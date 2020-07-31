One of my favorite things about Fantasy Football is all the different scoring systems, lineup configurations and rules settings. There are a hundred different ways to play this game and I'd like to dabble in all of them. The only downside of all these different options is that we'd need 100 different sets of rankings to cover them all. Well, we're adding one more today. Below is my top 200 for Superflex and 2QB leagues. Yes, I know those formats aren't exactly the same thing, but we're trying to do a little consolidation here.
The one point I'd make before we get to the rankings is that quarterback runs can come fast and furious in these formats. In some leagues you may very well have to reach for a below average signal caller in Round 4 because the 15 quarterbacks have already been taken. That's what happened to me in the Scott Fish Bowl. But even in those leagues you'll likely find a few quarterbacks (Gardner Minshew and Tyrod Taylor most likely) who get drafted lower than where I have them ranked here. Don't ignore quarterback runs, but don't overreact. You can win these leagues with a lineup full of studs and three average quarterbacks.
The following rankings are based on leagues where you can start more than one quarterback, that reward six points per pass touchdown. These are also based on PPR leagues where you start two running backs, three receivers, one tight end and one non-quarterback flex.
Top 200
- Christian McCaffrey CAR (RB)
- Patrick Mahomes KC (QB)
- Lamar Jackson BAL (QB)
- Saquon Barkley NYG (RB)
- Alvin Kamara NO (RB)
- Ezekiel Elliott DAL (RB)
- Michael Thomas NO (WR)
- Davante Adams GB (WR)
- Julio Jones ATL (WR)
- Dalvin Cook MIN (RB)
- Austin Ekeler LAC (RB)
- Derrick Henry TEN (RB)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC (RB)
- Nick Chubb CLE (RB)
- Travis Kelce KC (TE)
- Tyreek Hill KC (WR)
- D.J. Moore CAR (WR)
- Miles Sanders PHI (RB)
- Kenyan Drake ARI (RB)
- Joe Mixon CIN (RB)
- Chris Godwin TB (WR)
- George Kittle SF (TE)
- Dak Prescott DAL (QB)
- Chris Carson SEA (RB)
- Josh Jacobs LV (RB)
- Adam Thielen MIN (WR)
- Allen Robinson CHI (WR)
- DeAndre Hopkins ARI (WR)
- Aaron Jones GB (RB)
- Russell Wilson SEA (QB)
- Deshaun Watson HOU (QB)
- Cooper Kupp LAR (WR)
- Calvin Ridley ATL (WR)
- Amari Cooper DAL (WR)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (WR)
- Tyler Lockett SEA (WR)
- Kenny Golladay DET (WR)
- Kyler Murray ARI (QB)
- Le'Veon Bell NYJ (RB)
- Melvin Gordon DEN (RB)
- James Conner PIT (RB)
- Todd Gurley ATL (RB)
- Mike Evans TB (WR)
- Robert Woods LAR (WR)
- Odell Beckham CLE (WR)
- T.Y. Hilton IND (WR)
- Keenan Allen LAC (WR)
- David Johnson HOU (RB)
- Carson Wentz PHI (QB)
- Josh Allen BUF (QB)
- Kareem Hunt CLE (RB)
- Courtland Sutton DEN (WR)
- Terry McLaurin WAS (WR)
- A.J. Brown TEN (WR)
- Mark Andrews BAL (TE)
- Devin Singletary BUF (RB)
- Leonard Fournette JAC (RB)
- Matt Ryan ATL (QB)
- Drew Brees NO (QB)
- Aaron Rodgers GB (QB)
- Tom Brady TB (QB)
- A.J. Green CIN (WR)
- Stefon Diggs BUF (WR)
- Tarik Cohen CHI (RB)
- David Montgomery CHI (RB)
- D.J. Chark JAC (WR)
- Michael Gallup DAL (WR)
- Julian Edelman NE (WR)
- Jarvis Landry CLE (WR)
- DeVante Parker MIA (WR)
- DK Metcalf SEA (WR)
- Zach Ertz PHI (TE)
- Tyler Boyd CIN (WR)
- Mark Ingram BAL (RB)
- Ben Roethlisberger PIT (QB)
- Matthew Stafford DET (QB)
- Cam Newton NE (QB)
- Marvin Jones DET (WR)
- Marquise Brown BAL (WR)
- Jonathan Taylor IND (RB)
- Darren Waller LV (TE)
- Evan Engram NYG (TE)
- Hunter Henry LAC (TE)
- Ronald Jones TB (RB)
- Jared Goff LAR (QB)
- James White NE (RB)
- Derrius Guice WAS (RB)
- Raheem Mostert SF (RB)
- Tevin Coleman SF (RB)
- Jamison Crowder NYJ (WR)
- Jordan Howard MIA (RB)
- Cam Akers LAR (RB)
- D'Andre Swift DET (RB)
- Kerryon Johnson DET (RB)
- Matt Breida MIA (RB)
- Allen Lazard GB (WR)
- Brandin Cooks HOU (WR)
- Will Fuller HOU (WR)
- Gardner Minshew JAC (QB)
- Daniel Jones NYG (QB)
- John Brown BUF (WR)
- Sterling Shepard NYG (WR)
- Christian Kirk ARI (WR)
- Golden Tate NYG (WR)
- Preston Williams MIA (WR)
- Jerry Jeudy DEN (WR)
- Diontae Johnson PIT (WR)
- Hayden Hurst ATL (TE)
- Rob Gronkowski TB (TE)
- Joe Burrow CIN (QB)
- Baker Mayfield CLE (QB)
- DeSean Jackson PHI (WR)
- Tyler Higbee LAR (TE)
- Phillip Lindsay DEN (RB)
- Marlon Mack IND (RB)
- Sony Michel NE (RB)
- Darrell Henderson LAR (RB)
- J.K. Dobbins BAL (RB)
- Tyrod Taylor LAC (QB)
- Ryan Tannehill TEN (QB)
- Jimmy Garoppolo SF (QB)
- Drew Lock DEN (QB)
- Jonnu Smith TEN (TE)
- Noah Fant DEN (TE)
- Austin Hooper CLE (TE)
- Latavius Murray NO (RB)
- Nyheim Hines IND (RB)
- Robby Anderson CAR (WR)
- Chase Edmonds ARI (RB)
- Duke Johnson HOU (RB)
- Antonio Gibson WAS (RB)
- Justin Jackson LAC (RB)
- Alexander Mattison MIN (RB)
- Tony Pollard DAL (RB)
- Dede Westbrook JAC (WR)
- Curtis Samuel CAR (WR)
- Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC (WR)
- Anthony Miller CHI (WR)
- CeeDee Lamb DAL (WR)
- Breshad Perriman NYJ (WR)
- Darius Slayton NYG (WR)
- Mike Williams LAC (WR)
- Denzel Mims NYJ (WR)
- Steven Sims WAS (WR)
- Mecole Hardman KC (WR)
- Henry Ruggs III LV (WR)
- Brandon Aiyuk SF (WR)
- Jalen Reagor PHI (WR)
- N'Keal Harry NE (WR)
- Justin Jefferson MIN (WR)
- Derek Carr OAK (QB)
- Teddy Bridgewater CAR (QB)
- Kirk Cousins MIN (QB)
- Philip Rivers IND (QB)
- Deebo Samuel SF (WR)
- Corey Davis TEN (WR)
- LeSean McCoy KC (RB)
- Boston Scott PHI (RB)
- Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB (RB)
- DeAndre Washington KC (RB)
- Hunter Renfrow LV (WR)
- Jared Cook NO (TE)
- Blake Jarwin DAL (TE)
- Jack Doyle IND (TE)
- T.J. Hockenson DET (TE)
- Larry Fitzgerald ARI (WR)
- Tyrell Williams LV (WR)
- Emmanuel Sanders NO (WR)
- Antonio Gandy-Golden WAS (WR)
- Russell Gage ATL (WR)
- Jalen Richard LV (RB)
- Sammy Watkins KC (WR)
- Rex Burkhead NE (RB)
- Dare Ogunbowale TB (RB)
- Joshua Kelley LAC (RB)
- Zack Moss BUF (RB)
- Ryquell Armstead JAC (RB)
- Devonta Freeman ATL (RB)
- Anthony McFarland PIT (RB)
- A.J. Dillon GB (RB)
- Darrynton Evans TEN (RB)
- Malcolm Brown LAR (RB)
- Sam Darnold NYJ (QB)
- Dwayne Haskins WAS (QB)
- Tua Tagovailoa MIA (QB)
- Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA (QB)
- Mitchell Trubisky CHI (QB)
- Nick Foles CHI (QB)
- Alshon Jeffery PHI (WR)
- James Washington PIT (WR)
- Michael Pittman IND (WR)
- Ito Smith ATL (RB)
- Ian Thomas CAR (TE)
- Dallas Goedert PHI (TE)
- Mike Gesicki MIA (TE)
- Justin Herbert LAC (QB)
- Marcus Mariota LVR (QB)
- Alex Smith WAS (QB)
- Taysom Hill NO (QB)
- Jarrett Stidham NE (QB)