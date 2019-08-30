Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Tight end projections tier rankings

Projections are inexact and boil a range of potential outcomes down to a single number. A good way to consider the results is by grouping together similar options into tiers, then adjusting for upside or downside, plus injury risk since projections generally assume reasonable health.

Below are Heath Cummings' and Ben Gretch's tight end projections tiers for both PPR and non-PPR scoring formats. If you're looking for full Draft rankings, you can always find those on the Draft Prep page.

Keep in mind the below tiers are purely where the players project in a "most likely" scenario. Team context, teammate injuries, and efficiency peaks or valleys can all contribute to different outcomes, but a projection provides a solid baseline to start from.

Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, and quarterbacks. Plus see the top players at each position, complete with winning projections. Get your guide now!

Heath Cummings' PPR TE projection tiers

265-plus points 235-240 points 185-195 points Travis Kelce George Kittle Evan Engram Zach Ertz

Hunter Henry











160-170 points 130-155 points 115-130 points O.J. Howard Jordan Reed Jimmy Graham Jared Cook Delanie Walker Noah Fant

Austin Hooper David NJoku

Trey Burton Eric Ebron

TJ Hockensen Kyle Rudolph

Vance McDonald Mark Andrews

Greg Olsen Darren Waller

Heath Cummings' non-PPR TE projection tiers

175-plus points 150-160 points 115-125 points Travis Kelce Zach Ertz Hunter Henry

George Kittle Evan Engram



O.J. Howard





85-105 points 65-85 points

Jared Cook Jimmy Graham

Delanie Walker Greg Olsen

Jordan Reed David NJoku

Trey Burton Mark Andrews

Vance McDonald Eric Ebron

Austin Hooper Noah Fant

TJ Hockensen Kyle Rudolph



Darren Waller



Will Dissly



Jack Doyle



Chris Herndon



Ben Gretch's PPR TE projection tiers

295-plus points 235-245 points 170-185 points Travis Kelce Zach Ertz Evan Engram

George Kittle O.J. Howard



Hunter Henry





135-145 points 120-135 points 105-115 points Jared Cook Austin Hooper Jimmy Graham Jordan Reed Trey Burton Jack Doyle David Njoku Greg Olsen Noah Fant Vance McDonald Delanie Walker Eric Ebron Kyle Rudolph Chris Herndon Mark Andrews Darren Waller

Mike Gesicki



T.J. Hockenson

Ben Gretch's non-PPR TE projection tiers