deebo-samuel-1-1400.jpg
USATSI

On Wednesday, from 4-10 p.m. ET on our Fantasy Football Today YouTube page, we are holding our annual Draft-A-Thon to raise money for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. It's a fun event for a great cause, and we have some exceptional Fantasy analysts on the show.

As part of the Draft-A-Thon, we run a 12-team, PPR league with many of the analysts you'll see on the broadcast. They are amazing at what they do, and we are grateful that they give us so much of their time.

In this league we have Andy Holloway of the Fantasy Footballers, Adam Rank and Marcas Grant of the NFL Network, Jake Ciely and Nando Di Fino of The Athletic, Joe Pisapia of FantasyPros, Chris Harris of Harris Football and Scott Fish, who runs the esteemed Scott Fish Bowl. We also have professional wrestler Eric Young in this league, who is an avid Fantasy player, and then three of us from CBS Sports (me, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard).

I look forward to this draft every year because the league is so competitive. But I also know when we do the draft that it means it's time for the Draft-A-Thon, and we appreciate all of you who have made donations, which you can continue to do here.

I encourage you to study all of the teams in this league if you have an upcoming 12-team, PPR draft. You're getting great insight from some of the best Fantasy analysts in the world, and they should be able to guide you if you share the same draft slot.

I had the No. 10 overall pick, and I wanted to draft some players I don't have enough exposure to this season that I like, including Saquon Barkley and Garrett Wilson, which were my first two picks. I then got a gift in Round 3 with Mark Andrews, and I followed that up with Deebo Samuel in Round 4 and Diontae Johnson in Round 5.

Rachaad White was worth the selection in Round 6 since he should be a breakout candidate this season, and I got another breakout candidate in Round 7 with Trevor Lawrence. I added to my receiving corps with Gabe Davis, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marvin Mims, and I tried to build running back depth with Samaje Perine, Elijah Mitchell, Kendre Miller and Damien Harris.

I'm really excited about this roster. But this is a tough league given the competition, so I'll need a lot of luck to make the playoffs and potentially win the championship.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST with six reserves for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
2. Eric Young, Professional Wrestler
3. Joe Pisapia, FantasyPros
4. Jake Ciely, The Athletic
5. Dave Richard, CBS Sports
6. Nando Di Fino, The Athletic
7. Andy Holloway, Fantasy Footballers
8. Adam Rank, NFL Network
9. Marcas Grant, NFL Network
10. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
11. Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl
12. Chris Harris, Harris Football

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Heath Cummings J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling C. McCaffrey RB SF
3 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros J. Chase WR CIN
4 Jake Ciely - The Athletic A. Ekeler RB LAC
5 Dave Richard B. Robinson RB ATL
6 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic C. Kupp WR LAR
7 Fantasy Footballers T. Hill WR MIA
8 Adam Rank - NFLN T. Kelce TE KC
9 Marcas Grant - NFLN S. Diggs WR BUF
10 Jamey Eisenberg S. Barkley RB NYG
11 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl T. Pollard RB DAL
12 Chris Harris - Harris Football D. Adams WR LV
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Chris Harris - Harris Football N. Chubb RB CLE
14 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl A. St. Brown WR DET
15 Jamey Eisenberg G. Wilson WR NYJ
16 Marcas Grant - NFLN A. Brown WR PHI
17 Adam Rank - NFLN C. Lamb WR DAL
18 Fantasy Footballers J. Jacobs RB LV
19 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic D. Henry RB TEN
20 Dave Richard J. Taylor RB IND
21 Jake Ciely - The Athletic R. Stevenson RB NE
22 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros C. Olave WR NO
23 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling C. Ridley WR JAC
24 Heath Cummings P. Mahomes QB KC
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Heath Cummings J. Mixon RB CIN
26 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling D. Moore WR CHI
27 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros J. Waddle WR MIA
28 Jake Ciely - The Athletic T. Higgins WR CIN
29 Dave Richard D. Smith WR PHI
30 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic J. Hurts QB PHI
31 Fantasy Footballers J. Gibbs RB DET
32 Adam Rank - NFLN J. Allen QB BUF
33 Marcas Grant - NFLN L. Jackson QB BAL
34 Jamey Eisenberg M. Andrews TE BAL
35 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl D. Pierce RB HOU
36 Chris Harris - Harris Football T. Etienne RB JAC
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Chris Harris - Harris Football D. Hopkins WR TEN
38 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl D. Waller TE NYG
39 Jamey Eisenberg D. Samuel WR SF
40 Marcas Grant - NFLN A. Jones RB GB
41 Adam Rank - NFLN C. Watson WR GB
42 Fantasy Footballers D. Metcalf WR SEA
43 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic K. Allen WR LAC
44 Dave Richard J. Burrow QB CIN
45 Jake Ciely - The Athletic N. Harris RB PIT
46 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros J. Fields QB CHI
47 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling J. Cook RB BUF
48 Heath Cummings M. Sanders RB CAR
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Heath Cummings A. Mattison RB MIN
50 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling J. Dotson WR WAS
51 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros B. Hall RB NYJ
52 Jake Ciely - The Athletic A. Cooper WR CLE
53 Dave Richard D. London WR ATL
54 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic J. Dobbins RB BAL
55 Fantasy Footballers M. Brown WR ARI
56 Adam Rank - NFLN J. Conner RB ARI
57 Marcas Grant - NFLN T. Lockett WR SEA
58 Jamey Eisenberg D. Johnson WR PIT
59 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl J. Addison WR MIN
60 Chris Harris - Harris Football B. Aiyuk WR SF
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Chris Harris - Harris Football K. Walker III RB SEA
62 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl Z. Flowers WR BAL
63 Jamey Eisenberg R. White RB TB
64 Marcas Grant - NFLN C. Akers RB LAR
65 Adam Rank - NFLN D. Montgomery RB DET
66 Fantasy Footballers J. Herbert QB LAC
67 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic T. Hockenson TE MIN
68 Dave Richard C. Godwin WR TB
69 Jake Ciely - The Athletic T. McLaurin WR WAS
70 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros E. Moore WR CLE
71 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling A. Kamara RB NO
72 Heath Cummings C. Kirk WR JAC
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Heath Cummings K. Pitts TE ATL
74 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling J. Jeudy WR DEN
75 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros J. Williams RB DEN
76 Jake Ciely - The Athletic G. Kittle TE SF
77 Dave Richard G. Pickens WR PIT
78 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic M. Evans WR TB
79 Fantasy Footballers M. Williams WR LAC
80 Adam Rank - NFLN Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
81 Marcas Grant - NFLN D. Goedert TE PHI
82 Jamey Eisenberg T. Lawrence QB JAC
83 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl I. Pacheco RB KC
84 Chris Harris - Harris Football M. Pittman WR IND
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Chris Harris - Harris Football K. Herbert RB CHI
86 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl A. Richardson QB IND
87 Jamey Eisenberg G. Davis WR BUF
88 Marcas Grant - NFLN B. Cooks WR DAL
89 Adam Rank - NFLN M. Thomas WR NO
90 Fantasy Footballers A. Gibson RB WAS
91 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic R. Doubs WR GB
92 Dave Richard J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
93 Jake Ciely - The Athletic C. Sutton WR DEN
94 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros S. Moore WR KC
95 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
96 Heath Cummings N. Collins WR HOU
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Heath Cummings R. Bateman WR BAL
98 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
99 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros A. Dillon RB GB
100 Jake Ciely - The Athletic D. Swift RB PHI
101 Dave Richard D. Cook RB NYJ
102 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic J. Warren RB PIT
103 Fantasy Footballers E. Engram TE JAC
104 Adam Rank - NFLN Z. Jones WR JAC
105 Marcas Grant - NFLN J. Williams RB NO
106 Jamey Eisenberg J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
107 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl D. Kincaid TE BUF
108 Chris Harris - Harris Football T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Chris Harris - Harris Football J. Meyers WR LV
110 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl Q. Johnston WR LAC
111 Jamey Eisenberg S. Perine RB DEN
112 Marcas Grant - NFLN T. Allgeier RB ATL
113 Adam Rank - NFLN D. Achane RB MIA
114 Fantasy Footballers R. Mostert RB MIA
115 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic R. Johnson RB CHI
116 Dave Richard P. Freiermuth TE PIT
117 Jake Ciely - The Athletic A. Lazard WR NYJ
118 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros D. Njoku TE CLE
119 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling T. Bigsby RB JAC
120 Heath Cummings T. Burks WR TEN
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Heath Cummings K. Toney WR KC
122 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling J. Mingo WR CAR
123 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros E. Elliott RB NE
124 Jake Ciely - The Athletic A. Thielen WR CAR
125 Dave Richard K. Gainwell RB PHI
126 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic D. Watson QB CLE
127 Fantasy Footballers J. Williams WR DET
128 Adam Rank - NFLN T. Chandler RB MIN
129 Marcas Grant - NFLN S. LaPorta TE DET
130 Jamey Eisenberg M. Mims WR DEN
131 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl N. Dell WR HOU
132 Chris Harris - Harris Football A. Rodgers QB NYJ
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Chris Harris - Harris Football D. Schultz TE HOU
134 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl E. Hull RB IND
135 Jamey Eisenberg E. Mitchell RB SF
136 Marcas Grant - NFLN J. Hyatt WR NYG
137 Adam Rank - NFLN D. Mooney WR CHI
138 Fantasy Footballers M. Wilson WR ARI
139 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic R. Penny RB PHI
140 Dave Richard D. Prescott QB DAL
141 Jake Ciely - The Athletic D. Jones QB NYG
142 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros G. Smith QB SEA
143 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling J. Wilson RB MIA
144 Heath Cummings T. Spears RB TEN
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Heath Cummings Z. White RB LV
146 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling K. Cousins QB MIN
147 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros Cowboys DST DAL
148 Jake Ciely - The Athletic 49ers DST SF
149 Dave Richard Eagles DST PHI
150 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic J. Johnson TE NO
151 Fantasy Footballers Commanders DST WAS
152 Adam Rank - NFLN C. Okonkwo TE TEN
153 Marcas Grant - NFLN Saints DST NO
154 Jamey Eisenberg K. Miller RB NO
155 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl J. Tucker K BAL
156 Chris Harris - Harris Football Bills DST BUF
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Chris Harris - Harris Football H. Butker K KC
158 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl S. Tucker RB TB
159 Jamey Eisenberg D. Harris RB BUF
160 Marcas Grant - NFLN J. Reed WR GB
161 Adam Rank - NFLN Jets DST NYJ
162 Fantasy Footballers J. McKinnon RB KC
163 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic R. Rice WR KC
164 Dave Richard I. Hodgins WR NYG
165 Jake Ciely - The Athletic D. Vaughn RB DAL
166 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros V. Jefferson WR LAR
167 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling G. Dulcich TE DEN
168 Heath Cummings Steelers DST PIT
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Heath Cummings E. McPherson K CIN
170 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling Patriots DST NE
171 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros K. Osborn WR MIN
172 Jake Ciely - The Athletic M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
173 Dave Richard R. Moore WR ARI
174 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic Dolphins DST MIA
175 Fantasy Footballers D. Parker WR NE
176 Adam Rank - NFLN D. Foreman RB CHI
177 Marcas Grant - NFLN A. Pierce WR IND
178 Jamey Eisenberg T. Bass K BUF
179 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl J. Ross WR KC
180 Chris Harris - Harris Football D. Singletary RB HOU
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Chris Harris - Harris Football T. Boyd WR CIN
182 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl Ravens DST BAL
183 Jamey Eisenberg Broncos DST DEN
184 Marcas Grant - NFLN Y. Koo K ATL
185 Adam Rank - NFLN B. Aubrey K DAL
186 Fantasy Footballers J. Elliott K PHI
187 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic D. Carlson K LV
188 Dave Richard J. Myers K SEA
189 Jake Ciely - The Athletic J. Verity K TB
190 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros G. Joseph K MIN
191 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling R. Patterson K DET
192 Heath Cummings K. Ingram RB ARI
Team by Team
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 24 P. Mahomes QB KC
3 25 J. Mixon RB CIN
4 48 M. Sanders RB CAR
5 49 A. Mattison RB MIN
6 72 C. Kirk WR JAC
7 73 K. Pitts TE ATL
8 96 N. Collins WR HOU
9 97 R. Bateman WR BAL
10 120 T. Burks WR TEN
11 121 K. Toney WR KC
12 144 T. Spears RB TEN
13 145 Z. White RB LV
14 168 Steelers DST PIT
15 169 E. McPherson K CIN
16 192 K. Ingram RB ARI
Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
Rd Pk Player
1 2 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 23 C. Ridley WR JAC
3 26 D. Moore WR CHI
4 47 J. Cook RB BUF
5 50 J. Dotson WR WAS
6 71 A. Kamara RB NO
7 74 J. Jeudy WR DEN
8 95 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
9 98 O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
10 119 T. Bigsby RB JAC
11 122 J. Mingo WR CAR
12 143 J. Wilson RB MIA
13 146 K. Cousins QB MIN
14 167 G. Dulcich TE DEN
15 170 Patriots DST NE
16 191 R. Patterson K DET
Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
Rd Pk Player
1 3 J. Chase WR CIN
2 22 C. Olave WR NO
3 27 J. Waddle WR MIA
4 46 J. Fields QB CHI
5 51 B. Hall RB NYJ
6 70 E. Moore WR CLE
7 75 J. Williams RB DEN
8 94 S. Moore WR KC
9 99 A. Dillon RB GB
10 118 D. Njoku TE CLE
11 123 E. Elliott RB NE
12 142 G. Smith QB SEA
13 147 Cowboys DST DAL
14 166 V. Jefferson WR LAR
15 171 K. Osborn WR MIN
16 190 G. Joseph K MIN
Jake Ciely - The Athletic
Rd Pk Player
1 4 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 21 R. Stevenson RB NE
3 28 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 45 N. Harris RB PIT
5 52 A. Cooper WR CLE
6 69 T. McLaurin WR WAS
7 76 G. Kittle TE SF
8 93 C. Sutton WR DEN
9 100 D. Swift RB PHI
10 117 A. Lazard WR NYJ
11 124 A. Thielen WR CAR
12 141 D. Jones QB NYG
13 148 49ers DST SF
14 165 D. Vaughn RB DAL
15 172 M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
16 189 J. Verity K TB
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 5 B. Robinson RB ATL
2 20 J. Taylor RB IND
3 29 D. Smith WR PHI
4 44 J. Burrow QB CIN
5 53 D. London WR ATL
6 68 C. Godwin WR TB
7 77 G. Pickens WR PIT
8 92 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
9 101 D. Cook RB NYJ
10 116 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
11 125 K. Gainwell RB PHI
12 140 D. Prescott QB DAL
13 149 Eagles DST PHI
14 164 I. Hodgins WR NYG
15 173 R. Moore WR ARI
16 188 J. Myers K SEA
Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
Rd Pk Player
1 6 C. Kupp WR LAR
2 19 D. Henry RB TEN
3 30 J. Hurts QB PHI
4 43 K. Allen WR LAC
5 54 J. Dobbins RB BAL
6 67 T. Hockenson TE MIN
7 78 M. Evans WR TB
8 91 R. Doubs WR GB
9 102 J. Warren RB PIT
10 115 R. Johnson RB CHI
11 126 D. Watson QB CLE
12 139 R. Penny RB PHI
13 150 J. Johnson TE NO
14 163 R. Rice WR KC
15 174 Dolphins DST MIA
16 187 D. Carlson K LV
Fantasy Footballers
Rd Pk Player
1 7 T. Hill WR MIA
2 18 J. Jacobs RB LV
3 31 J. Gibbs RB DET
4 42 D. Metcalf WR SEA
5 55 M. Brown WR ARI
6 66 J. Herbert QB LAC
7 79 M. Williams WR LAC
8 90 A. Gibson RB WAS
9 103 E. Engram TE JAC
10 114 R. Mostert RB MIA
11 127 J. Williams WR DET
12 138 M. Wilson WR ARI
13 151 Commanders DST WAS
14 162 J. McKinnon RB KC
15 175 D. Parker WR NE
16 186 J. Elliott K PHI
Adam Rank - NFLN
Rd Pk Player
1 8 T. Kelce TE KC
2 17 C. Lamb WR DAL
3 32 J. Allen QB BUF
4 41 C. Watson WR GB
5 56 J. Conner RB ARI
6 65 D. Montgomery RB DET
7 80 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
8 89 M. Thomas WR NO
9 104 Z. Jones WR JAC
10 113 D. Achane RB MIA
11 128 T. Chandler RB MIN
12 137 D. Mooney WR CHI
13 152 C. Okonkwo TE TEN
14 161 Jets DST NYJ
15 176 D. Foreman RB CHI
16 185 B. Aubrey K DAL
Marcas Grant - NFLN
Rd Pk Player
1 9 S. Diggs WR BUF
2 16 A. Brown WR PHI
3 33 L. Jackson QB BAL
4 40 A. Jones RB GB
5 57 T. Lockett WR SEA
6 64 C. Akers RB LAR
7 81 D. Goedert TE PHI
8 88 B. Cooks WR DAL
9 105 J. Williams RB NO
10 112 T. Allgeier RB ATL
11 129 S. LaPorta TE DET
12 136 J. Hyatt WR NYG
13 153 Saints DST NO
14 160 J. Reed WR GB
15 177 A. Pierce WR IND
16 184 Y. Koo K ATL
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 10 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 15 G. Wilson WR NYJ
3 34 M. Andrews TE BAL
4 39 D. Samuel WR SF
5 58 D. Johnson WR PIT
6 63 R. White RB TB
7 82 T. Lawrence QB JAC
8 87 G. Davis WR BUF
9 106 J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
10 111 S. Perine RB DEN
11 130 M. Mims WR DEN
12 135 E. Mitchell RB SF
13 154 K. Miller RB NO
14 159 D. Harris RB BUF
15 178 T. Bass K BUF
16 183 Broncos DST DEN
Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
Rd Pk Player
1 11 T. Pollard RB DAL
2 14 A. St. Brown WR DET
3 35 D. Pierce RB HOU
4 38 D. Waller TE NYG
5 59 J. Addison WR MIN
6 62 Z. Flowers WR BAL
7 83 I. Pacheco RB KC
8 86 A. Richardson QB IND
9 107 D. Kincaid TE BUF
10 110 Q. Johnston WR LAC
11 131 N. Dell WR HOU
12 134 E. Hull RB IND
13 155 J. Tucker K BAL
14 158 S. Tucker RB TB
15 179 J. Ross WR KC
16 182 Ravens DST BAL
Chris Harris - Harris Football
Rd Pk Player
1 12 D. Adams WR LV
2 13 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 36 T. Etienne RB JAC
4 37 D. Hopkins WR TEN
5 60 B. Aiyuk WR SF
6 61 K. Walker III RB SEA
7 84 M. Pittman WR IND
8 85 K. Herbert RB CHI
9 108 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
10 109 J. Meyers WR LV
11 132 A. Rodgers QB NYJ
12 133 D. Schultz TE HOU
13 156 Bills DST BUF
14 157 H. Butker K KC
15 180 D. Singletary RB HOU
16 181 T. Boyd WR CIN