomas Keenan Allen Julio Jones Davante Adams A.J. Green JuJu Smith-Schuster Mike Evans Brandin Cooks

Odell Beckham Antonio Brown



T.Y. Hilton



Robert Woods



Amari Cooper





140-155 points 120-140 points 90-120 points Tyler Lockett Tyler Boyd Kenny Stills Stefon Diggs Dante Pettis Albert Wilson Adam Thielen Tyreek Hill Golden Tate Cooper Kupp Christian Kirk N'Keal Harry Julian Edelman D.J. Moore Keelan Cole Calvin Ridley Tyrell Williams Devin Funchess Sammy Watkins Alshon Jeffery Sterling Shepard Chris Godwin Marvin Jones Desean Jackson Kenny Golladay Robby Anderson Geronimo Allison

Dede Westbrook Curtis Samuel

Corey Davis Donte Moncrief

Allen Robinson Courtland Sutton

Mike Williams Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Will Fuller John Brown

Jarvis Landry Marquise Brown



D.K. Metcalf



Robert Foster



Larry Fitzgerald



Michael Gallup



Deebo Samuel



Mohamed Sanu



Antonio Callaway



Emmanuel Sanders



Miles Boykin



DeVante Parker



David Moore



Keke Coutee



Anthony Miller

Ben Gretch's PPR WR projections tiers

295-plus points 260-270 points 235-250 points 220-230 points DeAndre Hopkins Mike Evans Robert Woods Sammy Watkins JuJu Smith-Schuster Keenan Allen Amari Cooper Tyler Lockett Julio Jones T.Y. Hilton Kenny Golladay D.J. Moore Odell Beckham Stefon Diggs Brandin Cooks

Michael Thomas A.J. Green



Davante Adams Julian Edelman





Antonio Brown





Adam Thielen











190-205 points 170-185 points 150-160 points 130-145 points Chris Godwin Robby Anderson Golden Tate Paul Richardson Cooper Kupp Marvin Jones Tyreek Hill Jamison Crowder Allen Robinson Marqise Lee DeSean Jackson Marquise Brown Calvin Ridley Curtis Samuel Keke Coutee Geronimo Allison Christian Kirk Dede Westbrook Taylor Gabriel N'Keal Harry Alshon Jeffery Courtland Sutton DaeSean Hamilton Marquez Valdes-Scantling Tyler Boyd Will Fuller Albert Wilson Tyrell Williams Corey Davis Larry Fitzgerald James Washington Mohamed Sanu Sterling Shepard Dante Pettis Kenny Stills Devin Funchess Mike Williams



John Brown Jarvis Landry



Willie Snead





Andy Isabella





Marquise Goodwin

Ben Gretch's non-PPR WR projections tiers