Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Projections Week -- WR tier rankings

Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch break out their wide receiver projections into tiers for both PPR and non-PPR scoring systems.

Projections Week continues with Fantasy's deepest position, wide receiver. Because projections are inexact and boil a range of potential outcomes down to a single number, a good way to look at them is by grouping together similar options into tiers.

Below are Heath Cummings' and Ben Gretch's wide receiver projections tiers for both PPR and non-PPR scoring formats. The key considerations outside these tiers are upside and downside, plus injury risk. You can always find our full Draft rankings on the Draft Prep page

Heath and Ben also join Adam Aizer on Fantasy Football Today all week, going division by division through all 32 teams in four episodes of projections to help you think about targets, pass attempts, backfield splits and much more as we continue to get closer to our Fantasy drafts. On Wednesday's show, they cover the AFC South and NFC South, comparing Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara at the top of drafts, which high-powered offenses might not have as much volume as they have in the past, and whether O.J. Howard can become the next superstar tight end.

Keep in mind the below tiers are purely where the players project in a "most likely" scenario. Team context, teammate injuries, and efficiency peaks or valleys can all contribute to different outcomes, but a projection provides a solid baseline to start from. 

Heath Cummings' PPR WR projections tiers

300-plus points270-285 points240-260 points230-240 points
DeAndre HopkinsDavante AdamsAntonio BrownAmari Cooper
Julio JonesKeenan AllenA.J. GreenJulian Edelman
JuJu Smith-SchusterOdell BeckhamBrandin CooksRobert Woods
Michael ThomasMike EvansStefon DiggsT.Y. Hilton
 
 
 
Adam Thielen
205-225 points180-200 points150-180 points 
Cooper KuppTyrell WilliamsKenny Stills 
Tyler BoydDante PettisWill Fuller 
Tyler LockettRobby AndersonN'Keal Harry 
Calvin RidleyAlshon JefferyKeelan Cole 
Chris GodwinCorey DavisLarry Fitzgerald 
Sammy WatkinsTyreek HillGeronimo Allison  
Christian KirkJarvis LandryCurtis Samuel 
Kenny GolladayGolden TateDonte Moncrief 
Dede WestbrookAllen RobinsonDevin Funchess 
D.J. MooreMarvin JonesDeSean Jackson 
 
Sterling ShepardEmmanuel Sanders  
 
Albert WilsonKeke Coutee 
 
Mike WilliamsCourtland Sutton 
 
 
Mohamed Sanu 
 
 
Marquez Valdes-Scantling  
 
 
Marquise Brown 
 
 
John Brown 
 
 
Deebo Samuel 
 
 
Michael Gallup 
 
 
D.K. Metcalf 
 
 
DaeSean Hamilton  

Heath Cummings' non-PPR WR projections tiers

200-plus points180-190 points155-170 points
DeAndre HopkinsMichael ThomasKeenan Allen
Julio JonesDavante AdamsA.J. Green
JuJu Smith-SchusterMike EvansBrandin Cooks
 
Odell BeckhamAntonio Brown
 
 
T.Y. Hilton
 
 
Robert Woods
 
 
Amari Cooper
 
 
 
140-155 points120-140 points90-120 points
Tyler LockettTyler BoydKenny Stills
Stefon DiggsDante PettisAlbert Wilson
Adam ThielenTyreek HillGolden Tate
Cooper KuppChristian KirkN'Keal Harry
Julian EdelmanD.J. MooreKeelan Cole
Calvin RidleyTyrell WilliamsDevin Funchess
Sammy WatkinsAlshon JefferySterling Shepard
Chris GodwinMarvin JonesDesean Jackson
Kenny GolladayRobby AndersonGeronimo Allison
 
Dede WestbrookCurtis Samuel
 
Corey DavisDonte Moncrief
 
Allen RobinsonCourtland Sutton
 
Mike WilliamsMarquez Valdes-Scantling
 
Will FullerJohn Brown
 
Jarvis LandryMarquise Brown
 
 
D.K. Metcalf
 
 
Robert Foster
 
 
Larry Fitzgerald
 
 
Michael Gallup
 
 
Deebo Samuel
 
 
Mohamed Sanu
 
 
Antonio Callaway
 
 
Emmanuel Sanders
 
 
Miles Boykin
 
 
DeVante Parker
 
 
David Moore
 
 
Keke Coutee
 
 
Anthony Miller

Ben Gretch's PPR WR projections tiers

295-plus points260-270 points235-250 points220-230 points
DeAndre HopkinsMike EvansRobert WoodsSammy Watkins
JuJu Smith-SchusterKeenan AllenAmari CooperTyler Lockett
Julio JonesT.Y. HiltonKenny GolladayD.J. Moore
Odell BeckhamStefon DiggsBrandin Cooks 
Michael ThomasA.J. Green 
 
Davante AdamsJulian Edelman 
 
 
Antonio Brown 
 
 
Adam Thielen 
 
 
 
 
 
190-205 points170-185 points150-160 points130-145 points
Chris GodwinRobby AndersonGolden TatePaul Richardson
Cooper KuppMarvin JonesTyreek HillJamison Crowder
Allen RobinsonMarqise LeeDeSean JacksonMarquise Brown
Calvin RidleyCurtis SamuelKeke CouteeGeronimo Allison
Christian KirkDede WestbrookTaylor GabrielN'Keal Harry
Alshon JefferyCourtland SuttonDaeSean HamiltonMarquez Valdes-Scantling
Tyler BoydWill FullerAlbert WilsonTyrell Williams
Corey DavisLarry FitzgeraldJames WashingtonMohamed Sanu
Sterling ShepardDante PettisKenny StillsDevin Funchess
Mike Williams 
 
John Brown
Jarvis Landry 
 
Willie Snead
 
 
 
Andy Isabella
 
 
 
Marquise Goodwin

Ben Gretch's non-PPR WR projections tiers

190-plus points170-180 points160-170 points145-155 points
DeAndre HopkinsMike EvansKeenan AllenTyler Lockett
Odell BeckhamT.Y. HiltonRobert WoodsSammy Watkins
Julio JonesA.J. GreenAdam ThielenD.J. Moore
JuJu Smith-SchusterStefon DiggsKenny Golladay 
Davante Adams 
Antonio Brown 
Michael Thomas 
Amari Cooper 
 
 
Brandin Cooks 
 
 
Julian Edelman 
 
 
 
 
125-135 points105-120 points95-105 points80-95 points
Cooper KuppCurtis SamuelKenny StillsMarquise Brown
Calvin RidleyCourtland SuttonLarry FitzgeraldDevin Funchess
Chris GodwinWill FullerJames WashingtonTyrell Williams
Mike WilliamsJarvis LandryPaul RichardsonMarquise Goodwin
Allen RobinsonMarqise LeeTaylor GabrielDaeSean Hamilton
Alshon JefferyDante PettisMarquez Valdes-ScantlingJamison Crowder
Tyler BoydDeSean JacksonGeronimo AllisonMohamed Sanu
Marvin JonesDede WestbrookAlbert WilsonWillie Snead
Christian KirkTyreek HillGolden TateAntonio Callaway
Robby Anderson 
N'Keal HarryZay Jones
Corey Davis 
John BrownTre'Quan Smith
Sterling Shepard 
Keke CouteeAndy Isabella
 
 
 
Michael Gallup
 
 
 
Anthony Miller
