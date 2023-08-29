On Wednesday, from 4-10 p.m. ET on our Fantasy Football Today YouTube page, we are holding our annual Draft-A-Thon to raise money for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. It's a fun event for a great cause, and we have some exceptional Fantasy analysts on the show.
As part of the Draft-A-Thon, we run a 12-team, PPR league with many of the analysts you'll see on the broadcast. They are amazing at what they do, and we are grateful that they give us so much of their time.
In this league we have Andy Holloway of the Fantasy Footballers, Adam Rank and Marcas Grant of the NFL Network, Jake Ciely and Nando Di Fino of The Athletic, Joe Pisapia of FantasyPros, Chris Harris of Harris Football and Scott Fish, who runs the esteemed Scott Fish Bowl. We also have professional wrestler Eric Young in this league, who is an avid Fantasy player, and then three of us from CBS Sports (me, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard).
I look forward to this draft every year because the league is so competitive. But I also know when we do the draft that it means it's time for the Draft-A-Thon, and we appreciate all of you who have made donations, which you can continue to do here.
I encourage you to study all of the teams in this league if you have an upcoming 12-team, PPR draft. You're getting great insight from some of the best Fantasy analysts in the world, and they should be able to guide you if you share the same draft slot.
I had the No. 10 overall pick, and I wanted to draft some players I don't have enough exposure to this season that I like, including Saquon Barkley and Garrett Wilson, which were my first two picks. I then got a gift in Round 3 with Mark Andrews, and I followed that up with Deebo Samuel in Round 4 and Diontae Johnson in Round 5.
Rachaad White was worth the selection in Round 6 since he should be a breakout candidate this season, and I got another breakout candidate in Round 7 with Trevor Lawrence. I added to my receiving corps with Gabe Davis, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marvin Mims, and I tried to build running back depth with Samaje Perine, Elijah Mitchell, Kendre Miller and Damien Harris.
I'm really excited about this roster. But this is a tough league given the competition, so I'll need a lot of luck to make the playoffs and potentially win the championship.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST with six reserves for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
2. Eric Young, Professional Wrestler
3. Joe Pisapia, FantasyPros
4. Jake Ciely, The Athletic
5. Dave Richard, CBS Sports
6. Nando Di Fino, The Athletic
7. Andy Holloway, Fantasy Footballers
8. Adam Rank, NFL Network
9. Marcas Grant, NFL Network
10. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
11. Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl
12. Chris Harris, Harris Football
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|3
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|J. Chase WR CIN
|4
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|5
|Dave Richard
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|6
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|7
|Fantasy Footballers
|T. Hill WR MIA
|8
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|T. Kelce TE KC
|9
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|10
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|11
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|12
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|D. Adams WR LV
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|14
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|15
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|16
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|A. Brown WR PHI
|17
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|18
|Fantasy Footballers
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|19
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|D. Henry RB TEN
|20
|Dave Richard
|J. Taylor RB IND
|21
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|22
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|C. Olave WR NO
|23
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|C. Ridley WR JAC
|24
|Heath Cummings
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Heath Cummings
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|26
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|D. Moore WR CHI
|27
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|28
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|29
|Dave Richard
|D. Smith WR PHI
|30
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|31
|Fantasy Footballers
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|32
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|J. Allen QB BUF
|33
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|34
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|35
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|36
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|D. Hopkins WR TEN
|38
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|D. Waller TE NYG
|39
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Samuel WR SF
|40
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|A. Jones RB GB
|41
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|C. Watson WR GB
|42
|Fantasy Footballers
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|43
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|K. Allen WR LAC
|44
|Dave Richard
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|45
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|N. Harris RB PIT
|46
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|J. Fields QB CHI
|47
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|J. Cook RB BUF
|48
|Heath Cummings
|M. Sanders RB CAR
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Heath Cummings
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|50
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|51
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|52
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|53
|Dave Richard
|D. London WR ATL
|54
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|55
|Fantasy Footballers
|M. Brown WR ARI
|56
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|J. Conner RB ARI
|57
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|58
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|59
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|J. Addison WR MIN
|60
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|62
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|63
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. White RB TB
|64
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|C. Akers RB LAR
|65
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|66
|Fantasy Footballers
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|67
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|68
|Dave Richard
|C. Godwin WR TB
|69
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|70
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|E. Moore WR CLE
|71
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|A. Kamara RB NO
|72
|Heath Cummings
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Heath Cummings
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|74
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|75
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|J. Williams RB DEN
|76
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|G. Kittle TE SF
|77
|Dave Richard
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|78
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|M. Evans WR TB
|79
|Fantasy Footballers
|M. Williams WR LAC
|80
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|81
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|82
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|83
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|84
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|M. Pittman WR IND
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|86
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|A. Richardson QB IND
|87
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Davis WR BUF
|88
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|B. Cooks WR DAL
|89
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|M. Thomas WR NO
|90
|Fantasy Footballers
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|91
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|R. Doubs WR GB
|92
|Dave Richard
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|93
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|94
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|S. Moore WR KC
|95
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|96
|Heath Cummings
|N. Collins WR HOU
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Heath Cummings
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|98
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
|99
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|A. Dillon RB GB
|100
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|D. Swift RB PHI
|101
|Dave Richard
|D. Cook RB NYJ
|102
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|J. Warren RB PIT
|103
|Fantasy Footballers
|E. Engram TE JAC
|104
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|Z. Jones WR JAC
|105
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|J. Williams RB NO
|106
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
|107
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|108
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|J. Meyers WR LV
|110
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|111
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Perine RB DEN
|112
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|113
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|D. Achane RB MIA
|114
|Fantasy Footballers
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|115
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|R. Johnson RB CHI
|116
|Dave Richard
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|117
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|A. Lazard WR NYJ
|118
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|119
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|T. Bigsby RB JAC
|120
|Heath Cummings
|T. Burks WR TEN
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Heath Cummings
|K. Toney WR KC
|122
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|J. Mingo WR CAR
|123
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|E. Elliott RB NE
|124
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|A. Thielen WR CAR
|125
|Dave Richard
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|126
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|D. Watson QB CLE
|127
|Fantasy Footballers
|J. Williams WR DET
|128
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|T. Chandler RB MIN
|129
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|130
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Mims WR DEN
|131
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|N. Dell WR HOU
|132
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|A. Rodgers QB NYJ
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|D. Schultz TE HOU
|134
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|E. Hull RB IND
|135
|Jamey Eisenberg
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|136
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|J. Hyatt WR NYG
|137
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|138
|Fantasy Footballers
|M. Wilson WR ARI
|139
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|R. Penny RB PHI
|140
|Dave Richard
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|141
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|D. Jones QB NYG
|142
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|G. Smith QB SEA
|143
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|J. Wilson RB MIA
|144
|Heath Cummings
|T. Spears RB TEN
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Heath Cummings
|Z. White RB LV
|146
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|147
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|Cowboys DST DAL
|148
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|49ers DST SF
|149
|Dave Richard
|Eagles DST PHI
|150
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|J. Johnson TE NO
|151
|Fantasy Footballers
|Commanders DST WAS
|152
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|C. Okonkwo TE TEN
|153
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|Saints DST NO
|154
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Miller RB NO
|155
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|J. Tucker K BAL
|156
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|Bills DST BUF
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|H. Butker K KC
|158
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|S. Tucker RB TB
|159
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Harris RB BUF
|160
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|J. Reed WR GB
|161
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|Jets DST NYJ
|162
|Fantasy Footballers
|J. McKinnon RB KC
|163
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|R. Rice WR KC
|164
|Dave Richard
|I. Hodgins WR NYG
|165
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|D. Vaughn RB DAL
|166
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|V. Jefferson WR LAR
|167
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|G. Dulcich TE DEN
|168
|Heath Cummings
|Steelers DST PIT
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Heath Cummings
|E. McPherson K CIN
|170
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|Patriots DST NE
|171
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|172
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|173
|Dave Richard
|R. Moore WR ARI
|174
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|Dolphins DST MIA
|175
|Fantasy Footballers
|D. Parker WR NE
|176
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|D. Foreman RB CHI
|177
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|A. Pierce WR IND
|178
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Bass K BUF
|179
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|J. Ross WR KC
|180
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|D. Singletary RB HOU
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|182
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|Ravens DST BAL
|183
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Broncos DST DEN
|184
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|Y. Koo K ATL
|185
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|B. Aubrey K DAL
|186
|Fantasy Footballers
|J. Elliott K PHI
|187
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|D. Carlson K LV
|188
|Dave Richard
|J. Myers K SEA
|189
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|J. Verity K TB
|190
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|G. Joseph K MIN
|191
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|R. Patterson K DET
|192
|Heath Cummings
|K. Ingram RB ARI
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|24
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|3
|25
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|4
|48
|M. Sanders RB CAR
|5
|49
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|6
|72
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|7
|73
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|8
|96
|N. Collins WR HOU
|9
|97
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|10
|120
|T. Burks WR TEN
|11
|121
|K. Toney WR KC
|12
|144
|T. Spears RB TEN
|13
|145
|Z. White RB LV
|14
|168
|Steelers DST PIT
|15
|169
|E. McPherson K CIN
|16
|192
|K. Ingram RB ARI
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|23
|C. Ridley WR JAC
|3
|26
|D. Moore WR CHI
|4
|47
|J. Cook RB BUF
|5
|50
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|6
|71
|A. Kamara RB NO
|7
|74
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|8
|95
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|9
|98
|O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
|10
|119
|T. Bigsby RB JAC
|11
|122
|J. Mingo WR CAR
|12
|143
|J. Wilson RB MIA
|13
|146
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|14
|167
|G. Dulcich TE DEN
|15
|170
|Patriots DST NE
|16
|191
|R. Patterson K DET
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|22
|C. Olave WR NO
|3
|27
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|4
|46
|J. Fields QB CHI
|5
|51
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|6
|70
|E. Moore WR CLE
|7
|75
|J. Williams RB DEN
|8
|94
|S. Moore WR KC
|9
|99
|A. Dillon RB GB
|10
|118
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|11
|123
|E. Elliott RB NE
|12
|142
|G. Smith QB SEA
|13
|147
|Cowboys DST DAL
|14
|166
|V. Jefferson WR LAR
|15
|171
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|16
|190
|G. Joseph K MIN
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|2
|21
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|3
|28
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|4
|45
|N. Harris RB PIT
|5
|52
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|6
|69
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|7
|76
|G. Kittle TE SF
|8
|93
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|9
|100
|D. Swift RB PHI
|10
|117
|A. Lazard WR NYJ
|11
|124
|A. Thielen WR CAR
|12
|141
|D. Jones QB NYG
|13
|148
|49ers DST SF
|14
|165
|D. Vaughn RB DAL
|15
|172
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|16
|189
|J. Verity K TB
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|2
|20
|J. Taylor RB IND
|3
|29
|D. Smith WR PHI
|4
|44
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|5
|53
|D. London WR ATL
|6
|68
|C. Godwin WR TB
|7
|77
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|8
|92
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|9
|101
|D. Cook RB NYJ
|10
|116
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|11
|125
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|12
|140
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|13
|149
|Eagles DST PHI
|14
|164
|I. Hodgins WR NYG
|15
|173
|R. Moore WR ARI
|16
|188
|J. Myers K SEA
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|2
|19
|D. Henry RB TEN
|3
|30
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|4
|43
|K. Allen WR LAC
|5
|54
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|6
|67
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|7
|78
|M. Evans WR TB
|8
|91
|R. Doubs WR GB
|9
|102
|J. Warren RB PIT
|10
|115
|R. Johnson RB CHI
|11
|126
|D. Watson QB CLE
|12
|139
|R. Penny RB PHI
|13
|150
|J. Johnson TE NO
|14
|163
|R. Rice WR KC
|15
|174
|Dolphins DST MIA
|16
|187
|D. Carlson K LV
|Fantasy Footballers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|T. Hill WR MIA
|2
|18
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|3
|31
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|4
|42
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|5
|55
|M. Brown WR ARI
|6
|66
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|7
|79
|M. Williams WR LAC
|8
|90
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|9
|103
|E. Engram TE JAC
|10
|114
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|11
|127
|J. Williams WR DET
|12
|138
|M. Wilson WR ARI
|13
|151
|Commanders DST WAS
|14
|162
|J. McKinnon RB KC
|15
|175
|D. Parker WR NE
|16
|186
|J. Elliott K PHI
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|17
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|3
|32
|J. Allen QB BUF
|4
|41
|C. Watson WR GB
|5
|56
|J. Conner RB ARI
|6
|65
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|7
|80
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|8
|89
|M. Thomas WR NO
|9
|104
|Z. Jones WR JAC
|10
|113
|D. Achane RB MIA
|11
|128
|T. Chandler RB MIN
|12
|137
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|13
|152
|C. Okonkwo TE TEN
|14
|161
|Jets DST NYJ
|15
|176
|D. Foreman RB CHI
|16
|185
|B. Aubrey K DAL
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|2
|16
|A. Brown WR PHI
|3
|33
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|4
|40
|A. Jones RB GB
|5
|57
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|6
|64
|C. Akers RB LAR
|7
|81
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|8
|88
|B. Cooks WR DAL
|9
|105
|J. Williams RB NO
|10
|112
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|11
|129
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|12
|136
|J. Hyatt WR NYG
|13
|153
|Saints DST NO
|14
|160
|J. Reed WR GB
|15
|177
|A. Pierce WR IND
|16
|184
|Y. Koo K ATL
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|15
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|3
|34
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|4
|39
|D. Samuel WR SF
|5
|58
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|6
|63
|R. White RB TB
|7
|82
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|8
|87
|G. Davis WR BUF
|9
|106
|J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
|10
|111
|S. Perine RB DEN
|11
|130
|M. Mims WR DEN
|12
|135
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|13
|154
|K. Miller RB NO
|14
|159
|D. Harris RB BUF
|15
|178
|T. Bass K BUF
|16
|183
|Broncos DST DEN
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|2
|14
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|3
|35
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|4
|38
|D. Waller TE NYG
|5
|59
|J. Addison WR MIN
|6
|62
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|7
|83
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|8
|86
|A. Richardson QB IND
|9
|107
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|10
|110
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|11
|131
|N. Dell WR HOU
|12
|134
|E. Hull RB IND
|13
|155
|J. Tucker K BAL
|14
|158
|S. Tucker RB TB
|15
|179
|J. Ross WR KC
|16
|182
|Ravens DST BAL
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|D. Adams WR LV
|2
|13
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|36
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|4
|37
|D. Hopkins WR TEN
|5
|60
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|6
|61
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|7
|84
|M. Pittman WR IND
|8
|85
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|9
|108
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|10
|109
|J. Meyers WR LV
|11
|132
|A. Rodgers QB NYJ
|12
|133
|D. Schultz TE HOU
|13
|156
|Bills DST BUF
|14
|157
|H. Butker K KC
|15
|180
|D. Singletary RB HOU
|16
|181
|T. Boyd WR CIN