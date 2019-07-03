Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Projections Week -- WR tier rankings
Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch break out their wide receiver projections into tiers for both PPR and non-PPR scoring systems.
Projections Week continues with Fantasy's deepest position, wide receiver. Because projections are inexact and boil a range of potential outcomes down to a single number, a good way to look at them is by grouping together similar options into tiers.
Below are Heath Cummings' and Ben Gretch's wide receiver projections tiers for both PPR and non-PPR scoring formats. The key considerations outside these tiers are upside and downside, plus injury risk. You can always find our full Draft rankings on the Draft Prep page.
Heath and Ben also join Adam Aizer on Fantasy Football Today all week, going division by division through all 32 teams in four episodes of projections to help you think about targets, pass attempts, backfield splits and much more as we continue to get closer to our Fantasy drafts. On Wednesday's show, they cover the AFC South and NFC South, comparing Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara at the top of drafts, which high-powered offenses might not have as much volume as they have in the past, and whether O.J. Howard can become the next superstar tight end.
Email the show at fantasyfootball@cbsi.com
Keep in mind the below tiers are purely where the players project in a "most likely" scenario. Team context, teammate injuries, and efficiency peaks or valleys can all contribute to different outcomes, but a projection provides a solid baseline to start from.
Heath Cummings' PPR WR projections tiers
|Antonio Brown
|A.J. Green
|Brandin Cooks
|Stefon Diggs
|
|Geronimo Allison
|
|Emmanuel Sanders
|
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|
|DaeSean Hamilton
|
Heath Cummings' non-PPR WR projections tiers
|Keenan Allen
|A.J. Green
|Brandin Cooks
|Antonio Brown
|T.Y. Hilton
|Robert Woods
|Amari Cooper
|Geronimo Allison
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|Antonio Callaway
|Emmanuel Sanders
Ben Gretch's PPR WR projections tiers
|Jamison Crowder
|Geronimo Allison
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|Marquise Goodwin
Ben Gretch's non-PPR WR projections tiers
|Marquise Goodwin
|DaeSean Hamilton
|Jamison Crowder
|Antonio Callaway
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Startup Dynasty league mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at how several teams built their rosters in a startup Dynasty league,...
-
RB projections tiers
Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch break out their running back projections into tiers for both...
-
Top Fantasy football breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
QB projections tiers
Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch break out their quarterback projections into tiers for two scoring...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Gurley
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...