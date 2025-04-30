The 2025 NFL Draft is over. The 2025 Fantasy Football prep season has begun!

And it's not stopping until September, so take a deep breath, lock out any negative thoughts, picture yourself with your league's trophy/title belt/shiny whatever and let's focus on what's seriously important: Your make-believe football team.

My colleagues and I have revealed our initial 2025 Fantasy Football rankings, both in full PPR and non-PPR. It's our first attempt to give you a blueprint of where we'd draft the players you know -- and some you don't. And yes, it's early and things will change, but it's a safe bet that the primary takeaways of these rankings are here for the rest of the summer and fall.

More detailed drill-downs into specific positions, teams, and players will definitely follow. This is just an overview, a 30,000-foot view, and an appetizer. It's also the very first piece of pre-draft work you'll read and react to in your journey for another championship.

Primary Takeaways