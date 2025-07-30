Travis Hunter appeared on CBS Sports HQ on Tuesday, and the Jaguars rookie said he wants to play every snap this season on offense and defense. Hunter, who said his nickname is the "Unicorn," does not want to come off the field.



"Yeah, I definitely think I can play them all," Hunter said in an interview with CBS Sports Senior NFL Columnist Pete Prisco. "If I didn't think I could play them all, then I wouldn't be trying to do it."



Where Hunter plays this season is one of the biggest storylines for Fantasy managers. The Heisman Trophy winner was a two-way star at Colorado last year, and he had 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense and 16 pass breakups and four interceptions on defense.



Jacksonville traded up in the NFL Draft to select him at No. 2 overall. But there was never an indication he would have a dominant position. Even now, we're still guessing.



So far in training camp, he has alternated practices on offense and defense. He said the hardest part of trying to play wide receiver and cornerback is not the physical part, but rather the mental aspect of knowing the playbook.



"You have to have the right mindset going into it," Hunter said. "You have to have the right knowledge. You have to understand what you're doing when you're out there. You have to understand how to take care of your body, too."



We probably won't know how this will work out until the regular season, which makes it difficult to draft Hunter in Fantasy leagues. He has an amazing opportunity to start opposite Brian Thomas Jr. and be a focal point for Trevor Lawrence in Liam Coen's offense.



We saw last year when Coen was the offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay that he funneled targets to his top two receivers, which worked out great for Chris Godwin and Mike Evans when both were healthy, and then Evans and Jalen McMillan after Godwin hurt his ankle. That could be Thomas and Hunter this year in Jacksonville.



But Hunter could also be a part-time offensive player if he proves to be more valuable on defense. I have high expectations for Hunter, but the earliest I would draft him is Round 6. I only want to roster him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, given the uncertainty.



As for Thomas, I expect him to be a star, and the news of Hunter spending more time on defense is only a plus for the second-year standout. He should build off his impressive rookie campaign, and I would draft Thomas toward the end of Round 1 or beginning of Round 2 in all leagues.



In 2024, Thomas had 87 catches, 1,282 yards, and 10 touchdowns on 133 targets, and he averaged 16.7 PPR points per game. He closed the season on a tear with at least 17.3 PPR points in five of his final six games, including three outings with at least 23.9 PPR points over that span.



During that six-game stretch, Thomas had at least 10 targets and 76 yards in each game while averaging 7.5 receptions for 99.8 yards and 0.83 touchdowns. I expect him to pick up where last season ended, and Thomas could challenge to be the No. 1 overall receiver in 2025 -- he's that talented.



Aside from Thomas and Hunter, other pass catchers in Jacksonville worth keeping an eye on are Dyami Brown and Brenton Strange. Brown is a great late-round pick in deeper leagues, especially if Hunter turns out to be a defensive star.



He closed 2024 in Washington on a tear with 14 catches for 229 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets in three playoff games, including two outings with at least 15.8 PPR points. And even if Hunter does well on offense, Brown could still have some spike weeks, making him a good target for best-ball leagues.



Strange will be the starting tight end for the Jaguars this season in place of Evan Engram, and Strange has sleeper appeal in deeper leagues. In 2024, he had seven games with at least four targets, and he scored at least 9.2 PPR points in six of those outings while averaging 10.4 PPR points over that span.



This could be a great season for Lawrence, who is worth a late-round pick in all one-quarterback leagues and a mid-round selection in Superflex and two-quarterback formats. First, he has to stay healthy, and he was limited to 10 games in 2024 due to a shoulder injury.



So far, all the training camp reports have been mostly positive, and Coen's offense should help Lawrence have a career year. His best season was 2022, when he averaged 20.3 Fantasy points per game, but Lawrence has the potential for much more. And it will help if Hunter spends more time on offense to give Lawrence a dynamic duo at receiver.



Another big storyline for Fantasy managers is the backfield in Jacksonville, and Tank Bigsby has been turning heads in training camp. Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday that Bigsby and Travis Etienne have rotated first-team snaps, while rookie fourth-round pick Bhayshul Tuten has been limited with a minor hamstring injury.



Tuten will hopefully be fine for Week 1, and Prisco reported on X that the Jaguars have "high hopes" for him. Wrote Prisco, "Tuten gives them home-run speed."



For now, I'm only drafting Tuten with a late-round pick, but that could change depending on his health. And I would draft Bigsby ahead of Etienne, but the earliest I would select both of them is Round 8.



In 2024, Bigsby averaged 8.1 PPR points per game. He had nine games with double digits in carries, and Bigsby scored at least 13.2 PPR points in three of those outings. Bigsby averaged 4.6 yards per carry, but he only had seven receptions for 54 yards on 12 targets.



The biggest knock on him is his role in the passing game, but he had 51 catches over 25 games in his final two seasons at Auburn. Coen will hopefully allow Bigsby to show off his hands this year.



While I like Bigsby the best in this backfield, I wouldn't be surprised if Etienne rebounded this season. Last year, Etienne averaged just 8.7 PPR points per game, which was easily a career-low, and a significant drop-off from his 2023 production (16.1 PPR points). Etienne had 150 carries for 558 yards and two touchdowns and 39 receptions for 254 yards on 52 targets. By comparison, he had 267 carries for 1,008 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023 with 58 catches for 476 yards and a touchdown on 73 targets.



Coen could eventually make Etienne the focal point in the run game, and he could be a steal on Draft Day. But it appears like we're headed for a committee, and right now I'll target the hot hand, which appears to be Bigsby.