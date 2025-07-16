Fantasy Football Draft season Primer: What you missed this summer and how to prepare for August drafts
Draft season is almost here and we aim to have you ready at FFT
It's almost that time of the year when your Fantasy Football drafts will be coming up weekend after weekend. That will coincide with the opening of NFL training camps across the nation at the end of this week and next. The news will start to flow, the rankings will adjust and if you're not ahead of the game someone else in your league certainly will be. At Fantasy Football Today, we aim to get you ahead of the game. Throughout the next several months, you'll be able to find free industry expert mock draft results and recaps at least twice a week, updated rankings by position and overall from all of our FFT experts, tiers by position, sleepers, breakouts, busts and more. That's all to come. But a lot of that has also already been worked on this summer and so today we'll try to catch you up on what you might have missed at Fantasy Football Today and CBS Sports in the last several months.
Rankings
Our analysts are constantly tweaking their rankings and for the latest rankings sorted by position, scoring format and top players overall, you'll find them HERE from Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings.
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
There's nothing more satisfying than drafting a player in the season he produces his best numbers by far. Well, drafting a player in the last round that ends up becoming an every-week starter might be the runner up to that. However, it's equally as important that you don't draft a player that ends up derailing your squad. Sleepers, breakouts and busts aims to tackle all of those connundrums.
Mock Drafts
Below, you'll find all of the industry mock drafts we've done complete with results by round, by team and analysis about each draft.
Rankings by Tiers
Jamey has broken down his rankings into tiers by each position group.
Articles You Don't Want To Miss
