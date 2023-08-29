On Wednesday, from 4-10 p.m. ET on our Fantasy Football Today YouTube page, we are holding our annual Draft-A-Thon to raise money for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. It's a fun event for a great cause, and we have some exceptional Fantasy analysts on the show.

As part of the Draft-A-Thon, we run a 12-team, PPR league with many of the analysts you'll see on the broadcast. They are amazing at what they do, and we are grateful that they give us so much of their time.

In this league we have Andy Holloway of the Fantasy Footballers, Adam Rank and Marcas Grant of the NFL Network, Jake Ciely and Nando Di Fino of The Athletic, Joe Pisapia of FantasyPros, Chris Harris of Harris Football and Scott Fish, who runs the esteemed Scott Fish Bowl. We also have professional wrestler Eric Young in this league, who is an avid Fantasy player, and then three of us from CBS Sports (me, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard).

I look forward to this draft every year because the league is so competitive. But I also know when we do the draft that it means it's time for the Draft-A-Thon, and we appreciate all of you who have made donations, which you can continue to do here.

I encourage you to study all of the teams in this league if you have an upcoming 12-team, PPR draft. You're getting great insight from some of the best Fantasy analysts in the world, and they should be able to guide you if you share the same draft slot.

I had the No. 10 overall pick, and I wanted to draft some players I don't have enough exposure to this season that I like, including Saquon Barkley and Garrett Wilson, which were my first two picks. I then got a gift in Round 3 with Mark Andrews, and I followed that up with Deebo Samuel in Round 4 and Diontae Johnson in Round 5.

Rachaad White was worth the selection in Round 6 since he should be a breakout candidate this season, and I got another breakout candidate in Round 7 with Trevor Lawrence. I added to my receiving corps with Gabe Davis, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marvin Mims, and I tried to build running back depth with Samaje Perine, Elijah Mitchell, Kendre Miller and Damien Harris.

I'm really excited about this roster. But this is a tough league given the competition, so I'll need a lot of luck to make the playoffs and potentially win the championship.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST with six reserves for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Heath Cummings, CBS Sports

2. Eric Young, Professional Wrestler

3. Joe Pisapia, FantasyPros

4. Jake Ciely, The Athletic

5. Dave Richard, CBS Sports

6. Nando Di Fino, The Athletic

7. Andy Holloway, Fantasy Footballers

8. Adam Rank, NFL Network

9. Marcas Grant, NFL Network

10. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports

11. Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl

12. Chris Harris, Harris Football