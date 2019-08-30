Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Tight end projections tier rankings

Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch break out their tight end projections into tiers for both PPR and non-PPR scoring systems.

Projections are inexact and boil a range of potential outcomes down to a single number. A good way to consider the results is by grouping together similar options into tiers, then adjusting for upside or downside, plus injury risk since projections generally assume reasonable health.

Below are Heath Cummings' and Ben Gretch's tight end projections tiers for both PPR and non-PPR scoring formats. If you're looking for full Draft rankings, you can always find those on the Draft Prep page.   

Keep in mind the below tiers are purely where the players project in a "most likely" scenario. Team context, teammate injuries, and efficiency peaks or valleys can all contribute to different outcomes, but a projection provides a solid baseline to start from. 

Heath Cummings' PPR TE projection tiers

265-plus points235-240 points185-195 points
Travis KelceGeorge KittleEvan Engram
Zach Ertz 
Hunter Henry
 
 
 
 
 
 
160-170 points130-155 points115-130 points
O.J. HowardJordan ReedJimmy Graham
Jared CookDelanie WalkerNoah Fant
 
Austin HooperDavid NJoku
 
Trey BurtonEric Ebron
 
TJ HockensenKyle Rudolph
 
Vance McDonaldMark Andrews
 
Greg OlsenDarren Waller

Heath Cummings' non-PPR TE projection tiers

175-plus points150-160 points115-125 points
Travis KelceZach ErtzHunter Henry
 
George KittleEvan Engram
 
 
O.J. Howard
 
 
 
85-105 points65-85 points 
Jared CookJimmy Graham 
Delanie WalkerGreg Olsen 
Jordan ReedDavid NJoku 
Trey BurtonMark Andrews 
Vance McDonaldEric Ebron 
Austin HooperNoah Fant 
TJ HockensenKyle Rudolph 
 
Darren Waller 
 
Will Dissly 
 
Jack Doyle 
 
Chris Herndon 

Ben Gretch's PPR TE projection tiers

295-plus points235-245 points170-185 points
Travis KelceZach ErtzEvan Engram
 
George KittleO.J. Howard
 
 
Hunter Henry
 
 
 
135-145 points120-135 points105-115 points
Jared CookAustin HooperJimmy Graham
Jordan ReedTrey BurtonJack Doyle
David NjokuGreg OlsenNoah Fant
Vance McDonaldDelanie WalkerEric Ebron
Kyle RudolphChris HerndonMark Andrews
Darren Waller 
Mike Gesicki
 
 
T.J. Hockenson

Ben Gretch's non-PPR TE projection tiers

190-plus points145-150 points110-125 points
Travis KelceGeorge KittleO.J. Howard
 
Zach ErtzEvan Engram
 
 
Hunter Henry
 
 
 
80-95 points70-80 points60-70 points
David NjokuChris HerndonNoah Fant
Jared CookGreg OlsenMark Andrews
Vance McDonaldDelanie WalkerTyler Eifert
Darren WallerJimmy GrahamDallas Goedert
Jordan ReedEric EbronT.J. Hockenson
Kyle Rudolph 
Mike Gesicki
Trey Burton 
Will Dissly
Austin Hooper 
Jack Doyle
