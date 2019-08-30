Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Wide receiver projections tier rankings

Because projections are inexact and boil a range of potential outcomes down to a single number, a good way to look at them is by grouping together similar options into tiers.

Below are Heath Cummings' and Ben Gretch's wide receiver projections tiers for both PPR and non-PPR scoring formats. The key considerations outside these tiers are upside and downside, plus injury risk. You can always find our full Draft rankings on the Draft Prep page.

Keep in mind the below tiers are purely where the players project in a "most likely" scenario. Team context, teammate injuries, and efficiency peaks or valleys can all contribute to different outcomes, but a projection provides a solid baseline to start from.

Heath Cummings' PPR WR projections tiers

310-plus points 295-305 points 275-295 points JuJu Smith-Schuster Michael Thomas Davante Adams DeAndre Hopkins Tyreek Hill

Julio Jones









260-270 points 235-245 points 210-230 points Odell Beckham Stefon Diggs Amari Cooper Mike Evans Julian Edelman A.J. Green Keenan Allen Antonio Brown Cooper Kupp

Adam Thielen Tyler Lockett

Brandin Cooks Kenny Golladay

Robert Woods Tyler Boyd



Calvin Ridley



Dede Westbrook



Chris Godwin



D.J. Moore





190-205 points 180-190 points 145-175 points Sterling Shepard Mike Williams Jamison Crowder Josh Gordon Dante Pettis Marquez Valdes-Scantling Larry Fitzgerald Will Fuller Kenny Stills T.Y. Hilton Curtis Samuel Albert Wilson Christian Kirk John Brown Miles Boykin Robby Anderson

Desean Jackson Tyrell Williams

Geronimo Allison Sammy Watkins

Mohamed Sanu Marvin Jones

Michael Gallup Alshon Jeffery

Donte Moncrief Allen Robinson

Golden Tate Corey Davis

Courtland Sutton Jarvis Landry

Hunter Renfrow Emmanuel Sanders

Cole Beasley



Randall Cobb



Marquise Brown

Heath Cummings' non-PPR WR projections tiers

200-plus points 180-190 points 160-180 points

DeAndre Hopkins Michael Thomas Keenan Allen

Tyreek Hill Davante Adams



Julio Jones Mike Evans



JuJu Smith-Schuster Odell Beckham











140-160 points 120-140 points 100-115 points 80-100 points Brandin Cooks D.J. Moore Marquez Valdes-Scantling Mohamed Sanu Robert Woods Tyler Boyd Kenny Stills Marquise Brown Antonio Brown Dede Westbrook Desean Jackson Golden Tate Tyler Lockett T.Y. Hilton Jamison Crowder Anthony Miller Adam Thielen Marvin Jones Miles Boykin Marquise Goodwin A.J. Green Sammy Watkins Courtland Sutton James Washington Kenny Golladay Tyrell Williams Albert Wilson Hunter Renfrow Amari Cooper Alshon Jeffery Donte Moncrief David Moore Stefon Diggs Christian Kirk Michael Gallup Cole Beasley Julian Edelman Robby Anderson Geronimo Allison Andy Isabella Cooper Kupp Allen Robinson

Paul Richardson Calvin Ridley Dante Pettis

Randall Cobb Josh Gordon Mike Williams

DeVante Parker Chris Godwin Sterling Shepard

Deebo Samuel

Corey Davis

Quincy Enunwa

Will Fuller

Taylor Gabriel

Larry Fitzgerald

Terry McLaurin

John Brown

Devin Funchess

Emmanuel Sanders

Chris Hogan

Curtis Samuel





Jarvis Landry





Ben Gretch's PPR WR projections tiers

310-plus points 300-305 points 285-290 points 270-275 points JuJu Smith-Schuster Julio Jones Davante Adams Tyreek Hill DeAndre Hopkins Odell Beckham

Mike Evans

Michael Thomas











255-265 points 240-250 points 230-235 points 220-225 points Stefon Diggs Brandin Cooks Julian Edelman D.J. Moore Adam Thielen Amari Cooper Kenny Golladay T.Y. Hilton Keenan Allen Robert Woods Chris Godwin

Antonio Brown Tyler Lockett Tyler Boyd









200-210 points 190-200 points 175-190 points 155-170 points Calvin Ridley Alshon Jeffery Corey Davis Larry Fitzgerald Allen Robinson Dede Westbrook Will Fuller Marquez Valdes-Scantling Mike Williams Cooper Kupp Dante Pettis Jamison Crowder Jarvis Landry Curtis Samuel Sammy Watkins Marqise Lee Christian Kirk Robby Anderson A.J. Green Emmanuel Sanders Alshon Jeffery Josh Gordon Marvin Jones DeSean Jackson

Sterling Shepard

Courtland Sutton







140-150 points 120-135 points 110-120 points 100-110 points Albert Wilson Taylor Gabriel James Washington Quincy Enunwa Kenny Stills Marquise Brown Willie Snead Randall Cobb Mohamed Sanu Zay Jones Devin Funchess D.J. Chark John Brown Terry McLaurin N'Keal Harry Danny Amendola Anthony Miller Paul Richardson DeVante Parker Miles Boykin Adam Humphries Donte Moncrief Cole Beasley Ted Ginn Tyrell Williams Trey Quinn

Andy Isabella Golden Tate Keke Coutee

Rashard Higgins Geronimo Allison DaeSean Hamilton





Tre'Quan Smith





Michael Gallup





Jaron Brown





Marquise Goodwin





Ben Gretch's non-PPR WR projections tiers