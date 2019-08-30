Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Wide receiver projections tier rankings

Heath Cummings and Ben Gretch break out their wide receiver projections into tiers for both PPR and non-PPR scoring systems.

Because projections are inexact and boil a range of potential outcomes down to a single number, a good way to look at them is by grouping together similar options into tiers.

Below are Heath Cummings' and Ben Gretch's wide receiver projections tiers for both PPR and non-PPR scoring formats. The key considerations outside these tiers are upside and downside, plus injury risk. You can always find our full Draft rankings on the Draft Prep page

Keep in mind the below tiers are purely where the players project in a "most likely" scenario. Team context, teammate injuries, and efficiency peaks or valleys can all contribute to different outcomes, but a projection provides a solid baseline to start from. 

Heath Cummings' PPR WR projections tiers

310-plus points295-305 points275-295 points
JuJu Smith-SchusterMichael ThomasDavante Adams
DeAndre HopkinsTyreek Hill 
Julio Jones 
 
 
 
 
260-270 points235-245 points210-230 points
Odell BeckhamStefon DiggsAmari Cooper
Mike EvansJulian EdelmanA.J. Green
Keenan AllenAntonio BrownCooper Kupp
 
Adam ThielenTyler Lockett
 
Brandin CooksKenny Golladay
 
Robert WoodsTyler Boyd
 
 
Calvin Ridley
 
 
Dede Westbrook
 
 
Chris Godwin
 
 
D.J. Moore
 
 
 
190-205 points180-190 points145-175 points
Sterling ShepardMike WilliamsJamison Crowder
Josh GordonDante PettisMarquez Valdes-Scantling
Larry FitzgeraldWill FullerKenny Stills
T.Y. HiltonCurtis SamuelAlbert Wilson
Christian KirkJohn BrownMiles Boykin
Robby Anderson 
Desean Jackson
Tyrell Williams 
Geronimo Allison
Sammy Watkins 
Mohamed Sanu
Marvin Jones 
Michael Gallup
Alshon Jeffery 
Donte Moncrief
Allen Robinson 
Golden Tate
Corey Davis 
Courtland Sutton
Jarvis Landry 
Hunter Renfrow
Emmanuel Sanders 
Cole Beasley
 
 
Randall Cobb
 
 
Marquise Brown

Heath Cummings' non-PPR WR projections tiers

200-plus points180-190 points160-180 points 
DeAndre HopkinsMichael ThomasKeenan Allen 
Tyreek HillDavante Adams 
 
Julio JonesMike Evans 
 
JuJu Smith-SchusterOdell Beckham 
 
 
 
 
 
140-160 points120-140 points100-115 points80-100 points
Brandin CooksD.J. MooreMarquez Valdes-ScantlingMohamed Sanu
Robert WoodsTyler BoydKenny StillsMarquise Brown
Antonio BrownDede WestbrookDesean JacksonGolden Tate
Tyler LockettT.Y. HiltonJamison CrowderAnthony Miller
Adam ThielenMarvin JonesMiles BoykinMarquise Goodwin
A.J. GreenSammy WatkinsCourtland SuttonJames Washington
Kenny GolladayTyrell WilliamsAlbert WilsonHunter Renfrow
Amari CooperAlshon JefferyDonte MoncriefDavid Moore
Stefon DiggsChristian KirkMichael GallupCole Beasley
Julian EdelmanRobby AndersonGeronimo AllisonAndy Isabella
Cooper KuppAllen Robinson 
Paul Richardson
Calvin RidleyDante Pettis 
Randall Cobb
Josh GordonMike Williams 
DeVante Parker
Chris GodwinSterling Shepard 
Deebo Samuel
 
Corey Davis 
Quincy Enunwa
 
Will Fuller 
Taylor Gabriel
 
Larry Fitzgerald 
Terry McLaurin
 
John Brown 
Devin Funchess
 
Emmanuel Sanders  
Chris Hogan
 
Curtis Samuel 
 
 
Jarvis Landry 
 

Ben Gretch's PPR WR projections tiers

310-plus points300-305 points285-290 points270-275 points
JuJu Smith-SchusterJulio JonesDavante AdamsTyreek Hill
DeAndre HopkinsOdell Beckham 
Mike Evans
 
Michael Thomas 
 
 
 
 
 
255-265 points240-250 points230-235 points220-225 points
Stefon DiggsBrandin CooksJulian EdelmanD.J. Moore
Adam ThielenAmari CooperKenny GolladayT.Y. Hilton
Keenan AllenRobert WoodsChris Godwin 
Antonio BrownTyler LockettTyler Boyd 
 
 
 
 
200-210 points190-200 points175-190 points155-170 points
Calvin RidleyAlshon JefferyCorey DavisLarry Fitzgerald
Allen RobinsonDede WestbrookWill FullerMarquez Valdes-Scantling
Mike WilliamsCooper KuppDante PettisJamison Crowder
Jarvis LandryCurtis SamuelSammy WatkinsMarqise Lee
Christian KirkRobby AndersonA.J. GreenEmmanuel Sanders
Alshon JefferyJosh GordonMarvin JonesDeSean Jackson
 
Sterling Shepard 
Courtland Sutton
 
 
 
 
140-150 points120-135 points110-120 points100-110 points
Albert WilsonTaylor GabrielJames WashingtonQuincy Enunwa
Kenny StillsMarquise BrownWillie SneadRandall Cobb
Mohamed SanuZay JonesDevin FunchessD.J. Chark
John BrownTerry McLaurinN'Keal HarryDanny Amendola
Anthony MillerPaul RichardsonDeVante ParkerMiles Boykin
Adam HumphriesDonte MoncriefCole BeasleyTed Ginn
Tyrell WilliamsTrey Quinn 
Andy Isabella
Golden TateKeke Coutee 
Rashard Higgins
Geronimo AllisonDaeSean Hamilton  
 
 
Tre'Quan Smith 
 
 
Michael Gallup 
 
 
Jaron Brown 
 
 
Marquise Goodwin  
 

Ben Gretch's non-PPR WR projections tiers

200-plus points180-190 points160-170 points145-160 points
DeAndre HopkinsMichael ThomasStefon DiggsKenny Golladay
Odell BeckhamDavante AdamsBrandin CooksTyler Boyd
Julio JonesMike EvansAdam ThielenD.J. Moore
JuJu Smith-Schuster 
Tyler LockettChris Godwin
Tyreek Hill 
Amari CooperJulian Edelman
 
 
Robert Woods 
 
 
Keenan Allen 
 
 
Antonio Brown 
 
 
 
 
125-140 points115-125 points95-115 points80-95 points
Mike WilliamsDede WestbrookDeSean JacksonAnthony Miller
T.Y. HiltonJarvis LandryCourtland SuttonMohamed Sanu
Calvin RidleySterling ShepardKenny StillsTyrell Williams
Allen RobinsonMarvin JonesMarqise LeeGeronimo Allison
Josh GordonDante PettisLarry FitzgeraldPaul Richardson
Alshon JefferyCorey DavisJohn BrownDonte Moncrief
Cooper KuppA.J. GreenJamison CrowderAdam Humphries
Christian KirkSammy WatkinsEmmanuel SandersMarquise Brown
Curtis SamuelMarquez Valdes-ScantlingAlbert WilsonTaylor Gabriel
Robby Anderson 
 
Zay Jones
Will Fuller 
 
Terry McLaurin
 
 
 
Golden Tate
 
 
 
Marquise Goodwin
 
 
 
Tre'Quan Smith
 
 
 
Michael Gallup
