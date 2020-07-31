Watch Now: Patrick Mahomes Ranked 4th In NFL Top 100 ( 2:24 )

One of my favorite things about Fantasy Football is all the different scoring systems, lineup configurations and rules settings. There are a hundred different ways to play this game and I'd like to dabble in all of them. The only downside of all these different options is that we'd need 100 different sets of rankings to cover them all. Well, we're adding one more today. Below is my top 200 for Superflex and 2QB leagues. Yes, I know those formats aren't exactly the same thing, but we're trying to do a little consolidation here.

The one point I'd make before we get to the rankings is that quarterback runs can come fast and furious in these formats. In some leagues you may very well have to reach for a below average signal caller in Round 4 because the 15 quarterbacks have already been taken. That's what happened to me in the Scott Fish Bowl. But even in those leagues you'll likely find a few quarterbacks (Gardner Minshew and Tyrod Taylor most likely) who get drafted lower than where I have them ranked here. Don't ignore quarterback runs, but don't overreact. You can win these leagues with a lineup full of studs and three average quarterbacks.

The following rankings are based on leagues where you can start more than one quarterback, that reward six points per pass touchdown. These are also based on PPR leagues where you start two running backs, three receivers, one tight end and one non-quarterback flex.

Top 200