Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Tight end projections tier rankings
Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch break out their tight end projections into tiers for both PPR and non-PPR scoring systems.
Projections are inexact and boil a range of potential outcomes down to a single number. A good way to consider the results is by grouping together similar options into tiers, then adjusting for upside or downside, plus injury risk since projections generally assume reasonable health.
Below are Heath Cummings' and Ben Gretch's tight end projections tiers for both PPR and non-PPR scoring formats. If you're looking for full Draft rankings, you can always find those on the Draft Prep page.
Keep in mind the below tiers are purely where the players project in a "most likely" scenario. Team context, teammate injuries, and efficiency peaks or valleys can all contribute to different outcomes, but a projection provides a solid baseline to start from.
Heath Cummings' PPR TE projection tiers
|Evan Engram
|Hunter Henry
Heath Cummings' non-PPR TE projection tiers
|Hunter Henry
|Evan Engram
|O.J. Howard
Ben Gretch's PPR TE projection tiers
Ben Gretch's non-PPR TE projection tiers
